Cato’s Hebrew Bible Deconstruction: Day 1

I hope you enjoyed the 6-part Intro Series; hopefully it works to welcome you to this unique and different perspective on the Hebrew Bible (aka the Torah/Tanakh in Judaism, or the Old Testament in Christianity) and gives you context as to how we’ll be taking a fresh look at the most influential book in history.

In the Handbook, I mentioned that the biggest problem with the HB (as I’ll be referring to the Hebrew Bible from now on for brevity) is that it has been translated VERY differently over the millennia; and then, interpreted VERY differently over that time as well. That has resulted in radically different worldviews emerging from the same set of books, and conflict between them has arisen – and that conflict has raged on to this very day.

Some of these translation differences are subtle, but some are genuinely world changing. In this first segment we’ll examine, right off the bat we encounter what is quite possibly the most important translation change in Biblical history – the Hebrew word that has virtually always been translated into English as “God.”

That Hebrew word is Elohim, and since I started down this vein of research, it has become one of my favorite words (in any language.) The reason I find it so captivating is that Elohim is a plural word. The suffix -im in Hebrew denotes plurality, and this is made clear many other places in the HB (such as Nephil-im, another captivating word we’ll get into later, but whose plurality is not disputed.)