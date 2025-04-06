Now, we see the entry of one of the most significant characters in not only the Bible, but in all of Abrahamic theology and Western culture in general: the infamous Serpent.

The Serpent is described in Scripture as clever, crafty, or “subtle” (several translations including the King James Version use this word.) It is interesting to note that he is not described as wicked, evil, or demonic in scripture; however many interpretations of scripture do use such malevolent descriptions, implying or even stating outright that the Serpent is “the Devil” (mainly due to the “temptation” aspect of this story.)

On the other hand, something that I think is overlooked by nearly all Christians is that the Serpent never, at any point, actually lied when communicating with Eve. In fact, he is the only truth-teller in this story.