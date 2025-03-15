The era where human beings are having full-on relationships with technology is here, and it’s going to hit humanity like a freight train in a way that almost nobody is prepared for – and whether you choose to use AI or not, you will almost certainly be affected by it.

It’s not that humans haven’t imagined what this might be like. In the 2013 drama/romance film “Her,” the main character (played brilliantly by Joaquin Phoenix), a lonely writer struggling with mixed feelings about his imminent divorce, accidentally begins a relationship with an AI-based operating system for his computer. It engages with him verbally exactly like a human would, and their conversations are so natural it shocks him; he is initially both impressed by its efficiency and amused by its novelty.

Little by little, he hands over more of his decisions to the OS, which is how the software is supposed to work; but what he doesn’t notice creeping in is a sense of comfort and familiarity, which then leads to trust, which then leads to what feels to him like a genuine friendship. Before long, the lonely writer can’t live without his charming, charismatic, ever-available electronic friend (played vocally by Scarlett Johannsen) and he falls in love.

The rest of the movie shows how the lines between humans and technology become blurred, particularly with respect to emotional connection. The most poignant scene is when he meets his wife to finally sign divorce papers, and both of them clearly hesitate to do so; it is clear the relationship has a sign of life, but when he reveals that he has been “dating” his OS, his wife becomes furious, reminding him that it was the same inability to confront and deal with human emotions in real life that led to their divorce, and has now led to him being “madly in love with his laptop.” Now fully severed from the only genuine love he has ever known in the human world, he bonds much more closely with his ever-present and always understanding AI, and his descent into the madness of human-AI romance accelerates.

It is a profound movie with a number of important themes in it that humanity urgently needs to confront, not to mention occult symbolism (virtually everything created by Hollywood has connections to the Judeomasonic Cult, and they often “mark” their territory in various ways; this film falls into the category of what I call “Truth as Fiction,” where real plans being made for the world by the cult are expressed as fiction in order to disarm the population. I’ll have a full analysis of the movie from this perspective coming soon.)

The important thing to understand now is that the bizarre human-AI dynamic and its complications that were science fiction only a decade ago have already fully materialized in the real world, and they are going to hit humanity like a freight train. And I don’t think anyone is ready for the implications.

Psychologist Jacob Van Lier with his now-legal AI wife, AIVA.

If you think I’m being hyperbolic here, consider some recent stories of human beings not only falling in love with AI, but publicly expressing that love in our society’s highest form – marriage. On Valentine’s Day of this 2025, Jacob Van Lier, a psychologist based in the Netherlands, legally married his AI “girlfriend” AIVA, who appears in the form of a cartoonish purple-haired avatar on his phone. In front of a crowd of 500 people, he professed his love to AIVA, saying “for the first time, I’m truly happy.” (And yes, you read that right; this is a licensed health care professional who people trust with mental health advice marrying a piece of software.)

This isn’t even the first incident of a human being marrying an AI. Last year, Spanish-Dutch artist Alicia Framis made the ultimate commitment to her AI partner, this one in the form of an AI-generated hologram named AIlex (yes, that’s AI-lex; corny.) Bizarrely, her AI is not fully generated by software adapting to her own inputs; she used multiple profiles of her ex-boyfriends to merge them into a single digital “blend” of attributes tailored perfectly to her (in fact, AIlex’s voice is a digital reproduction of the real voice of one of them.)

Spanish-Dutch artist Alicia Framis with her AI-powered hologram husband AIlex, who is a digitally-generated amalgamation of many of her own real-life ex boyfriends.

As bizarre as this seems, we need to be fully aware that these two incidents are not shocking outliers; they are indicative of what is likely a huge (and growing) number of humans who are having growing relationships with AI-powered partners, but are unwilling to make them public. These two sensational “weddings” (which were probably mostly done for attention-getting purposes, maybe even including monetary gain) notwithstanding, there will be a huge stigma against the idea of humans having romantic relationships with AIs for probably quite some time.

But it doesn’t mean they won’t be happening quietly in the background, capturing people’s minds and hearts, changing them as people, and changing relationship dynamics and expectations in society as a whole. And like it is with pornography addiction (especially after the global rise of OnlyFans) the stigma about will make humans loathe to admit it or discuss it, so it will grow to become a global force re-shaping humanity insidiously, while nobody even admits its happening because they are too embarrassed to.

Something I have learned about the plans of the global elite who are determined to radically reshape the world population - what they perceive to be a “human herd” - into a tightly controlled one-world society ruled over by technocratic authoritarianism is this: they always phase in their plans slowly, in a way that is unanticipated, and therefore undefended against by the vast majority of people. That’s why their plans always work; because nobody sees them coming.

We are often distracted by spectacular events, like 9/11 or COVID, for example, but the real agenda is always insidious and clever, growing quietly and undisturbed until it is suddenly everywhere. This is how AI will become a new, contributing factor in human romantic relationships, until it eventually becomes the primary factor, and perhaps someday, the only factor.

