Everyone seems to be saying the same thing about dating and relationships in society these days - that we’re cooked.

Marriages appear to be a dying institution, romantic relationships have become a revolving door, and the outlook on long-term commitment between men and women is bleaker than ever (and it seems to be worst in the youngest generation, the ones traditionally most excited about finding love.)

Seemingly everyone knows this is happening; that part is easy. The hard part is discerning why. But as someone who intently studies conspiracy, social engineering, and the vast and powerful mass control techniques that are constantly being employed on all of Western society, I think I have some answers.

First of all, I completely reject the idea that this is happening organically, that its just the natural byproduct of “a different generation” or the result of “progress.” Creating male-female relationships is literally the most natural thing human beings can do, and it’s been done nonstop since the origin of humanity; so the bizarre distrust, paranoia, and hostility that exists between the sexes today is wholly unnatural.

Rather, this is being engineered from the top levels of society, and with an agenda that is organized, strategic, and at least several generations old. The overarching goal can perhaps be debated - it might be encouraging a population decline, certain types of consumer spending, or even just generally weakening the social fabric to make populations easier to control - but the fact that its being made to happen should be easy to see.

Lets take a look at why, because it really isn’t just one thing. Plenty of people have an opinion on this, like “it’s because of dating apps,” or “feminism did this,” or “its because men have turned to shit.”

None of these acknowledge the Big Picture - that it’s all of these things and many more - but as someone who specializes in Big Picture conspiracy research, I think I’m in a unique position to see what’s really going on and it really needs to be talked about. Because this affects us all.

I’ve been talking to a number of people in my inner circle and my Clubs about this, and due to the intensity of the feedback I got there, I opened up a couple of polls to my followers on Instagram. The response was overwhelming - it’s obvious that this is a topic that you guys care about, and have a lot to say about.

Between my own extensive research into the intentional social engineering campaigns that have been perpetrated against Western society to culturally dismantle it, and the many personal stories I got from you guys, I’ve got a long list of ways men and women are being ripped apart, confused and toxically propagandized, and then hurled back into the dating pool to wreak havoc on each others lives.

Looking back at it after I compiled it, I was shocked. It’s actually even worse than I thought…

The Feminist movement: this is the big, overarching one; while possibly well-intentioned at the outset (though I am not convinced that was ever the case), feminist narratives have gradually become more extreme and divisive, and have simultaneously masculinized women while feminizing men, causing tremendous confusion and imbalances in gender roles and wreaking havoc on relationships.

Massive statistical rises in divorce : this is a bit challenging to analyze due to differences in how repeat divorces for the same people are counted, but generally, the divorce rate has been approximately 50% for at least the last couple of decades. Adding fuel to that fire are new statistics showing somewhere between 69% and 78% of U.S. divorces are initiated by the woman regardless of the reason, meaning the risk profile of marriage for everyone is horrible, but its substantially worse for men.

Mass abandonment of marriage entirely : in recent years divorce statistics have been trending downward, but this is due to the fact that fewer young people are choosing to get married in the first place due to the aforementioned risk.

The death of traditional masculinity : having been assaulted on all sides by increasingly radical feminist narratives for decades that punish men for even existing, many men are suppressing their own masculinity to “play it safe,” and as a result there is also a severe lack in confident male role models for younger men to model themselves after. The result is a near-total absence of masculinity, even in its healthy forms, which has left the many women who actually desire masculinity in their partners wondering where it all went. This has been devastating to both men and women in relationships.

The rise of hyper-toxic masculinity as a backlash : in recent years there has been a backlash among some men (symbolized best by influencers like Andrew Tate) who promote an unabashed and radically irreverent full embrace of the more toxic elements of masculinity, which is really just an assault against healthy masculinity but from another angle.

The normalization of pornography : this has had a devastating effect not only on healthy sexuality in relationships, but on the male mind and body, resulting from dopamine addictions, lower testosterone levels, and the disaggregation of sexual satisfaction from real-life romantic partnerships. While traditionally thought to be a male problem, recent research shows that the use of pornography among women has surged forward as well, compounding its negative effects on society. The rapid rise of user-generated platforms like OnlyFans, and the quick money they allegedly create for women, is luring more everyday women into becoming amateur adult actresses, scrambling even further both men’s and women’s relationship with themselves and with each other.

Media and music narratives crushing healthy relationships : go back only a couple generations, and most music was about love and its ups-and-downs, and most TV shows and movies featured intact families with men and women in more traditional roles. Today, these concepts have not only been phased out but they are often mocked and humiliated, replaced by the normalization of divorce, permanent singlehood, cheating and promiscuity, and (especially in music) rampant sexual licentiousness and drug use.

