Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 28 (Context Discussion)
Today we’ll pause from the Biblical narrative and make some important connections between things we’ve seen in the OT, and today’s world – because the two are FAR more closely connected than you’d ever think.
There is a reason for this: it is because the modern world is actually of Jewish design.
This is a provocative claim, and will either go over most people’s heads, or anger them. But it is true to a large degree, especially from a philosophical and legal perspective, which will slowly become more clear as we discover more about the real Jewish beliefs (which will become heavily corrupted by Babylonian Pharisaism and Talmudism, but much later in history.)
This is why the “New World Order conspiracy” we’ve heard so much about is actually just the “Jew World Order.” And it’s not coming - it’s already here.
