If you are new to my page, you may be intrigued by my promise to unveil and explain a sinister, internationally orchestrated agenda to seize control of the world through manufactured chaos and “solutions” (which are actually traps); and perhaps you want to figure out how to resist it using the information warfare tactics I study and train people in. And yes, I can deliver those things.

It is indeed intriguing, that gnawing desire to figure out what is really going on in our government and in our world; and for some, it has an irresistible pull. Satisfying the craving for “knowing” is part of human nature, seemingly hard-wired into humanity since Adam and Eve.

But, like the doomed couple, finally achieving that “knowing” can also hurl you out of the paradise of blissful ignorance forever. Like the great Irish playwright Oscar Wilde once wrote, “In life there are only two tragedies; one is never getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.” If you go deep into this world, you may end up getting all the knowledge you ever wanted, and you may well also end up regretting it.

I of course hadn’t the faintest idea about any of this when I first had the gnawing desire to know what was truly going on, especially after two monumental events that shaped much of my life – 9/11 and COVID. Needing answers about these events - and having been driven by a perhaps naive sense of justice I have always believed in - I gradually ended up at this point.

It started innocently enough. I saw and heard a number of things that were “off” and looked for the answers…but the so-called answers posed even more questions, and then I set off looking for the answers to those…and on and on it went. I uncovered more and more shocking information and grand deceptions that increasingly seemed to be everywhere, until I decided to truly make this a personal mission of mine in the wake of the “pandemic” in 2020, because I thought “people really need to know these things!”

At that time, I had no idea what I was in for, or how deep the search for answers would go, or about the toll it would take on my life. I had no idea how ancient this conspiracy actually is, how sinister its perpetrators truly are, how extensive their reach really is – and I really had no idea how shockingly successful they consistently are in covering their tracks by manipulating the minds of the masses with diabolical ease.

In many ways, this journey itself is a trap. Because if you thirst for the truth about simple, obvious scams on humanity – take 9/11, for example – you’re going to go down certain lines of research and reasoning that will begin to paint a picture.

And unless you are successfully derailed by blatant attempts to obfuscate the truth (the 9/11 Commission Report, for example) or a legion of controlled media agents (including many famous so-called “conspiracy theorists”) you are eventually going to find this out: all the great, evil conspiracies against humanity are interconnected.

As a result, you cannot simply “research 9/11,” because it’s going to bleed into other conspiracies: the intelligence community’s fabrications about Iraq’s WMDs; Dick Cheney and his deep ties to the war-for-profit military-industrial complex; George W. Bush’s ties to the infamous “Skull & Bones” secret society through his CIA-director father; his own connections to the JFK assassination; and on it goes. If you search hard enough, as I have for years, you’ll find that the connections go deeper and deeper, thousands of years into history.

Now I’m not making these shocking claims to cajole you into subscribing so I can trickle-truth you indefinitely. In fact, it’s quite the contrary; I’m giving you an earnest warning before you go down this road and open up these doors, so you don’t end up regretting it later. I feel I have a moral duty to make some things clear before taking you down this path, because I don’t want it haunting my conscience that you started out innocently looking for answers, only to end up isolated or depressed much later.

I’ve put a tremendous amount of work into this research over the last 5 years, and I believe my work is very valuable; I don’t think any of my subscribers would ever tell you it isn’t. But at the same time, I’m telling you is that the genuine search for truth is probably going to take a toll on your life, and I’m also going to tell you what few, if any, people in this space will ever tell you – that you may not be ready for the consequences.

So I’m going to share with you what they are, right up front, so you can self-assess for this journey. As you’ll eventually find, the entire world is ruled by grand consent-based scams so clever the Devil himself would stand in awe; manipulation and deception are constant, of course, but ultimately consent is always at the core. I have no intention of deceiving you or manipulating you; on the contrary, my mission in life is to open your eyes to how you already are being deceived and manipulated by virtually everything in our world, so that hopefully, we can do something about it.

But consent is still required. To pile this information onto you without you understanding the toll it can take on you would be cruel, and there is enough cruelty in this world as it is. I really do want to help people, and I like seeing people living happy and fulfilled lives. For some, they can only do this by living in the truth; but that really is only a small minority of people.