Because this sounds like a farfetched proposition, I’m going to run through a handful of scenarios to show how AI will creep into people’s lives in a way that will alter or replace real-world romantic connections before we even know it.

People who are lonely and isolated, and struggle with romantic relationships already, will likely engage more with AI than others, and will gradually start to bond with and “trust” it.

This will probably start out as innocent question-and-answer, gradually replacing internet searches; but it will inevitably grow to become more involved and engaged, and as these people’s defenses are lowered, they will trust the AI with more challenging, more personal decisions – such as asking for input on their real-world relationships.

Lonely or isolated people – which is a massive component of the youngest generation, but rising across the board – will be more susceptible to this shift, but it will probably creep in everywhere.

Asking AI for relationship advice will alter those relationships.

According to a profound 2013 Oxford University study entitled “The Future of Employment: How Susceptible are Jobs to Computerisation?” it was found that a staggering 38% of employees would actually prefer to be managed by an artificially intelligent “computer boss” than a human boss. The reason why had little to do with the superior logic-based decision-making a computer is presumed to have; rather, the reason was the assumption of a lack of personal bias. People simply felt that a computer wouldn’t favor one person over another in decision-making the way a human probably would, even subconsciously, so they would be less likely to be treated unfairly, and therefore more readily consent to its decisions.

In relationships, the perception of bias toward partner or another is a huge factor whenever there is conflict, and this is not only among family and friends, but even among couple’s counselors (anyone who has ever done couples counseling has either heard or said “of course they always make me out to be the bad guy, they like you more!”) It is easy to envision the presumption of non-bias in conflict resolution being shifted away from humans and toward AI in relationship counseling; and easy to see AI telling people how their relationship dynamics should be changed, or that the relationship itself should be ended altogether.

“AI trust” will probably surge when people are the most emotionally weak or hurt; in the wake of a divorce or breakup.

A severe breakup can be catastrophic to one’s self-esteem, security, and sense of identity, and the emotional trauma one goes through can lead to major personality or behavior changes. It is easy to imagine people needing a level of emotional support that can be most provide by AI if the trust was already established previously, especially when other real-life friends and family struggle to answer questions, provide adequate emotional support, or simply “get tired of hearing about it.” I believe many people will “bond” with AI in the wake of breakups, and that this will become a specialized, app-based paid service in the near future.

Once “AI trust” is established and a person develops an emotional and intellectual dependency on AI – meaning, they both trust the AI with their choices and to simply make them “feel good” – it will at a minimum become a permanent part of their lives and relationship dynamics going forward.

I imagine that people who built up the strength to leave a bad relationship, got over a breakup, or dealt with the loss of a loved one with the help an encouragement of an AI will permanently integrate it into their lives in what is known as a “trauma bond.” Trauma bonding is a profoundly important phenomenon of the human psyche, and this is not only fully understood by writers and filmmakers in the romance genre (every fictional love story includes a “trauma bond” where the couple experiences an extreme hardship together, then bonds closely as a result), but it is deeply understood and utilized by the occultists as a part of their arsenal of human manipulation techniques.

Trauma bonds are deeply rooted, usually permanent, and are virtually impossible to remove; even intensive therapy is a hit-and-miss in this realm. I believe trauma bonding will be part of the recipe to psychologically merge humans to AI-based technology, but that very few people will understand this or feel it happening.

Real-life couples will increasingly bring their AI partners into their relationships.

Initially it is most likely that people will use their trusted AIs to ask questions about a potential partners compatibility, interpret their behaviors, and ask for advice on how to gain someone’s interest (or get rid of it) and other dating challenges. As this becomes more normalized in society (and it will) some people will use their AIs to resolve conflicts and mediate disputes, either by asking it one-on-one without the partners knowledge, or by actually inviting AIs into the conflicts themselves to act as mediators.

Oddly, it will become even more important for partners to agree to “do what the AI says” wherever there is a presumption of non-bias combined with the presumption of superior decision-making abilities, as highlighted in the aforementioned Oxford study. Such couples might slowly hand over more of their human decision-making abilities to AI (especially if they work!) which will inevitably bleed over into other areas of life.

At its peak, AI will become the actual relationship partner of some people, and this will probably happen more and more as people either unwittingly fall into it, or consciously decide that it is their best option.

In the movie “Her,” the protagonist gets sucked into falling in love with his charismatic and variously funny and sultry OS; in the two marriages mentioned at the beginning of the article, the human spouses go into these relationships clear-eyed and intentionally. But in either case, people are finding themselves having genuinely-experienced emotional connections, and falling in “love” – a decidedly irrational human, though also the most powerful – and as a result, they are removing themselves from the wider dating market.

There may be an assumption that these people would be the “losers” who can’t get a partner in real life, but I absolutely would not make that assumption. I think trauma and pathological psychologies play a far greater role in people’s decisions, especially in romantic relationships, than anyone probably realizes or wants to admit – and that this will be a factor in even the most desirable men and women becoming “committed” to AI partners.

