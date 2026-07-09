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Kent Satterlee III's avatar
Kent Satterlee III
4d

Thanks for exposing this horror. Western Christians know nothing of this. I’ve often wondered how IDF solders can kill and starve women and children. They believe it’s okay.

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CJ's avatar
CJ
4d

I rebuke these demons!!

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