Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 5 (Genesis 2:10-20)
Expounding on the concept of "humans as livestock," and delving into the first lie ever told in the Bible (and no, it wasn't told by the infamous Serpent.)
Building on the lesson from Day 4, I want to expound further on the concept of human beings as livestock, because I think that concept is one of the most important concepts you can possibly put the effort into understanding - if you want to make sense of the world we live in today, that is.
The very concept of “humans as livestock” is something that would make most people cringe. I don’t know of any religion that has the fundamental belief that humans are in fact a form of livestock as part of it’s core beliefs.
Any religion except Judaism, of course.
Because they have the only religion that views non-Jews as livestock - a kind of “beast of burden” whose only purpose is to toil to their benefit so they can languish and study Torah - they are also the only people who have put thousands of years of effort into manifesting that arrangement.