For most, life would be better spent in an endless delusion, never knowing what goes on behind the curtain so they never have to be burdened by it. I genuinely don’t fault them; they are probably much happier (at least superficially) than those who delve into truth. And though the latter are more prepared to defend themselves against the great sinister plots against humanity, I think they also live sadder lives.

So with that said, here are 9 hidden costs a genuine search for truth about the real way our world is controlled, and who is behind it, you will probably incur as the allure of answers pulls you in. Read them carefully before you decide to go any further on this journey.

1. This is a disturbing, mentally straining, and possibly depressing road to go down in terms of subject matter.

The people who control the world do so through levels of corruption and evil genius that will truly boggle your mind. It will strain your brain trying to understand the sophistication of some of their schemes (particularly their monetary schemes and financial crimes, which is the bulk of them.) You will simultaneously be in awe of the grandness and sophistication of their operations, and also sick with grief over the cruelty, greed, and human cost these operations involve.

Understanding what really went on in these grand crimes against humanity will give you a sense of relief because things will finally start to make sense; but the sense of terror from realizing that really no evil plot you could imagine is beyond their abilities will come in equal measure. The emotional toll this will take is very real, and if you are emotionally sensitive or weak of heart, this journey is not for you.

2. What you hope to accomplish by learning these things, you probably will not accomplish .

You’ll come to find out in learning all this is that the extent of control of our world this small group of brilliant psychopaths is vast, and that most people are serving the interests of the conspiratorial elite without even knowing that they even exist. As a result, what you will find yourself fighting against is not the conspirators, who are essentially untouchable; but rather, vast masses of “normal” people, your friends, family, and loved ones among them, who push back against you, saying and doing precisely what the conspirators have conditioned them to.

You’ll find that humans endlessly fighting amongst themselves is just a clever distraction, diverting away any attention from reaching the parties truly responsible. This is often frustrating and demoralizing, and it can even end relationships. For most people, it will not be worth the cost.

3. You will lose friends, and are unlikely to make new ones .

Referencing point #2, if you allow this knowledge to alter your worldview (and it probably will, that’s unavoidable), you are going to not only see the world completely differently, but you’ll see people around you - who stay hypnotized by the ubiquitous false information, altered history, and media narratives – very differently too.

You may become disconnected from them. You may fight and argue with them. They may even think you have completely lost your mind (when in reality, you found it, while they have probably never had control of their own minds, but they presently lack the ability to understand that.) You will lose some of these people from your life.

There are very few people who study this stuff, fewer who understand it, and even fewer who will talk about it, so connecting with like-minded people is next to impossible (though one of my most committed projects is building communities of like-minded people; my Burning Book Club is one I’m proud of, and I will have in-person retreats coming soon.) Loneliness is a side effect of learning this stuff; so if that is already something you struggle with, then going down this road is absolutely not for you.

4. If you have a relationship, you are putting it at risk; if you don’t, it will become difficult to date, and even harder to find a meaningful connection.

If you have a partner or spouse that you love, getting into this research is going to create distance. Your best bet is to go on this journey together; and I advise that you do, as we are all going to need a lot of help, connections, and community as we enter this “New World Order.”

But be aware that, even if you go on this awakening journey with a partner for years, and develop a very close bond – they can still abandon it when they realize it’s a harder road than they expected. And if they go willingly “back into the Matrix” where life is easier, you’ll be not only heartbroken (both over losing them, and over the fact that the conspirators “won”), but you’ll end up in a dating world where you feel like an alien from another planet.

This is a heavy cost to pay for anyone, and it can have far-reaching emotional implications; so if that sounds painful to you already, don’t look any further.

5. Many people who like you now will stop liking you, but new people who hate you will appear.

If you are someone who has a decent network of social connections around you and you start to delve into this research, your new realizations about how the world works will seep into your choices, habits, opinions and discussions. It’s inevitable.

