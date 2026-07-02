I’m no amateur when it comes to being criticized, attacked, or threatened online for expressing my controversial views. I say a lot of things that are “anti-establishment,” but I don’t rant and rave – I bring all the receipts, with quotes from famous scholars and statesmen and passages from published books across history, and tie things together into a sequence of events and patterns.

Nevertheless, the one thing I never escape (and at this point, don’t even try to) is being labeled as “antisemitic.”

It’s a powerful label. One that can easily end a political career, get you blacklisted from any position of public prominence, and can even cause personal friends and family to turn against you. Personally, I’ve never had that visceral reaction that so many people do to the “antisemite” label (especially Christians, it would seem.) Eventually, that became a benefit to me as a serious conspiracy researcher.

Because as I studied hundreds of books, historical documents, and films between 2020-2023, vacuuming up sources and going wherever the evidence took me in uncovering the truth behind all the evil in today’s world, I discovered: throughout Western history, Jews have very often been behind or involved in almost all of it.

That’s not a crazy claim. In fact, there are reasons for this that make perfect sense once you study the Jewish religion and its prophecies, their collective worldview, and most importantly, their “inverted” form of morality (taken mainly from the Talmud.)

I’ve spent hundreds of hours reading the Talmud, rabbinical writings throughout history, and many related sources, and the truth is - once you gain a comprehensive understanding of the Jewish worldview and how it drives Jewish behavior and organized Jewish actions - you inevitably discover: Jews see themselves as not only superior to, but in an everlasting “moral war” against every other civilization – especially white, Western, Christian civilization.

Artist Carl Wilhelm Schleicher’s depiction of Jewish Talmud scholars analyzing the complex Jewish legal compendium, the Talmud. Though its a very intimidating project, the Talmud is one of the best sources on the “Jewish Question” there is, because it exposes the “inverted morality” of Judaism, which is as fundamentally anti-Christian as it gets .

What is even more remarkable is that when you look back at historical sources going back centuries, you realize: basically all our European ancestors were perfectly aware of this conflict!

You could ask an American in the early 1900s, or a German in the 1800s, or a Frenchman in the 1700s, and they could all tell you: not only were Jews causing a lot of problems for their society in a multitude of ways, but that those ways were remarkably consistent across time and space.

And many Jews themselves – who have always been prolific documenters of their own legal and spiritual views – actually corroborate those same narratives.

For example, some chief criticisms of Jews throughout history are:

They intensely loathe Jesus and Christians

They perceive themselves to be inherently superior to every other race

They purposely segregate themselves and refuse to assimilate

They see it as “fair game” to swindle and defraud gentiles through legal and financial manipulation

Believe it or not, if you take those criticisms and then look at the records and writings of Jews themselves (which I’ve done a lot of) you won’t usually see them deny these charges. On the contrary, they fiercely support these principles, and they have incredibly well-supported religious reasons for doing so that they expound on extensively.

The most shocking thing about all this, and what challenges me most as someone on a crusade to bring all this knowledge forth, is that the entire West has developed a collective amnesia about all of this history - which used to be perfectly common knowledge.

Early in this journey, I thought I was revealing revolutionary new knowledge about Judaism and Jewish supremacy, and the threat these things pose to the Western/Christian social order. But now, I realize that I am simply trying to remind Westerners and Christians of things they were perfectly aware of for nearly two millennia.

And I’m actually struggling with it. Because the collective memory of the West seems to have been wiped of any knowledge that Jews are inherently a threat to the social order; on the contrary, they are more often pedestalized in the West today. This is especially the case with evangelical Christians, who have bizarrely fallen for the “God’s Chosen People” narrative in religious Zionism harder than anyone else.

So, the big question is: how the heck did this happen?

How did an entire civilization forget that it was in a moral, cultural, financial, and spiritual war against the same group of people that have boastfully declared themselves to be its enemy for centuries – when that enemy has never forgotten that they are at war?

The simple answer is: the Holocaust. That single event – one of the most actively branded, promoted, and recycled narratives in media history – traumatized all of Western civilization on both sides of the war into purging any criticism of Jews, fearing that doing so would somehow conjure up another genocide or world war.