Pop psychology replacing actual couples counseling and individual psychotherapy: the refinement of online search (especially with the rise of AI) places answers for virtually any question at our fingertips, but in the complex world of interpersonal relationships (not to mention individual psychological issues) it has become all too common to consult convincing-sounding YouTubers, Redditors, or influencers for instant “relationship advice” - much of which is absolute quackery, not to mention extremely cynical - versus doing the more challenging work of engaging in serious couples counseling or individual therapy (which, admittedly, it itself often questionable in its methods and motives.)

The manufactured overcomplexity of relationships : what used to be boy-likes-girl, girl-likes-boy, they fall in love is now massively overcomplicated by manufactured fear, anxiety, paranoia (almost entirely coming from social media) and so-called “solutions” coming from things like astrology, tarot, content on personality disorders (narcissism being the perennial catch-all), or ever-new concepts like “attachment styles” and so on. What used to be simple and natural is now a massively complex maze of danger, with emotional catastrophe lurking around every corner at every moment, making many flee from relationships as a simple survival mechanism.

Profiteering in the divorce industry : while the standard divorce in America is more financially beneficial to the woman and more punishing for the man (which may explain why nearly 80% of divorces are initiated by women), the permanent winners in every divorce are the attorneys representing the parties. Adding to this an increasingly bizarre combination of divorce-adjacent professional services (from couples therapy to “conscious uncoupling counselors” to divorce party organizers and more) and the divorce industry is estimated to be worth $50 billion annually (and growing.)

Beauty industry marketing and the rise of impossible beauty standards : using social media as effectively a mass brainwashing tool to manufacture self-hatred in women, the beauty industry benefits from this “engineered insecurity” by pitching everything from the latest makeup palette to expensive recurring treatments to the burgeoning plastic surgery industry. This is a never-ending battle for women, who are lured into a downward spiral of feeling more self-loathing the harder they try to be beautiful, but this is of course designed to work precisely that way, as secure, self-loving women would make poor consumers.

Surveillance capitalism and algorithmic recommendation models: it has become common knowledge that tech company surveillance and device-based data harvesting has become so sophisticated that your phone can practically read your thoughts - not to mention, install new ones. Anyone who has ever experienced any relationship instability has probably watched their feed flood with relationship “advice” posts and bizarre ads soliciting everything from “get your ex back guaranteed” services to ads for psychics, but this is all because your phone watches your every move, and is streaming recommendations to advertisers ready to purchase ads to monetize whatever you might be going through personally in real time.

With all this going on - not to mention all the peripheral issues each of them entail (plus more I surely missed) - it is no exaggeration to say that the very idea of happy, stable, and productive male-female relationships is under total assault from all sides, at high intensity, all day and every day in our society. Considering all these issues dividing, confusing, and embittering both men and women, it is perhaps a miracle that any relationships these days are working out at all.

Those that do work might simply be lucky, but I believe that, more and more as time goes on and all these attacks become more intense and more precisely targeted, the real deciding factor for couples that “make it” is going to be a thorough understanding of social engineering methods and goals, and a complete, unified rejection of them, embracing healthy relationship habits and determined commitment as essentially an act of defiance against the system.

In this “brave new world,” we no longer have the luxury of assuming that happy, loving, and long-lasting relationships will happen organically. In this world, nothing is happening organically in our entire society, because everything imaginable is being systematically tampered with in a mass-scale, concerted effort to re-engineer the world according to a dystopian fantasy that exists among the world elite - one which is deeply anti-nature and fundamentally anti-God.

On the contrary, gaining and keeping a quality relationship will increasingly need to be perceived by both partners as a daily act of conscious resistance; effectively, an act of mental, cultural, and even spiritual warfare.

I believe couples that don’t do this, or even where one partner is weaker in the face of the relentless onslaught of social engineering narratives being pumped into us by glowing screens every day, will ultimately be led like lambs to the slaughter, in a way that will feel natural, organic, and even “inevitable” (the idea of relationship fates being “meant to be” is especially intoxicating to women) but which will actually be part of a very carefully, systematically designed, and scientifically researched plan to manufacture as much loneliness, confusion, and misery as possible in our society - and which will eventually reach YOU.

In other words, neglecting to engage as a couple in information warfare against society’s hidden masters, who have made it a determined goal to break you and everyone else up, means they will inevitably win simply by forfeit.

If this is true, and I believe it to be, then there will exist a whole new emerging world of relationship techniques and couple-bonding exercises that will acknowledge that virtually the entire world is against your partnership at all times, and the only way to be successful is to unify and fight back as a team.

This is radically different from all standard relationship advice from “experts” that currently exists - but then again, that advice isn’t working out very well for anyone anymore, is it? In today’s environment of extreme, relentless information warfare hypertargeting us all, every day - it may be time to fight back in a whole new way that nobody is even talking about.