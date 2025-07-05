"Goodbye, America" Part 2: Israel, America's Albatross
Its infiltration and subversion by International Jewish Power was slow and imperceptible, but today it is obvious to the world: the U.S. is little more than an Israeli cash cow and mercenary army.
(The 3-part “Goodbye, America” series is not my own words, but they are so impactful they had to be reproduced. The original was written under the alias “Dr. Lasha Darkmoon” in 2011, and was deleted. I discovered it in 2022, and was able to piece it together using scattered forum posts, doing my best to restore its original integrity. Because important context is needed for the reader, I have added my own explanatory footnotes and supporting images.)
“Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away.”
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 2002.
In Part 1 of my article, Goodbye, America, I discussed the problems facing America today and suggested that they are far more serious than those facing National Socialist Germany in the 1930s1.
Of the seven problems I listed, the four most intractable ones are these:
The nuclear-armed state of Israel and its “Samson Option2,” neither of which existed as threats to peace before the establishment of the Zionist state in the wake of WW2.
The presence of 60 million Christian Zionists in America3 who are hand in glove with our new masters, aiding and abetting them in their violation of international law and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.
The existence of a tentacular network of Jewish organizations in America, such as the ADL and AIPAC, holding the entire country to ransom; specifically, its mercenary and morally bankrupt politicians.
The lethal weapon of multiculturalism, a weapon unavailable for use against either Germany or Russia, but now deployed to devastating effect against America’s Euro-American majority4.
“Global elites view the White Western world as the main obstacle standing in the way of a future world government,” Pat Buchanan5 is widely reported to have said in a 2004 speech. “Multiculturalism is a tool used by such elites to dismantle White Western civilization.”
Given that the Jews managed to achieve almost complete control of Germany and Russia even before the foundation of the Jewish state in 1948, it must surely be obvious that their executive power has increased exponentially with the acquisition of a military base in the Middle East, armed to the teeth with the deadliest nuclear warheads, many of these aimed at European capitals (and some of them probably at the United States.)
It would be foolish to think that a country that killed Americans in cold blood in the USS Liberty attack of 1967, would have any scruples about doing so on a much vaster scale if ever America became the object of their hatred.
It is important at this point to consider the hidden facts surrounding the foundation of the state of Israel, if only because this will help us to get a better perspective of the Jewish problem.
The Jews were given Israel on the tacit understanding that most of them would go and live there, leaving the rest of the world Judenfrei or Jew-free.
They reneged on their collective promise however - made implicitly on their behalf by their then-leaders Theodor Herzl and Chaim Weizmann - and they prefer now to regard Israel as a second home and place of refuge if things get too hot for them elsewhere.
Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, wrote in his memoirs:
Whenever the quantity of Jews in any country reaches the saturation point, that country reacts against them. [This] reaction…cannot be looked upon as anti-Semitism in the ordinary or vulgar sense of that word; it is a universal social and economic concomitant of Jewish immigration, and we cannot shake it off.
Chaim Weizmann, Trial and Error (1949). Qtd. in Albert S. Lindemann’s The Jew Accused, 1991.
Herzl himself had made the same point much earlier. Anti-Semitism, he wrote, is “an understandable reaction to Jewish defects.” And in his diary, he added: “I find the anti- Semites are fully within their rights.”
Having been given a homeland on the tacit understanding that they had to go and live there, the Jews were under an obligation to do so, or the entire object of the exercise is otherwise defeated.
So why is it that 58 percent of the world’s 14 million Jews now live in America and Europe, and only 37 percent in Israel?6
It certainly needs to be asked: why were the Palestinians expelled from their own country in order to accommodate another people who mostly choose to live elsewhere?
As recounted by Jonathan Azaziah, a Mizrahi American Jew:
Nothing here in America compares to the horrors of Palestine…Women are raped by Israeli military officials...Palestinian children are doused with gasoline and set on fire for the amusement of the IDF.
It is almost universally believed, thanks to Jewish ownership of the mass media, that the UN created Israel, and that everyone was delighted when this happened. This is demonstrably false. Even the US government—or at least 99 percent of it—was adamantly opposed to the foundation of Israel7.
Indeed, former Undersecretary of State Dean Acheson was one of many who raised strenuous objections to America recognizing the Jewish state, predicting that “the West would pay a high price for Israel.”8 In spite of all these misgivings, the Jews got their state.
In reality, as Alison Weir notes, while the UN General Assembly recommended the creation of a Jewish state in part of Palestine, that recommendation was:
First, non-binding and never implemented by the Security Council;
Second, the General Assembly passed that recommendation only after Israel proponents threatened and bribed numerous countries in order to gain a required two-thirds of votes;
And third, the US administration supported the recommendation out of domestic electoral considerations, and took this position over the strenuous objections of the State Department, the CIA, and the Pentagon!
Despite the shallow patina of legality its partisans extracted from the General Assembly, Israel was born over the opposition of American experts and of governments around the world, who opposed it on both pragmatic and moral grounds.