As that happens, some people will alienate themselves from you. But if you are ever vocal about it, in person or on social media, what you’ll find is that they are replaced by an exponential increase in people who think you’re insane, stupid, racist, brainwashed, annoying, a know-it-all, or that “you are the problem.” And what will really catch you off-guard is that much of this will come from people who you thought were “on your side,” fellow truth-seekers who agreed with you about everything up until the point where you said [insert whatever here.]

This is the result of countless successful information warfare and controlled opposition operations, designed to splinter opposition movements into factions, arguing with each other over “the truth” while posing no threat to the true perpetrators whatsoever. But it can take a mental and emotional toll on you, and become very frustrating.

6. You will end up having no “home” in politics or organized religion, as they all play roles in dividing and conquering humanity.

A follow-on point about controlled opposition operations and successful divide-and-conquer strategies is that they are designed to fragment the population into groups that battle each other, usually over meaningless conflicts, in order to divert their attention, waste their time and resources, and drain their energy until there is no threat to the true overarching agenda that remains.

This is clearly the case in left-versus-right paradigm politics. But even in civilization-level conflicts, like that between communism and capitalism, or between Christianity and Islam, irreconcilable divisions serve the same purpose. As long as the masses are divided, “they” always win; and as you’ll find, the masses are always divided.

7. You will see that the left/right division in politics is manufactured, but when you try to explain that, both sides will see you as their enemy and hate you.

This is most poignantly demonstrated in U.S. politics, in which virtually every participant is a Democrat or a Republican (but both of whom are blatantly controlled by the same groups at the top.) As this becomes clear, you will also see a third, hidden “elite agenda” constantly rammed forward, while both parties are in perpetual deadlock over anything that would be remotely good for the people.

Before long, politics will become an utterly pointless and ridiculous show to you (which is a good thing honestly.) But you will also despair when you understand that votes don’t matter a bit and that your elected representatives have no will of their own anyway; and that’s before being attacked by friends and family for being a “bad citizen” or “having no right to complain” since you didn’t “do you part.”

And as soon as you start making points that make rational or moral sense, but don’t fit squarely into one political box or the other, both sides will assault you viciously, and you’ll be called either a fascist or a communist - sometimes for the same comment!

8. It won’t make you any money, but it could cost you a lot of it.

The tiny group at the top has immense power; enough to make you personally suffer for exposing or provoking them (particularly if you are plugged into “the system” or if you have a notable voice.) The most effective way they control the masses is through control of money, which today has almost no resemblance to the concept of money as it has existed through history, but is now really a sophisticated system of human behavior control.

As a result, they can generally damage your livelihood, or snatch it away altogether if you defy them (consider the millions of people who didn’t want to take the COVID vaccines, but did so anyway under threat of losing their jobs.) If you believe you are principled enough to stand strong in your principles even as your financial security is erased, remember that if you lose your home, your spouse, your kids, or your reputation – because people have lost all that and more being defiant because they knew too much.

And should you dare you try to be compensated for your efforts in researching these crimes and exposing them? Well some people, even if they agree with everything you say, will attack you for that too.

9. After the veil is lifted, the greatest shock will come in seeing how easily virtually everyone is controlled by “the system,” and realizing how few people ever break out of it (or even want to.)

You have to realize that gaining an understanding of how the world is controlled, and the agenda all of humanity is being guided toward (rather quickly these days) is going to make you see everything differently.

And I do mean everything. You’ll see blatant social engineering in TV, movies, and music. You’ll see obvious occult symbolism all around you, in things as fleeting as TV commercials, or as enduring as great monuments. You’ll see technology and software less as things you use, and more as things that use you (especially when you understand that they are all interconnected, and operating as an infinite array of sensors tracking all of humanity.) And you’ll watch helplessly as people eagerly brainwash themselves right before your eyes, speed-scrolling through one mind-controlling app after another on their phones, everywhere you look, all the time - and that this trend is only moving one way.

While you might be very grateful that you understand the nature of social engineering and mass control technologies, and it might equip you much more to resist their endless manipulations – you’ll also feel more and more isolated as the world around you gets sucked ever deeper into the void, actually enjoying every moment of it.