As a result, as someone trying to research the truth about all this (which I assume you are) you will quickly discover as you review these sources that there is a big, fat divide between Pre-WW2 and Post-WW2 narratives.

Post-WW2, you’ll find an enormous amount of information written about Jews. But it’s all framed within one of two narratives: either as victims of the Holocaust (the vast majority) or as the heroic founders of Israel, the long-sought Jewish homeland. One victim narrative, one heroic one; but virtually zero criticism of Jews in any mainstream sources.

Pre-WW2, we get a massively different story. But pre-WW2 history encompasses thousands of years. So we have to break it up into “stages” in order to make it more digestible, and to understand the evolving process the Western world has gone through across the centuries.

To help my readers, with that, I broke this history down into five stages I have discovered that will help you guys make sense of books and other sources pertaining to what I call the “2000 Year War”: the two-millennia-long, civilization-level war that Jews have been engaged in against Western Christian civilization (but which only Jews remember is still ongoing.)

The Post-War Period: 1945-Current

Due to Holocaust-induced paranoia about antisemitism, not to mention near-total Jewish control of all forms of Western media, very few Western authors have written reliable works criticizing Jews or Judaism (and those who have ventured here have been heavily suppressed.) Nevertheless, there are some excellent books that have been published on this topic, such as:

Hitler’s War by David Irving (1977)

The Culture of Critique Series by Kevin MacDonald (1994)

Two Hundred Years Together by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (2001)

The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews by Louis Farakkhan (2001)

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit by E. Michael Jones (2008)

Our God is Your God Too, but He Has Chosen Us by Laurent Guyenot (2020)

The World War/Inter-War Period: 1914-1945

During and in between World Wars I and II, the world was in absolute crisis mode. World War I (which was called the Great War at the time, because nobody could even imagine a worse war ever even happening) was a mass trauma for the world, especially Europe. The nations that survived it were trying to make sense of the incomprehensible carnage that had just wiped millions of young men out of existence, for seemingly no good reason at all.

But even while attempting to make sense of that, and making sure it wouldn’t happen again, the West was engaged in an even greater struggle against a civilization-level threat – Communist agitation and revolution. Communism as a theory had been growing since the mid-1800s. But it really began to burst forth as a violent, globally-organized, subversive threat for Western nations, even the United States, in the early 1900s.

When Bolshevik revolutionaries finally overthrew Russia in 1917, pulling that nation out of the War and founding the Soviet Union, every Western nation – imperialist, capitalist, monarchist, or otherwise – was put on notice. The communists made it abundantly clear that their revolution was a global one.

The aspect of all this that shocks people today is that Jews figured very prominently into both communist agitation and the provocation of World War I.

Communism itself was initially conceived by Jewish intellectuals Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, and was largely based on Talmudic principles. But once it transitioned from theoretical to operational in Russia, it was mainly Jewish agitators who were stirring up working class Russians against the wealthy bourgeoisie with the promise of “utopia.” While a large number of the revolutionaries were ethnic Russians, a shockingly high proportion of them were Ashkenazi Jews, who had been oppressed in Russia’s “Pale of Settlement” region for over a century.

When you look at Bolshevik leadership, the concentration of Jews is even higher. Between 85-90% of high-level party positions, along with most executive roles in secret police and gulag administration - where unimaginable tortures and the starvation of tens of millions of Russians was systematically carried out - all belonged to Jews. (Most of them changed their names to sound more Russian.)

Take it a step beyond that, to the ever-present financial backing and international organization level, and you find even more Jews; from the European Rothschilds to the Schiffs and Warburgs, who were by then operating out of the United States.

A high-level look at the culprits behind World War I bears out this pattern too. Though Europe exploded into war for a number of complex reasons, the one factor common to nearly all parties was the domination of the monetary systems of those nations by Jewish banking families. This pattern, mostly associated with the Rothschilds (though many other Jewish banking families were also involved) made war a profit-generation industry for the international financial class.

This meant that war agitation was essentially a form of marketing. And the connection between Jewish bankers in finance and Jewish agitation in media always stirring up one conflict or another was often pointed out – not only in Europe, but in the United States.

