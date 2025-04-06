Unless one reads ancient Hebrew, ancient Greek, and Aramaic - all archaic languages no longer in use - one is never reading THE Hebrew Bible, but rather, translations of the original manuscripts that were, over the course of centuries, agreed upon to form a single canon that gradually became accepted.

As a result, it is really not inaccurate to say “there is no actual Hebrew Bible”; rather, all Bibles are simply a wide range of differently translated books, generally based on the same source texts (though even that is disputed) that all simply happen to call themselves by that name.

What this means is that, even before beginning any “analysis” of the Hebrew Bible, you are faced with a choice that may limit your overall understanding right out of the gate: which of the hundreds of different “versions” of it you are going to be studying.