In the last section, we saw that Hashem Elohim – translated to simply “God” by Christians, of course – created Gan Eden, and created Adam (which simply means “earth-man”) as a laborer to maintain it.

Now, we arrive at another of the most consequential decisions in human history – the Elohim’s creation of woman.

It’s often assumed that Elohim/God created woman as a companion for Adam, because he loved him and wanted him to have company. The text, however, makes it very clear that there was no indication of any benevolent intention here – Eve (or isha, as she is called in Hebrew) was created as a helper for the laborer Adam.