Why the Zionist land-grabbers should now be held in such high esteem in America and elsewhere, and their Palestinian victims spat upon and spurned at every opportunity, can be easily explained.
Apart from the Jewish-owned mass media which has managed to glamorize and cast a rose-tinted glow over its Frankenstein monster, the answer lies in one word: Holocaust.
The Zionists have managed to convince the world that they are the moral legatees of the victims of the Holocaust. As such, they remain the Ultimate Victims™.
Like Finkelstein, we are entitled to express concern over the cheap exploitation of Jewish suffering. It is an undeniable fact that the Holocaust is a major industry, and that it is used as moral blackmail and carte blanche for monstrous crimes.
Israeli writer Ari Shavit summed it up neatly when he said: “We may murder with impunity, because the Holocaust Museum is on our side”.
It can be convincingly argued, with a wealth of supportive quotations, that the presence of Jews in large numbers in any given country has always had catastrophic consequences for that country9. (See Weizmann and Herzl quotes above for examples.)
Organized Jewry has now spread its influence far and wide via the internet, newspapers, magazines and books. Hollywood, its most effective hasbara10 agent, spreads its poisonous propaganda all over the world, offering the ill-educated masses its lies and distortions, along with its laissez-faire Freudian sexual morality.
Meanwhile the porn industry, dominated by Jews, promotes the demoralization of countless millions, creating sex addicts even out of children and driving many of its victims to despair and suicide11.
With the triumph of Jewry comes the subjugation and enslavement of the entire non- Jewish world. Christianity becomes the first casualty; the family unit the second12.
Homosexuality and radical feminism become more strident in their attitudes and more extreme in their demands, opening up a Pandora’s box of evils: the push to normalize pedophilia, for example, and the systematic corruption of children through the promotion of child porn in the classroom.
We are in a critical situation. It was never Palestine on its own that organized Jewry wanted. Palestine was simply to be their base of operations for the conquest of the rest of the world.
According to Israel Shamir:
Palestine is not the ultimate goal of the Jews; the world is. Palestine is just the place for world state headquarters… The Jews intend to turn Jerusalem into the supreme capital of the world, and its rebuilt temple into the focal point of the Spirit on Earth.
Christianity will die, the spirit will depart from the nations in our part of the world, and our present dubious democracy will be supplanted by a vast theocratic state. De-spiritualized and uprooted, homeless and lonely, yesterday’s Masters of the World [WASPs]13 will become slaves in all but name…
The Jewish universe is good only for Jews.
In the US, as Jewish influence has grown steadily since 1968, the lives of ordinary people have worsened. A good time for the Jews is not a good time for mankind. The “blessing” of the Jews is a curse for others. The regimes that are “good for Jews” are rarely good for anybody else.
The runes are easy enough to read. From the domination of Germany and Russia, the Jews contrived to leapfrog to the domination of America. We see through a glass darkly, but what we see through the gathering gloom is the grim specter of an American dystopia: a Third World country, hardly worth living in for its rapidly diminishing Euro-American majority14.
It costs the American taxpayer $12 million an hour just to keep US troops in Afghanistan, a country America decided to invade on a rollercoaster of neoconservative lies. “The neocons,” Gilad Azmon comments cuttingly in a recent book, “transformed the American army into an Israeli mission force.”15
Incredibly, America’s closest ally, Israel, has yet to contribute a single soldier to Washington’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Nor are American Jews particularly noted for their presence, let alone their heroism, in the fighting forces.
And yet they fight with their pens most valiantly, far from the din of battle. It is they who beat the war drums the loudest, who profit most from the wanton slaughter of innocents, and who get others to fight and die for them.
The days of wine and roses are over. The American Dream is dead. Like Germany and Russia before it, America lies vanquished.
Ruled by a Jewish elite and their Shabbat Goy16 underlings, beyond the reach of international law and hated throughout the world, America is now an Israeli colony in all but name.
There is a continuity break here; since this article was heavily censored and I could not find an original posting by the author, I was working only off various reposts to reassemble it. I was unable to locate the seven problems she mentions; aside from these four - fortunately, the most important - I do not know what the other three mentioned are.
The Samson Option is an extraordinary nuclear doctrine that no other state besides Israel utilizes, in which its nuclear weapon stock is pre-programmed to strike major cities around the world - mainly those of its own so-called allies - in the event that the existence of the Israeli government is ever threatened. Based on the biblical legend of Samson, who used his strength to topple a temple, killing himself along with his Philistine enemies, the doctrine is meant to hold the world’s major nations hostage as Israel’s protectors to maintain their own survival.
“Zionist” has a number of definitions, but insofar as it means those who believe that Israel as a Jewish state has a right to exist (which usually co-exists with the belief that Jews are God’s “Chosen people”) the largest community of Zionists in the world is neither Israeli nor Jewish, but actually Evangelical Christians in America. This massive voting and funding bloc is why U.S. foreign policy for the last four decades can be summed up as “whatever is best for Israel” - even to the detriment of the U.S. itself.
