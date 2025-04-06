Alright, now we are gonna get into some good stuff; the classic creation story of Adam and Eve. There is a lot to unpack here, so we’ll go a little more slowly and make sure to hit every detail in this section.

We are all surely familiar with the Adam and Eve story as we’ve heard it. God made man in this own image (Adam) then made a companion for him (Eve), and everything is great until Eve gets tempted by the evil Serpent, eats some forbidden fruit, and they get kicked out of Eden, doomed to toil for all of eternity.

And that, my friends, is why we - the entire human race - are all still struggling outside of paradise to this day (or so the story goes.)

It’s an interesting story, and seems to be filled with metaphors about God, humans, temptation and morality. But what we hear leaves out a LOT of detail, critical analysis, and big-picture thinking. There are also some major translation issues here we need to confront.

So lets tackle some verses, shall we?