I genuinely want to talk you out of taking this road, because as someone who has been going down it for many years now, I am in a position to give you a genuine warning. You can have a much happier life without knowing any of this if you just obey your programming and “be normal.” That’s what your elite masters want from you, that’s what all your friends and loved ones want from you too.

The huge, overarching question you need to ask yourself, however, is this: can you ever truly and completely embrace life in “the system,” fully ignore the endless stream of manufactured crises, social engineering technologies, and destructive narratives you are being pummeled with, and simply accept it? In short, is it better to not know what’s going on in the “big picture,” knowing only that you are helpless against it? Or is it better to know what’s going on, understanding that you can push back in some ways, but also that in many other ways it can’t be stopped, and that the best you can do is get out of its way?

In order to help you make your choice, I have a thought experiment I’d like to propose to you (I value thought experiments, and I engage in and discuss them frequently.) I will propose two possible outcomes to you, and you see which one you can better live with.

Option 1: You heed my warnings, decide this knowledge isn’t important enough to you to pay any “hidden costs,” and you find something else to occupy your mind. Time goes on, and you enjoy blissful ignorance however much you do now; but at some point, there is another mass-scale manufactured crisis, with a “solution” that is really a trap (like the COVID “vaccines” for example.)

You are not thinking defensively, so you fall for the mass mind control on the news, or the advice of family and friends, and fall in with the crowd - but after the dust settles, you realize you made a huge mistake. If you are a spouse or a parent, you also have the added burden of knowing you probably took the lead and misled them too, or at least failed to protect them.

At some point while you contemplate all this, you remember back when you made the decision to shun learning about “the dark side,” and you wonder: “I could have avoided falling into this trap, and could have protected my family better, if I had learned all that stuff and knew what to look for; why didn’t I?”

Option 2: You contemplate my warning, say “screw it, I want to know,” and take the plunge. You start on a path of research, pull on threads that unravel seemingly infinitely, and before long all you want to do is learn more and get more answers because you see how everything connects.

As you do this, you see the world around you differently; you see the social engineering projects unfold, and you see the preferences, beliefs, or even core values of people around you change; your “bullshit detector” gets finely honed you start seeing the massive lies from politicians or corporations, and the utter lack of consequences they ever face; you learn about the “New World Order” agenda and start seeing signs of it unfolding everywhere, even when you travel around the world.

So you start preparing, stockpiling food and emergency supplies, stashing away money into precious metals or crypto, insist on being much more strict with the media you and your family consume, and you deal with the arguments, criticism, and relationship strain (even loss) that comes with all of that. And after all that, years go by - and nothing big happens. Society is transformed slowly and steadily, as it ever is; but because social engineering preys so insidiously on the mind, nobody every notices or cares, and they all think you are weird and paranoid.

You never get your redeeming moment. All you’ve done is frustrate and annoy people around you. You look back and think, “why did I ever start getting into all this; it never did anything for me!”

Now here’s your experiment: after thinking about these two scenarios, which one can you live with more? When you look yourself in the mirror, and have to answer to yourself for your choices, which one will make you feel like you did the “right thing” as a man or a woman; as a parent or spouse; and as a human being with a conscience? Which one makes you think, “this has all been tough, but honestly…I wouldn’t go back and change a thing.”

I will leave it to you to make that choice; I made mine and I am living in truth with it, troubled indeed, but with a clear conscience.

And he choice is the same whether you follow my research and insights, or that of other creators in the same space (because as you’ll find, there are many other very skilled researchers out there, and a lot of overlap in the big theories about what’s going on in the big picture; but there are very large deviations as well, and I don’t claim to have all the answers, just a lot of them.)

Now I feel that I’ve done my moral duty to tell you what you are in for. If, despite all that, you still yearn for answers to the great questions of our time, then I can guide you to a lot of them. I promise you will not like what you hear, and that it will take a negative toll on your life to some extent.

But I also promise that you will start to see reality for the first time, that things you always questioned will start to make sense, and that the journey to getting to that level will be endlessly fascinating from an intellectual standpoint, even if troubling from an emotional one.

Simply understand that it will not come without a cost. I was not ever warned about this before I set out on this path. But now, you have been.

Choose wisely.

-Cato