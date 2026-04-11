"A Whole Civilization Will Die..." but not the One Trump Thinks

These daily update videos will go over one important topic covered in my Forbidden Finance Group - my private group dedicated to investigating the crime, corruption, and deception that rules the financial system (and finding ways to invest accordingly.)



Trump just made a bizarre and ominous threat to kill an entire civilization with US military power - something that goes way beyond mere war crimes, and is almost totally unprecedented in modern politics. His statement shocked the world (and that's hard to do because everything he says is borderline insane.)



To be clear, Trump and the US do not even have the capability of wiping out a civilization, as I explain in this video. But Trump, his supporters, and the international mafia that put him into power is in fact killing a civilization - by suicide.

His decisions are going to fast-forward the death of American society, which is already well under way due to decades of government largesse, cultural immorality, destruction of the family dynamic, decades of imperialistic and expensive war, and unchecked immigration.

But as you'll see in my next video, that doesn't mean the end of the American Empire - which soon may be positioned to be more powerful than ever (if also more brutal.)



To get full access to my Forbidden Finance Group and my daily reports with extensive conspiratorial and counter-narrative insights (which you can start for only $1!) visit this link!