Here, Darkmoon is referring to the longstanding and consistent political and cultural pressure being pushed by organized Jewry to encourage high levels of non-white immigration into Europe and the U.S., along with simultaneously encouraging whites to not reproduce or to engage in miscegenation (race-mixing) through countless media and cultural influence campaigns. As a result, the U.S. population has gone from 92% white after World War 2, to only 57.8% white in 2020.
Pat Buchanan was a highly influential figure in conservative politics in America for most of the late 20th century, first acting as an advisor for presidents Nixon and Reagan, and later as a TV and radio commentator and political author. Despite this, he fell out of favor with the hawkish, pro-Israel, “neocon” Republicans who held power over the party since the late 1990s (and especially after 9/11), and as a result of defying the Zionist power structure, his career faded into oblivion.
This percentage has changed since this article’s publication: today it is around 46% for Israel, and 40% for the U.S. Nevertheless, it is clear that the concentration of Jewish power remains split between the U.S. and Israel, constituting a kind of “Jewish Axis” with both nations sharing the same foreign policy goals and constituting a unified Zionist power bloc.
It is questionable if “99 percent” of the U.S. government opposed the founding of Israel; but there is no question that there was overwhelming opposition to the idea among the high levels of U.S. policymakers. It was fully understood at the time that Jews were a problematic community anywhere they lived - and always had been - and that without their own state, the pogroms and expulsions targeting Jews would be never-ending. But the worst possible idea from the standpoint of international stability was to build that state in Palestine, effectively dropping a hornet’s nest right into the Arab/Islamic heartland, guaranteeing a bloody and unstable future in the region. That, of course, is exactly what happened.
Surprisingly, Darkmoon does not mention the U.S.’s first Secretary of Defense, James V. Forrestal in this passage. Forrestal was a vehement anti-Zionist, and along with subsequent Secretary of Defense George C. Marshall, was vocal in the opposition to the founding of the Jewish state in Palestine. Shortly after Israel’s founding, however, Forrestal was hospitalized for “reactive depression” in Bethesda Naval Hospital, and later died after falling from the window of the hospital’s 16th floor. Though ruled a suicide, it has been thought by many (including myself) that he was thrown.
It is often cited that Jews have been expelled from 109 countries, however this is misleading, as it counts only those which meet the definition of modern nation-states; a concept that has only existed for roughly the last 250 years. If political communities of all types in history are included, from small medieval principalities to large empires, the true number of Jewish expulsions sits at over 1,000.
Hasbara, which comes from the Hebrew word for “explanation,” describes the organized global propaganda campaigns organized by Israel’s government and carried out by influential Jews around the world to promote pro-Jewish narratives, advance Jewish interests, and discredit those who oppose Jews and/or Israel. Through Hasbara, Israel exercises “soft power” more extensively and effectively than any nation in the world except for the United States (which, of course, is also controlled by Jews.)
Historically, not only pornography but sex trafficking internationally has always been dominated by Jews; today, virtually all of internet porn is owned by Jews, including the greatest disseminator of user-generated pornography in history: OnlyFans. The billionaire founder of the platform, Leonid Radvinsky, is a Zionist, and the largest donor to AIPAC by a factor of five.
Virtually every ideological “-ism” that can be thought of which has been morally degenerating and culturally corrosive in the last 150 years was conceived of and promoted by Jews: Zionism, Communism, Cultural Marxism, Feminism, Progressivism, Transgenderism, Modernism and even Brutalism are all Jewish constructs.
“WASP” is an acronym that stands for “White Anglo-Saxon Protestant” and refers to the racial stock that the British Empire and later the United States – the most dominant empires for the last four centuries – were mainly comprised of. Jews typically have tremendous enmity toward this demographic, for various historical and biblical reasons.
It isn’t only the diminishing Euro-American majority at fault here; white Americans are themselves part of their own problem, the majority of them being Evangelicals, a form of Christianity that promotes dispensationalism and Zionism, advancing Jewish interests globally. America, once a bulwark against organized Jewish power in Europe, has since WW2 become the very source of that power.
“Neoconservative” is effectively a euphemism for “pro-Zionist”; all of what are typically thought of as “neocon” policy stances and goals have in reality been good for Israel, Jews, and America’s military-industrial complex, and bad for the majority of Americans (and extremely bad for Arabs.)
The Shabbat Goy concept is important to understand when studying Judaism, Zionism and organized Jewish power. Goyim is a Hebrew word that technically means “nations,” but we must recall that in the Hebrew Bible, Yahweh (God) is contemptuous toward all nations other than Israel, and calls for their eventual subjugation or destruction. Thus, the word literally meaning “nations” has been corrupted, and is used by Jews to imply the idea of subhuman races, whose existence only has value as a type of livestock, or human “beasts of burden.” In addition, there are extensive restrictions placed on what Jews are permitted to do on Shabbat, the weekly Jewish holy day; so the historical workaround has been for Jews to hire gentile servants on those days to do such things for them, a concept they call the Shabbat Goy. In practice, this term has become used for any gentile that serves Jewish goals; usually getting rewarded with power or prestige in exchange for advancing the Jewish agenda.
