(The 3-part “ Goodbye, America ” series is not my own words, but they are so impactful they had to be reproduced. The original was written under the alias “Dr. Lasha Darkmoon” in 2011, and was deleted. I discovered it in 2022, and was able to piece it together using scattered forum posts, doing my best to restore its original integrity. Because important context is needed for the reader, I have added my own explanatory footnotes and supporting images.)

“Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away.” - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 2002.

In Part 1 of my article, Goodbye, America, I discussed the problems facing America today and suggested that they are far more serious than those facing National Socialist Germany in the 1930s.

Of the seven problems I listed, the four most intractable ones are these:

The nuclear-armed state of Israel and its “Samson Option,” neither of which existed as threats to peace before the establishment of the Zionist state in the wake of WW2. The presence of 60 million Christian Zionists in America who are hand in glove with our new masters, aiding and abetting them in their violation of international law and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people. The existence of a tentacular network of Jewish organizations in America, such as the ADL and AIPAC, holding the entire country to ransom; specifically, its mercenary and morally bankrupt politicians. The lethal weapon of multiculturalism, a weapon unavailable for use against either Germany or Russia, but now deployed to devastating effect against America’s Euro-American majority.

“Global elites view the White Western world as the main obstacle standing in the way of a future world government,” Pat Buchanan is widely reported to have said in a 2004 speech. “Multiculturalism is a tool used by such elites to dismantle White Western civilization.”

Given that the Jews managed to achieve almost complete control of Germany and Russia even before the foundation of the Jewish state in 1948, it must surely be obvious that their executive power has increased exponentially with the acquisition of a military base in the Middle East, armed to the teeth with the deadliest nuclear warheads, many of these aimed at European capitals (and some of them probably at the United States.)

It would be foolish to think that a country that killed Americans in cold blood in the USS Liberty attack of 1967, would have any scruples about doing so on a much vaster scale if ever America became the object of their hatred.

It is important at this point to consider the hidden facts surrounding the foundation of the state of Israel, if only because this will help us to get a better perspective of the Jewish problem.

The Jews were given Israel on the tacit understanding that most of them would go and live there, leaving the rest of the world Judenfrei or Jew-free.

They reneged on their collective promise however - made implicitly on their behalf by their then-leaders Theodor Herzl and Chaim Weizmann - and they prefer now to regard Israel as a second home and place of refuge if things get too hot for them elsewhere.

Theodor Herzl (left) and Chaim Weizmann (right.) Herzl was an Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist who was the ideologue behind the Zionist movement in the late 1800s and promoted Jewish migration to Palestine. Weizmann was a Russian Jewish scientist who was President of the Zionist Organization, and later became the first President of Israel in 1948.

Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, wrote in his memoirs:

Whenever the quantity of Jews in any country reaches the saturation point, that country reacts against them. [This] reaction…cannot be looked upon as anti-Semitism in the ordinary or vulgar sense of that word; it is a universal social and economic concomitant of Jewish immigration, and we cannot shake it off. Chaim Weizmann, Trial and Error (1949). Qtd. in Albert S. Lindemann’s The Jew Accused, 1991.

Herzl himself had made the same point much earlier. Anti-Semitism, he wrote, is “an understandable reaction to Jewish defects.” And in his diary, he added: “I find the anti- Semites are fully within their rights.”

Having been given a homeland on the tacit understanding that they had to go and live there, the Jews were under an obligation to do so, or the entire object of the exercise is otherwise defeated.

So why is it that 58 percent of the world’s 14 million Jews now live in America and Europe, and only 37 percent in Israel?

It certainly needs to be asked: why were the Palestinians expelled from their own country in order to accommodate another people who mostly choose to live elsewhere?

As recounted by Jonathan Azaziah, a Mizrahi American Jew:

Nothing here in America compares to the horrors of Palestine…Women are raped by Israeli military officials...Palestinian children are doused with gasoline and set on fire for the amusement of the IDF.

It is almost universally believed, thanks to Jewish ownership of the mass media, that the UN created Israel, and that everyone was delighted when this happened. This is demonstrably false. Even the US government—or at least 99 percent of it—was adamantly opposed to the foundation of Israel.

Indeed, former Undersecretary of State Dean Acheson was one of many who raised strenuous objections to America recognizing the Jewish state, predicting that “the West would pay a high price for Israel.” In spite of all these misgivings, the Jews got their state.

While the West has paid dearly for Israel’s existence, nobody has lost more lives to Israel’s genocide and government-sponsored land grabs than Palestine. It was a target of Zionist migration starting in the early 1900s, and after decades of Jewish relocation, aggression and terrorism in the region, Israel was finally given statehood in 1948; Palestine, however, was not. This started a slow process of encroachment through Jewish settlement enforced by IDF violence that has seen Palestine crumble almost into non-existence.

