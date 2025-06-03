Whenever a prominent political figure or media personality suddenly dies, especially when they die young, there is probably a part of you that gets suspicious about what happened.

We are, of course, always presented with some narrative in the media about the causes of such deaths – a drug overdose, a car accident, a heart attack, or perhaps a suicide. Most people will accept the mainstream explanation, and not ask many questions.

But if you have an inquisitive mind, and are suspicious about what the media tells us to begin with – you’ll recognize this pattern, and immediately start looking into alternate explanations. And you are not alone; many people do the same thing – chief among them are the people who plan and perpetrate assassinations themselves.

When enough people become alarmed by such an incident, and there are calls to investigate the strange and sudden death of an important figure, it can become risky for those who did it - especially in the event that death was actually planned by professional assassins and intelligence agencies (as such deaths usually are.)

That’s why the world’s foremost assassins – the Israelis – came up with a diabolical tactic they call “low-signature” assassination in the 1970s.

This is a way to liquidate a target by means that come about slowly – so slowly that the death can actually be watched, and will be likely diagnosed, and probably even treated, as a “mystery illness.” This can throw people off the scent of the real assassins for years, if not decades.

One incredible story about the first “low-signature assassination” is recounted in the hair-raising book about Israel’s incredibly sophisticated targeted killing program, Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations.

(The title comes from a principle set forth in the primary text of Judaism, the Babylonian Talmud; "if a man comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first." Killing a potential future enemy, even when they are children, is fundamental to the Jewish moral code, and is only one of many shocking "inverted moral principles" found in Talmudic Judaism.)

Israel was a nation born in war, terrorism, and assassination. Long before Israel was even a country, Jewish terrorists such as Irgun and the Stern gang were wreaking havoc in Palestine, attempting to wipe out not only Palestinians who occupied the land, but British police and military officials who maintained order in what was then a British protectorate.

Most of the early assassinations by Jewish Zionists in Palestine were actually British government officials and citizens, as the program was designed to terrify London into abandoning Palestine.

Surprisingly, not only did the program work, but many of the most prominent Irgun and Stern gang terrorists would later become high officials in Israel itself, when it achieved nationhood in 1948. (Irgun, a registered terrorist organization, in rebranded form, essentially became Israel’s military.)

Indiscriminate terrorist attacks and highly targeted assassinations have thus always been a core part of Israel’s military and intelligence apparatus, and they are highly experienced at it. Israel has killed thousands (if not tens of thousands) of people in this manner, and their guiding philosophy is to execute “anyone who has Jewish blood on their hands."

One such target in the 1970s was the extraordinarily talented PLO strategist (especially when it came to airplane hijacking, a favorite terrorist tactic in that decade) Wadie Haddad. Haddad was educated, well-connected, and traveled all over the Middle East and Europe under the cover of business, making him a challenging target; but in the 1970s, he also became Mossad’s #1 most wanted man.

At this time, though Israeli assassins had made many successful hits on targets all over both Europe and the Middle East, they were also attempting to reduce their signature. This was true for both European “ally” nations (though no nation is a true ally of Israel, of course - it only has pawns) and in hostile Arab nations (who had dramatically enhanced their security measures after repeated embarrassing failures to prevent infiltration by Israeli assassins.)

As a result, more surreptitious means of liquidating targets had been sought, which would not be so obviously the result of targeted killing, but would rather look like a tragic accident. Among these were things like lethal accidents or car crashes, but the most sinister was poisoning disguised to look like terminal illness.

Ronen Bergman, author of Rise and Kill First, explains the use of this sinister technique on Wadie Haddad:

"The Mossad decided to exploit its deep intelligence penetration of Haddad’s organization and to allocate…the assassination, using poison, to agent Sadness, who had a high degree of access to his home and office. "On January 10, 1978, Sadness switched Haddad’s toothpaste for an identical tube containing a lethal toxin, which had been developed after intense effort at the Israel Institute for Biological Research…it was founded in 1952, and still serves today as the facility where Israel develops its top-secret defensive and offensive biological warfare agents. Each time Haddad brushed his teeth, a minute quantity of the deadly toxin penetrated the mucous membranes in his mouth and entered his bloodstream. The gradual accretion in his body, when it reached a critical mass, would become fatal. "Haddad began feeling very ill in the coming days, and checked himself in to an Iraqi hospital after severe abdominal illness, having lost 25 pounds over the course of the next month. He was diagnosed with various conditions, ranging from a cold to food poisoning to hepatitis, but antibiotic treatments achieved no improvements. Finally it was suspected that he was poisoned, though doctors didn’t know with what.”

Perplexed, Haddad was transferred to a prestigious hospital in East Berlin, Germany. When an aide packed Haddad’s belongings to prepare for the stay, he packed with it Haddad’s lethal toothpaste – an oversight that would seal his fate.

Admitted under the alias Ahmed Doukli, he was in bad shape by the time he reached Germany; bad enough that Mossad spies wrote a report declaring him a “dead man walking” by that time. He was hemorrhaging all over his body, from the mucous membranes to the membranes around his heart and brain, and his bone marrow had ceased functioning.

Though treated as a top-priority patient by skilled German doctors, they were able only to discern that he had been poisoned, though they didn’t know by what (their theories included rat poison or a heavy metal, perhaps thallium; though they found no evidence of either.) Waddad died in great agony, his screams reverberating throughout the entire hospital; in the ten days admitted there, all his doctors could to was sedate him with pain medications and tranquilizers to ease his imminent demise.

An autopsy indicated the many causes of Haddad’s death, but admitted, in coded medical language, that the doctors basically had no idea what actually killed him. To this day, Israel denies any official involvement in the assassination (though former Israeli operatives boast about it), and the toxin that killed him remains highly classified; in other words, this technique remains in their arsenal.

This fascinating – yet chilling – story should remind not just the conspiracy researcher, but the average, everyday citizen of every democracy, that these types of targeted killings happen all the time in the sinister world of “intelligence.” Many of the targets and their assassins are under cover, as everything from everyday tradesmen to famous actors (Israel’s penetration of America’s film-making industry during the 1940s and 1950s is the stuff of legends), and the causes of death are often disguised as accidents, tragedies, or infamously, suicides (a CIA favorite.)

Remember, there are no coincidences. Any time someone dies suddenly who is connected in some way to a powerful corporation being investigated for wrongdoing, or who was in a relationship with someone with deep knowledge of a major conspiracy, or who was about to testify in a headline case – these deaths are extremely likely to be intentional.

And as we learn from this story, the death does not have to be sudden to be evidence of being an assassination. In fact, sudden death is often done only to send a message (such as the infamous stereotype of a whistleblower who suddenly “committed suicide” by hurling themselves off a balcony, when we all know he or she was pushed – deterring additional whistleblowers from coming forward.)

In instances like this, the “low signature assassination” is sought after, because the questions surrounding the death for years or decades is actually the desired outcome.

They want potential targets to feel the torment of not knowing why they died, to feel the pain and torment of slow, lingering death (Haddad was alive for over 3 months after first being poisoned) - and more importantly, for other targets to know in the pit of their stomach, that it probably was an assassination.

And, that they could be next; though they may die in agony, not knowing why, or how.

Only who.