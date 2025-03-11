Part I. Preparing for Food & Supply Shortages

I’m Cato, and I’m an “Information Warfare Arms Dealer” sharing counter-narrative information and insights, and teaching people the numerous ways the corrupt elites in control of our government and institutions manipulate and exploit our society to their benefit, in ways that always harm us.

My mission is to empower the regular people who are victimized by these elites through education and training, with the goal of eventually organizing a meaningful resistance to the systems it controls. To that end, I have prepared this detailed overview of how to go about building your own personal system of self-reliance from supply chains, specifically with respect to food.

Why am I doing this? Well at this time, we are hearing from both establishment and underground media channels that large-scale supply chain shortages are on the horizon, and preparing for this has become top-of-mind for many people. This guide will help you weather that coming storm of shortages that may cut you off from the things you need to live, so you’re not dependent on bulls**t government handouts.

Here’s a thought to keep in mind: whether you believe these supply shortages are the result of genuine crises, or simply being manufactured by those in power to tighten control on civilian populations – it really doesn’t matter either way.

The establishment will always have explanation why this is happening, and “free-thinking” people will always have another; but they are both saying to prepare for the same thing - hard times. The bottom line is, if you want to survive relatively comfortably in a situation where supply chains are being cut off, there is a lot to think about – things you may not have ever considered before.