One of the absolute finest sources ever compiled on this issue is The International Jew by American industrialist Henry Ford (yes, THAT Henry Ford.) The story of this book is a remarkable saga all its own, which I’ll cover in a separate article - but suffice it to say, Ford paid dearly for publishing this, and nearly lost Ford because of it.

Some excellent sources from this period of history are:

The Jews by Hillaire Belloc (1920)

The Cause of World Unrest by G. P. Putnam & Sons (1920)

The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem by Henry Ford (1922)

Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler (1924)

The Secret World Government: The Hidden Hand by Maj. Gen. Count Cherep-Spiridovich (1926)

The Secret Powers Behind Revolution: Freemasonry and Judaism by Vicomte Leon de Poncins (1929)

Germany Must Perish by Jewish author Theodore N. Kaufman (1941)

The Jewish War of Survival by Arnold Leese (1945)

The Rise of Jewish International Power: 1791-1914

This period is the most important for anyone trying to understand the “Jewish Question,” and how Jews went from being a segregated minority in Europe to basically coming into control of it.

It is only a little more than a century, but during this time so many Jews poured into positions of influence, political power, and financial control that by the late 1800s, Europe was in a crisis point, when both prominent Europeans and Jews themselves were asking “how is this issue going to be resolved?”

That was the “Jewish Question” in a nutshell. And it was actually the Jewish press that came up with the phrase, as prominent Jews also knew that their trajectory in Europe was becoming untenable.

The event that kicked off this phase was Jewish Emancipation in France, in 1791. This was, of course, during the violent and bloody French Revolution - the height of it, in fact. It might strike some as odd that giving civic equality to Jews was a priority for the French government, in the middle of a brutal civil war between monarchists and revolutionaries, with guillotined heads rolling in the streets.

Interestingly, that was because the French Revolution was in fact almost entirely a Masonic revolution. Freemasons had by that time been infiltrated by the Jewish-funded and trained Bavarian Illuminati, and turned into a kind of plotting committee for revolution around Europe.

Naturally, Jewish-funded revolution had to be made good for Jews. So in 1791, the revolutionary government made Jews full citizens of the Republic, and dropped centuries worth of laws preventing Jews from engaging in various fields, such as law, media, certain areas of finance, and government administration. Over the next seven decades, the rest of Europe would follow suit, as a combination of Freemasonic agitation, media narrative control, and funding from the vast wealth of Jewish banking families pushed emancipation movements all over Europe.

But by the late 1800s, many Europeans had already realized their mistakes, and remembered why laws restricting Jews from civic participation were instituted in the first place by their ancestors, going all the way back to the Byzantine Empire.

Jews not only consistently engaged in actions that were legally/financially predatory, culturally corrosive, and heretical toward European gentiles, they eagerly engaged in racial nepotism, helping each other get into positions of power - and then pulling the ladder up after them.

The effects of this were so alarming that even the Catholic Church chimed in on the issue in 1890, with a dire warning to the nations of Europe that Jews were close to taking complete control of Christian civilization – and that based on Jewish beliefs, this was bound to be catastrophic. This warning was embodied in a brilliant three-article series in La Civilta Cattolica, the Catholic Church’s geopolitical affairs journal, entitled “The Jewish Question in Europe.”

Written not by a single author but by an editorial panel, the article described the Jewish takeover this way:

Once having acquired absolute civil liberty and equality in every sphere with Christians and the nations, the dam which previously had held back the Hebrews was opened for them, and in a short time, like a devastating torrent, they penetrated and cunningly took over everything: gold, trade, the stock market, the highest appointments in political administrations, in the army, and in diplomacy; public education, the press, everything fell into their hands or into the hands of those who were inevitably depending upon them.

After reviewing the history of the process over the course of the last century, citing countless other experts and events, the panel urgently warned that the crisis can only be resolved in one of two ways: either a radical, Europe-wide effort to restrict Jews from civic participation, confiscate their wealth, and crack down on their revolutionary activities, or Christian Europe would be reduced to essentially a Jewish financial slave colony.

