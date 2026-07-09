Why I Dove into the Jewish Talmud in the First Place

In 2020, when the world went haywire with mass psychological operations like the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID hysteria, I started what would end up being a six-year journey deep into conspiratorial research to answer the question burning in my mind: “what the heck is happening to the world – and who is behind it?”

I was determined to go down every path of research, leaving no stone unturned. By about 2022, after reading around 50-70 different conspiracy books on different topics, I came to the realization that anyone who goes down this road will eventually come to: in the world of global conspiracies and organized crimes against humanity, you’ll find one group that pops up over and over again – Jews.

It spreads beyond only crime and conspiracy too. Even things that are legal, but widely criticized as contributing to the cultural degradation of society – things like entertainment TV, the pornography industry, brain-rotting social media apps, dating/hookup apps, degenerate mainstream music, and cultural movements like feminism, LGBTQ, trans kids, and more – over and over again, you’ll find a very high concentration of Jews in the leadership positions of all of them.

It isn’t obvious until you start looking – then it becomes undeniable. Once that realization hit, the natural next question is: why?

Their presence in strategizing and leading everything from the LGBT movement to the genocide in Gaza to the Bolshevik Revolution is so consistent it would appear to be coordinated, even across time and space. How could this be possible?

After over a year of trying to answer this question, I came to the conclusion that the reason was the one overarching thing that seems to bind Jews together, between nations and throughout history, is their moral code. And that moral code is, essentially, the inversion of what most other civilizations would consider “moral.”

To understand this, I dove deep into Jewish religious texts, published works by rabbis across the centuries, and analyses of Jewish morality by everyone from Martin Luther in the 1500s to E. Michael Jones in the 2000s. What I found was that throughout history, Jews expound endlessly on what they consider “moral behavior” (you see it even today, in Israel’s branding of the IDF as “the world’s most moral army.”) The bizarre thing is that they aren’t necessarily lying when they say this; they just practice what I call “inverted morality.”

What most people consider immoral behavior, they consider to be moral - because it helps them excel past all non-Jewish peoples who are “un-chosen,” and therefore lesser-grade humans.

They see it as fair game, since “God” chose them, and would want them to be superior to all other races - so anything that gives them an unfair advantage is fair game and desirable. Since this “God” is the foundation of morality, they therefore see all their actions that lift them up or push other people down as “moral.” Simple as that (to them.)

The famous painting “The Talmud Scholars” by Austrian artist Carl Schleicher (1825–1903) is considerably less charming when you realize what the Talmud covers and permits: murder, p—ophilia, rape, genocide, fraud, incest, and slavery are but a few things that the Talmud rationalizes and tells Jews how to get away with.

One of the most bizarre places you’ll find this demonstrated is what the Talmud – the 6,000+ page Jewish legal text that “interprets” the Old Testament for them – says on killing another person. Since murder is nearly universally considered to be an immoral act, realizing that the Talmud justifies, rationalizes, or simply looks the other way on killing whenever it benefits Jews will blow most people’s minds - and start to give people new to this world an idea of why Jews are “the way they are.”

What the Talmud Says on Killing Another Person

With respect to killing, the legal code of Judaism is especially bizarre. It gives a lot of leeway to Jews as far as killing gentiles is concerned, but it also gives an extraordinary amount of leeway to any Jew who wants to kill another Jew and get away with it, by simply “working the system” of Jewish law.

First of all, there is clear indication that Jews have “upper-tier” human status, and therefore laws apply to them differently, due to the “higher quality” of their human-ness. This concept of their inherent superiority is expounded on endlessly in Jewish religious writing throughout history and persists to this day, but nowhere is this made more clear than in laws regarding murder.

This principle comes into play whether a Jew is killed by a gentile, or a gentile is killed by a Jew. The difference can be seen in the following two Talmud verses:

“With regard to bloodshed, if a gentile murders another gentile, or a gentile murders a Jew, he is liable. If a Jew murders a gentile, he is exempt.” Talmud, Sanhedrin 57a

“Rabbi Ḥanina says: A gentile who struck a Jew is liable to receive the death penalty, as it is stated when Moses saw an Egyptian striking a Hebrew: “And he turned this way and that way, and when he saw that there was no man, he struck the Egyptian and hid him in the sand.” Talmud, Sanhedrin 58b

These two verses illustrate that completely different legal standards apply to Jews and gentiles, due to what is perceived to be completely different qualities of them as human beings.

We can see in Sanhedrin 57a that when gentiles are killed, by each other or by a Jew, the law isn’t particularly concerned; but when a gentile kills a Jew, then suddenly justice springs into action.

Then in Sanhedrin 58b, we are recounted a famous verse from Exodus about Moses murdering an Egyptian for striking a Jew. From this they infer that even to merely strike a Jew warrants a death penalty. This is explained in the commentary that follows in the Talmud; to strike a Jew is the equivalent of striking God himself, hence an automatic death sentence.

Next, it’s going to get even more bizarre. In Sanhedrin 77a (Note: the Sanhedrin is essentially the Jewish supreme court, and these are its official legal interpretations), there is a long discussion of numerous situations where death of a person occurs, but either does or does not constitute murder.

This gets very weird; but you’ll get a lot of insight into what Judaism, with its twisted logic and perverse interpretations, is really like as a faith. All the following excerpts are from tractate Sanhedrin 77a:

“If one bound another and he died of starvation, he is exempt from the liability to receive a court-imposed death penalty, as it was not his action that caused the death of the victim. Even if the victim was hungry when he was bound, the starvation that caused his death ensued at a later stage. The one who bound him is liable to be punished by the heavenly court.”

