(I am offering this article in its entirety for free to those who might be curious about my “counter-narrative” reading of the Hebrew Bible, and my interpretations of the actions of the Jews and their God Yahweh throughout history. This one is a particularly standout example of how reading the Bible with an only slightly different interpretation reveals a radically different nature of “God” than most people expect - or are prepared to contemplate.)

In Genesis 22, we find one of the most famous “loyalty tests” in all of scripture; the near-murder of Isaac as a child, by his own father, Abraham.

In the story, God/Elohim shockingly commands Abraham to make a blood sacrifice of his own son, at a particular mountain where God tells him to perform the act. He ties his son up to an altar they actually built together, with Isaac thinking they were going to sacrifice an animal, but only Abraham knowing the brutal betrayal of his own son that was about to take place.

The time comes and Abraham is about to cut his son open with a knife, then burn him as an offering to God/Elohim. But at the very last moment, God/Elohim interrupts Abraham and tells him to stop, as his loyalty has been sufficiently proven. A ram appears nearby, and is sacrificed instead.

By Christians, this story is often taken as a message of God’s mercy (though, it’s bizarre that they somehow interpret mercy from a story where the tormentor was God himself, and there was no preceding act meriting punishment.)

For Jews, it is a demonstration that God/Elohim is eschewing human sacrifice - which was in fact a common practice among the Near Eastern religions at the time - and replacing it with animal sacrifice. It is that animal sacrifice that is done in substitution of a human that is deemed acceptable in the eyes of God from then on.

Many Jews still engage in animal sacrifice practice to this day; every year, hundreds of thousands of chickens are killed by Orthodox Jews as substitutional sacrifices during a ritual called Kapparot, in which the Jew’s sins are transferred onto the chicken, and the chicken is killed, purging the Jew’s sins with it. The largest Kapparot festival in the world is actually in New York City.

But because we are reading these stories as though we have discovered them for the first time, with no assumptions, biases, or context – it is important to allow ourselves to see them as they are.

In this story, I see something very different from what either Christians or Jews interpret - I see a loyalty test; the kind that would be given to someone trying to join a mafia, a secret society, or cult. The terror and trauma that Isaac – child tied up and nearly murdered by his own father – is disregarded, because he is only a tool being used to test Abraham’s loyalty.

In fact, that trauma may have even been the point. Though it is considered an occult practice and ignored by much of the mainstream psychological community, there is in fact a practice called “trauma programming” which uses extreme trauma from torture or fear in order to shock the mind into a suggestible tabula rasa state, or to force an extreme emotional “trauma bond” between the torturer and the tortured.

This practice is documented in detail in the books Ritual Abuse and Mind Control: The Manipulation of Attachment Needs (Epstein, Schwartz, and Schwartz – 2011) and How the Illuminati Create a Mind-Controlled Slave (Fritz Springmeier – 2008).

To me, this is not a story of mercy, because the concept of “mercy” implies that some act deserving of serious punishment was done, but the punishment was never meted out due an act of benevolence or forgiveness.

Here, no sin was committed by either Abraham or Isaac. Instead, we simply learn of a God who is willing to traumatize his chief agent, Abraham - and his son as collateral damage - in order to secure loyalty to the death. He insists not on morality, or courage, or reason in his followers; he insists only on blind obedience.

What this does to his followers psychologically is irrelevant; in fact, trauma, as we have seen, may be the point. Trauma programming, having been developed for centuries among occult practitioners, and studied by modern psychologists, may actually be finding its origin in this story, and people simply don’t understand it because they are not familiar with the demonic practice.

The point is that God/Elohim is clearly not a benevolent figure in the least. He has, so far, engaged in and/or encouraged fraud, extortion, prostitution, slavery, spousal abuse, and even genocide up to this point – and now, even psychological torment that could actually be a trauma programming ritual.

We are told God loves humanity as narrative, of course; but there truly isn’t a shred of evidence to support that theory so far, and I would challenge the reader to find any from Genesis 1 to Genesis 22.

With a plain, direct reading of the Old Testament, one has to twist narratives to the point of absurdity to make the argument that this Old Testament God is anything but malevolent, strategic, extremely violent, and on a mission to conquer. He seems more to be part crime boss, part warlord, and part religious cult leader.

Jesus has not entered the story yet (and won’t for some time) but we must admit; this God sounds nothing at all like the God Jesus will speak of much later. In fact, they sound like complete opposites.

We shouldn’t speak on that just, as its too early yet. But this God – or Elohim, when read literally – is quite bad-natured; that should be becoming evident. And it would seem that a people who built an entire religion out of serving this particular God would more than likely be bad-natured too.