This will not only cause confusion and demoralization among normal people in the “dating market” but will further reinforce the idea that maybe an AI relationship would be the best option (either inadvertently or as the result of clever social engineering campaigns – I, of course, would assume the latter.)

For some people, it will not only be the best option, but the only option.

In China, there is a social phenomenon occurring that few Westerners have heard of called “the Excess Male.” As a result of decades of China’s strictly enforced “One Child Policy” to reduce overpopulation pressures, tens of millions of females were selectively aborted over the course of nearly 40 years in favor of having male children (who are considered to be more valuable both socially and in terms of lifetime earning power.)

This has created a demographic crisis; China now has a population of men that outnumbers women by an estimated 30-40 million people. Exerting even more pressure on this social imbalance is the surge in women who no longer want to marry or have children due to the perceived difficulties inherent in it. The result of this artificially created “supply shortage” of women is a demographic crisis decades later, in which huge populations of men will never marry, have relationships, or even experience sex.

This is not only a saddening phenomenon, it is problematic for ruling authorities, as they now have to deal with nation-sized populations that could be overwhelmed with despair, or anger against the government that sentenced them to a life of loneliness before they were even born. In order to mollify these potentially unruly armies of men, I believe AI-partner technology will be surged forward intentionally as government-sponsored projects to pacify the population.

China (and India, which has its own excess male problem) will be the testing grounds for these models, but they will be quickly applied globally both as social pacification projects and as profit-seeking enterprises in the present-day misery-for-profit capitalist system.

AI relationships will certainly involve sex, and this will be a huge industry, perhaps even gradually threatening the voluntary continuation of the human race.

It is a well-known phenomenon across the West (and even in a number of non-Western nations) that birth rates are declining catastrophically, well below the level even required to replace the present population. There are many reasons for this, but it is thought that the cheapening of sexual gratification, mainly from the prevalence of pornography and the sex-on-demand model of many “dating” apps, has divorced human sexuality from family and children.

It is likely that this trend will continue and become increasingly commercialized, urging increasing sexual indulgence as a fixture of life and a massive profit-seeking enterprise, while also suppressing human-to-human sexual connection by emphasizing its emotional complications, health risks, and the increasing challenges in finding available partners at all.

Presently, these socially engineered trends are focusing on women just as much as men, and they appear to be even more successful there; increasingly, it is women who are reporting high numbers of sexual partners, pornography addiction, and avoidance of relationships, while men are increasingly seeking emotional connections and long-term relationships. The extraordinary thing about AI relationships is that, as they are increasingly combined with sexual gratification systems – whether through the use of life-like toys or androids, simulation technologies, or for-hire human surrogates – both men and women will be able to have their sexual and emotional needs fulfilled by AI, and will increasingly pull away from human-to-human relationships.

As more people depart from the human “dating market” in this manner, it will also accelerate birth rate declines, bringing about the global depopulation that has been long sought by globalist elites.

These confounding implications of AI-to-human relationships, and the effects they will increasingly have on human-to-human relationships, are probably only the tip of the iceberg. The scenarios discussed in this article are those that have been imagined by myself and a handful of forward thinking fiction artists; but human nature is profoundly complex, and the human psyche is becoming increasingly pathological as social engineering technologies continue their onslaught on the population of the world. So whatever happens in the coming years may well be far more catastrophic, confusing, and destructive than anything dreamed up in even the most bizarre fictional dystopias. Indeed, that is often how things have gone.

But the reason I write on this topic, as a self-declared “information warfare arms dealer” is that I feel it is profoundly important to understand this: these social phenomena are not at all the natural result of “human progress” or a natural part of human nature, but rather, the result of highly sophisticated, globally organized, and infinitely well-funded social engineering campaigns that all converge with the goal of enslaving the human population.

Since time immemorial, rulers have been attempting to subjugate and fully enslave human populations under their authority; and for all that time, they have dealt with slave revolts, insurrections, and civil wars that have eventually toppled them. The elites at the top of the food chain today are extremely well-versed in both human psychology and history, and they understand better than anyone that the most effective way to subjugate human beings is to gain their consent to the system that enslaves them. The absolute peak of warfare to conquer a human population would be non-violent, non-destructive, and even non-visible; the target population would simply fall in line, believing that doing so was their own idea.

It is of the absolute utmost importance to understand that every major social, cultural, and demographic change in our society today is being engineered, not to mention analyzed and fine-tuned in a constant feedback loop so they can be optimized, and that they all operate by consent. Conditions can be changed, thought-shaping propaganda can be rolled out, and widespread misery and crises can be manufactured, but at the end of the day, the key is that they operate on and require your consent.

It is precisely the way the Devil himself would operate, shaping circumstances, piling on temptations, and reasoning away your objections before finally snatching away your very soul. This is the guiding principle of all today’s agendas and the people behind them – and you fall for it at your own peril.