Here, it is explained that one can tie up another and starve him to death, because the tying-up process didn’t kill him; the starvation did (and that happened later!) At the end we get the miserable reassurance that the “heavenly court” will deal with the transgression in the afterlife, even though the killer would go free in this realm, in a Jewish court of law.

“If one bound another in the sun and he died of the heat, or in a cold place and he died of exposure, he is liable to be executed, as from the moment that he bound him, the victim began dying. But if one bound another in a place that at the time was not exposed to the sun or the cold, even though ultimately the sun would arrive at that place, or ultimately the cold would reach it, he is exempt, as when he bound the victim, the future cause of death was not yet present.”

Even more bizarre rationalization. Here, one only needs to be mindful of the time the murder victim was tied up, to make sure it’s not too hot or cold when the tying-up process itself took place. But if you want to kill someone and get away with it, just make sure it will get adequately hot or cold in that spot later, in order to kill them of exposure.

After all, you didn’t kill them – the hot or cold did. And God controls that.

“If one bound another before a lion, he is exempt from execution. Since perhaps the lion will choose not to prey on the victim it was not his action that caused the damage.”

Tying up a person before a hungry lion is not murder, as the tying didn’t kill him; the lion did! It is further explained that the lion may or may not be hungry, therefore the lion has agency over his own actions. And as a result of that agency, it is the lion’s choice to kill the person – not the choice of the person who tied him up there.

“If he bound another before mosquitoes he is liable to be executed, as inevitably, the mosquitoes will bite him until he dies. Rav Ashi says: Even if he bound an individual before mosquitoes he is exempt from execution, as the mosquitoes who were there when he bound the individual are not the ones who killed him. Rather, those mosquitoes went, and other mosquitoes came.”

Finally, some sanity in the Talmud! A condition that does hold the killer liable for tying a victim up before blood-sucking parasites.

But wait, not so fast; one Talmudic scholar explains that the mosquitoes that started biting the person when they tied them up would have flown off, and the ones that eventually killed the person would have been different ones, therefore – not liable!

“If ten people struck an individual with ten sticks and as a result of the beating he died, whether they beat him simultaneously, or whether they beat him one after another, they are exempt from liability for killing him, as two people are not liable for an action that they perform together.”

Gang beatings are apparently an acceptable way to get away with murder. Since the blows were cumulative and no one person struck the lethal blow, nobody can be held liable. Everyone did some of it, so no one did all of it, therefore – no one is liable.

“The verse states: “And a man who strikes any soul mortally, he shall be put to death” (Leviticus 24:17). The Rabbis hold that “any soul” means that one is liable for murder only when there is an entire soul, i.e., when the murderer alone is responsible for taking the entire life of a victim.”

More qualifications placed upon murder charges; if there is more than one killer, but one victim, it isn’t murder, and better yet, if the person doesn’t have a “whole soul” (whatever that means) then a murder never took place! Demonstrate someone didn’t have a “whole soul,” and you never committed murder.

Well, news flash: in Kabbalistic Judaism (which is the form practiced by Chabad Lubavitch, the internationally powerful Jewish cult that controls present-day Israeli leadership and the Trump administration) ALL gentiles lack whole souls. Murder isn’t murder, and genocide isn’t genocide, when the people you’re killing aren’t fully people and they have no souls anyway.

“All concede that in the case of one who kills one who has a wound that will cause him to die within twelve months [tereifa] he is exempt from liability, as in a certain sense the legal status of the victim is that of a dead person.”

Killing someone that will probably die within a year is perfectly fine; they are considered “dead” already in Judaism.

This more than likely explains why Jews, from the Soviet Gulags to modern-day Gaza, take such eagerness in killing people for sport – starving in camps or penned into a war zone with no escape, they are basically “dead already.” May as well get some nice Jewish target practice out of it.

“The venom of a snake is discharged by the snake itself. The snake directly causes the death, while the individual who imbeds the fang is merely an indirect cause. Consequently, the snake is executed by stoning, and the one who caused the bite is exempt from execution.”

Possibly the most outrageous one of all, here we are told that a perpetrator can go so far as to embed the fangs of a venomous snake directly into the skin of a victim, and yet not be held liable. As in the lion example, if the snake injects its venom, that demonstrates that the snake has agency, and therefore carries the blame. Luckily the snake will be stoned to death for its crime (I’m sure the victim’s family would be very appreciative.)

Why the Talmud Has Been Called a “Crime Manual”

As you can see, the many circumstances involving the intentional death of a person are absurd and nonsensical – but more importantly, these passages essentially function as a crime manual. If one wants to kill someone and get away with it, one need simply to follow the guidelines laid out in the Talmud for “non-liable” killings, and as a Jew, he can be confident he will walk free.

Justice, morality, or accountability before God are nowhere to be found in this section of the Law; it is all about technicalities, and by knowing and working the system, one can literally get away with murder. This explains many actions of Jews, particularly in the military, from modern-day Israel to the Bolshevik Revolution and deep into history – their “inverted morality” says they are either doing a good thing killing a Jewish enemy, or are doing nothing wrong at all as long as a few technicalities are covered.

“The Talmud seems more like the by-laws of a gang of murderers than a religion, yet it is strictly followed by the so-called “Jews.” Count Cherep-Spiridovich, Major General in the Russian Czar Dynasty, in his 1926 book The Hidden Hand.

If you are in doubt about any of this, you can research these passages yourself in an online version of the Talmud’s Sanhedrin, found here.

And if you want to know more about the Talmud, its bizarre “inverted morality,” and how this morality shapes the Jew-controlled world we live in today, I spent over a year developing and in-depth course about it with dozens of Talmud quotes, rabbinical writings, and sources from across history, which you can purchase here.

The Western mind can barely comprehend any of this – but that is precisely why I cover this so much, and why it is so important to share this article and my other work with people who are still in disbelief!