In reality, as Alison Weir notes, while the UN General Assembly recommended the creation of a Jewish state in part of Palestine, that recommendation was:

First, non-binding and never implemented by the Security Council;

Second, the General Assembly passed that recommendation only after Israel proponents threatened and bribed numerous countries in order to gain a required two-thirds of votes;

And third, the US administration supported the recommendation out of domestic electoral considerations, and took this position over the strenuous objections of the State Department, the CIA, and the Pentagon!

Despite the shallow patina of legality its partisans extracted from the General Assembly, Israel was born over the opposition of American experts and of governments around the world, who opposed it on both pragmatic and moral grounds.

Why the Zionist land-grabbers should now be held in such high esteem in America and elsewhere, and their Palestinian victims spat upon and spurned at every opportunity, can be easily explained.

Apart from the Jewish-owned mass media which has managed to glamorize and cast a rose-tinted glow over its Frankenstein monster, the answer lies in one word: Holocaust.

The Zionists have managed to convince the world that they are the moral legatees of the victims of the Holocaust. As such, they remain the Ultimate Victims™.

Like Finkelstein, we are entitled to express concern over the cheap exploitation of Jewish suffering. It is an undeniable fact that the Holocaust is a major industry, and that it is used as moral blackmail and carte blanche for monstrous crimes.

Israeli writer Ari Shavit summed it up neatly when he said: “We may murder with impunity, because the Holocaust Museum is on our side”.

It can be convincingly argued, with a wealth of supportive quotations, that the presence of Jews in large numbers in any given country has always had catastrophic consequences for that country. (See Weizmann and Herzl quotes above for examples.)

Organized Jewry has now spread its influence far and wide via the internet, newspapers, magazines and books. Hollywood, its most effective hasbara agent, spreads its poisonous propaganda all over the world, offering the ill-educated masses its lies and distortions, along with its laissez-faire Freudian sexual morality.

Meanwhile the porn industry, dominated by Jews, promotes the demoralization of countless millions, creating sex addicts even out of children and driving many of its victims to despair and suicide.

Though few outside the industry itself realize it, the porn industry is completely dominated by Jews; just as it was completely dominated in Germany before and during the Weimar era. Not pictured here is Leonid Ravinsky, a rabid Zionist and the founder of perhaps the most morally destructive force ever unleashed on young Western women: OnlyFans.

With the triumph of Jewry comes the subjugation and enslavement of the entire non- Jewish world. Christianity becomes the first casualty; the family unit the second.

Homosexuality and radical feminism become more strident in their attitudes and more extreme in their demands, opening up a Pandora’s box of evils: the push to normalize pedophilia, for example, and the systematic corruption of children through the promotion of child porn in the classroom.

We are in a critical situation. It was never Palestine on its own that organized Jewry wanted. Palestine was simply to be their base of operations for the conquest of the rest of the world.

According to Israel Shamir:

Palestine is not the ultimate goal of the Jews; the world is. Palestine is just the place for world state headquarters… The Jews intend to turn Jerusalem into the supreme capital of the world, and its rebuilt temple into the focal point of the Spirit on Earth. Christianity will die, the spirit will depart from the nations in our part of the world, and our present dubious democracy will be supplanted by a vast theocratic state. De-spiritualized and uprooted, homeless and lonely, yesterday’s Masters of the World [WASPs] will become slaves in all but name…

The Jewish universe is good only for Jews.

In the US, as Jewish influence has grown steadily since 1968, the lives of ordinary people have worsened. A good time for the Jews is not a good time for mankind. The “blessing” of the Jews is a curse for others. The regimes that are “good for Jews” are rarely good for anybody else.

The runes are easy enough to read. From the domination of Germany and Russia, the Jews contrived to leapfrog to the domination of America. We see through a glass darkly, but what we see through the gathering gloom is the grim specter of an American dystopia: a Third World country, hardly worth living in for its rapidly diminishing Euro-American majority.

It costs the American taxpayer $12 million an hour just to keep US troops in Afghanistan, a country America decided to invade on a rollercoaster of neoconservative lies. “The neocons,” Gilad Azmon comments cuttingly in a recent book, “transformed the American army into an Israeli mission force.”

The U.S. had a humiliating collapse-of-empire moment during the rapid and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. This was one of many Neocon-inspired conflicts in the U.S.-led “War on Terror” that cost American taxpayers trillions of dollars, but were strategically only good for Israel - now the strongest military in the Near East.

Incredibly, America’s closest ally, Israel, has yet to contribute a single soldier to Washington’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Nor are American Jews particularly noted for their presence, let alone their heroism, in the fighting forces.

And yet they fight with their pens most valiantly, far from the din of battle. It is they who beat the war drums the loudest, who profit most from the wanton slaughter of innocents, and who get others to fight and die for them.

The days of wine and roses are over. The American Dream is dead. Like Germany and Russia before it, America lies vanquished.

Ruled by a Jewish elite and their Shabbat Goy underlings, beyond the reach of international law and hated throughout the world, America is now an Israeli colony in all but name.