If I had to pick my five favorite sources on this topic, this three-part article from 1890 would undoubtedly be one of them. It is remarkably well-researched and eloquently written, but not for the faint-of-heart - it was published for a VERY educated audience, and in 1800s prose, which makes for a challenging (but rewarding) read.)

The 1800s had an enormous number of sources on this topic, from all over Europe, in many languages. Many are still not yet translated, but here is a short list of some that were in English, or have been translated, that you will find extremely informative.

On the Jewish Question by Karl Marx (1845)

The Victory of Judaism over Germanism: a Nonreligious Point of View by Wilhelm Marr (1879)

The Jewish Question: A Racial, Moral, and Cultural Question by Eugen Duhring (1881)

Jewish Business Practices by Georg Ratzinger (1892)

La Civilta Cattolica: The Jewish Question in Europe (Parts 1-3) (1890)

The Protocols (of the Elders of Zion) (leaked document, published 1905)

The Renaissance and Jewish Crackdown in Europe: late 1400s to late 1700s

The Renaissance is widely considered to be a high point of Western civilization, where art and culture flourished, where European architecture reached its zenith (and is still admired the world over today) and where Christian empires navigated the world and became prosperous. It is interesting, however, that this high point for Western Christendom coincided directly with a low point for Jews.

Beginning in the late 1400s, several kingdoms in Spain united, kicked out the North African Moors who had occupied it for over 500 years, and went on to create what would become the powerful Spanish Empire. But an oft-forgotten event that took place right before Spain achieved its lift-off: it forced mass conversion of its Jews, and expelled those who refused who do so.

Similarly, many other communities in Europe were doing the same thing at this time. A key document that provoked this aggressive move was an edict issued by the Jewish Sanhedrin (a kind of world Jewish religious congress) called The Constantinople Letter of 1489. The instruction given was that Jews were to assimilate on the surface, but keep their anti-Christian faith secretly, and wage a kind of “quiet war” on Christians by plotting and scheming against them.

This was the real reason for the Spanish Inquisition, in fact. Paranoid about infiltration by these “crypto-Jews” (false converts) after so many Jews converted to Catholicism to stay in Spain, the kingdom carried out investigations and loyalty tests against the converts (a process which eventually got somewhat out of hand.)

From small principalities to entire empires, Jews were kicked out of many European communities during this time. Eventually they began coalescing either in the Muslim Ottoman Empire in Turkey, or in the hinterlands of Europe, the vast expanse of land in far Eastern Europe which later became known as the Pale of Settlement.

There are far fewer documented sources from this period (though there are hundreds of documented events, ranging from trials of Jews for blood libel and other religious crimes to wholesale expulsion of Jews.) But one that survives this time period, though it has been largely shoved to the side in history, was authored by the founder of Protestant Christianity itself: Martin Luther.

One of the longest, most scathing books ever written on this issue is nearly 500 years old; and ironically it was written by the ideological founder of Protestant Christianity, which now hosts the largest concentration of Zionists in the world. Luther would be pissed!

In a scathing 65,000-word treatise called On The Jews and Their Lies written in 1543, Martin Luther warned the monarchs of Europe that, even in a divided Christianity at the time, the true arch-enemy of all Christians was Judaism. (It is fascinating that Lutheranism is today a form of Protestant Christianity, which mostly holds a favorable view of Jews and of Israel – but that the founder of that sect was one of the most vitriolic antisemites in all of history!)

I have collected hundreds of sources from these time periods, and even some from before this, going back to the Ancient world. As time goes on, I will list and link them, along with reviews of the ones I find most useful from across history.

To make sure you don’t miss that, please subscribe to my work, and consider being a paid subscriber for additional benefits (including weekly members-only videos discussing all this in more depth!)

Delving into the true history of Western Christianity and its ancient war against its timeless enemy, the Judaism from which it was born as a spiritual revolt, is a lot of work, and can be very overwhelming. But I work dutifully in the hopes that I can make more sense of it for my readers like you.

It is, in my opinion, some of the most important work that can be done at this critical time – as Judeo-Masonry and Western Christendom reach an apex of conflict, once again in history, a cycle Western Christians themselves have largely forgotten even exists.