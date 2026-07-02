Cato’s Substack

Cato’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
Jul 2

It is crucial to the temple moneychangers of today to keep Israhell's involvement in 9/11 a secret.

Reply
Share
10 replies by Cato Dezorra and others
Don Willis's avatar
Don Willis
Jul 2

They're anti-white

'*The White race is the cancer of human history." Susan Sontag jewish Activist https://x.com/forbiddenmerch/status/2072144140352082369

and anti-Christian

Noahide laws https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ-JUwCgp_h/

so...they claim to be offended by the very thing they do.

Reply
Share
14 replies by Cato Dezorra and others
135 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cato Dezorra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture