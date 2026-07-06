Like most Americans, I’m not a big soccer fan. And in general I have little interest in the “bread and circus” used by today’s elites to distract the masses with entertainment while harvesting wealth from them (as this year’s rapacious World Cup ticket pricing has shown.)

What I am a fan of is analyzing the true dynamics of power, business, and politics, and revealing how those things shape the real world we live in (and then giving you that knowledge, to give you an “unfair advantage” in working your way through it.)

Much to the dismay of true fans, professional sports is becoming yet another realm infiltrated by these dynamics – where political and corporate power are turning it into a gross display of mass consumerism, social engineering, and power politics.

Along with that, we will unfortunately end up seeing these power dynamics affecting actual game outcomes more and more. True to form, nobody will use those dynamics more aggressively than U.S. President Trump and his administration - and that is on full display this week.

Trump wields the extraordinary power to get virtually any person or organization to bend to his will, as shown by the unprecedented post-game reversal of a “red card” penalty that altered the entire World Cup tournament in favor of the USA. Bur Trump isn’t feared on his merits; he is feared because of the incredibly powerful organization he represents.

What Happened and Why

Here’s a brief rundown of what happened. On July 1st, striker for the U.S. Team Folarin Balogun stepped on the ankle of a Bosnia-Herzogovian defender, and was given a “red card” penalty. A red card indicates a severe penalty and an ejection from the game, but part of the penalty is also an automatic suspension from the next game in the tournament. These are widely understood, longstanding tournament rules.

But as we have seen on display countless times during Trump’s presidency (especially his second term) such rules to not apply to Trump or his powerful inner circle. So in a move that would be extraordinary for any sport - but particularly so during an international competition like World Cup - the Trump admin quickly carried out a pressure campaign against FIFA, the World Cup’s organizing body, to get the penalty overturned.

And it worked.

Trump himself personally contacted the president of FIFA, Gianna Infantino, to review the decision. Such lobbying is against the rules of FIFA (but again – that doesn’t apply to Trump.) After an extremely rare, post-game review by the FIFA governing body, a decision was made to reverse the on-field decision by the referee, and allow Balogun to play in the upcoming match against Belgium.

What FIFA used to justify this was an obscure rule from its own rule book: Article 27. This allows a judicial body not to overturn a referee’s decision, but rather, “fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure.” In other words, FIFA did not erase the red card. It simply put a “suspended sentence” on the ban - in this case, for a year.

Of course, that’s just the rationale given. What a student of power politics should understand first is that whatever review process was used inside FIFA to reverse the decision was not explained, or made public. And that could just as easily mean – there wasn’t one.

Behind the scenes, Infantino has a personal relationship with Trump, and several cabinet-level members of his administration. How this really went down was probably as simple as FIFA boss Infantino, feeling the pressure from Trump (and probably many veiled threats against future revenues coming from the U.S.), calling the governing body and saying “Trump wants this, so dig through the rules and find a way to make this go away.”

In other words, it’s not a “judgment” – it’s just a rationalization.

It’s a Big Club, and You Ain’t In It

In addition Trump’s direct access to FIFA leadership is not new, nor does it stop at Trump. The game where the red card was issued was the USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina match – and during the match itself, FIFA President Infantino sat directly next to the man I’ve often called the second most powerful person in the Trump administration (and arguably Trump’s handler) Jewish U.S. Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick. (I talked about him a lot more in this article.)

Mainstream media reports are alleging that Trump and Lutnick, in the wake of the disputed call, put together a team of elite lawyers from outside the U.S. government to build a “legal” case to overturn it, using FIFA’s own rules. They probably did do this, but only to cover their bases.

The way real power works, which has never been more brazenly displayed than by Trump and his circle, is that at the end of the day laws, rules, and procedures don’t actually matter. Behind the scenes, powerful people can hurt your reputation, your organization, your finances, or worse - so when they tell you they want something, procedure is merely the cover.

FIFA President gets around; he hobnobs with many global leaders, but he has cultivated an especially close relationship with Trump and his admin since Trump’s first term. Infantino and Lutnick were sitting next to each other when the infamous red card violation that started all this was called!

When Trump demands something, most people – in his own party, in the opposition party, in leadership positions of other governments, or now even in sports leagues – end up folding. (The only exception this appears to be Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu -and we’ll get to why in a moment.) Efforts to oppose him politically never work. Even victories against him end up either being short-lived, or overwhelmed by a much bigger counter-attack, making his enemies regret challenging him.

But it is not Trump most people are afraid of. Sure, what he can do with his cult of personality to slander or bully them is fearsome (and what the government he presides over can do to harass or even arrest them is much worse.)

But it is the organization that put Trump into power – a force I call the international Judeo-Masonic Mafia – that is truly feared and respected by anyone in a position of power.

International Jewish Power and “Inverted Morality”

Understanding this powerful force, one realizes that it is a very amateurish take to claim that “Trump” possesses all this power as a public figure, or as a president, or even as a fascist dictator (which he is increasingly resembling.) None of that is the real key to his power.

Rather, Trump is a high-level figure in a complex network that very few people are aware of, even fewer understand, and that almost nobody can challenge.

This Jewish “mafia” is unlike any other organization in the world, and it cannot be understood in the context of any other mafia or criminal organization. The reason is because such criminal organizations operate outside the law by definition; the Jewish mafia, by contrast, does not operate in the context of law as we understand it, but rather, in the context of their own moral code, which I call “inverted morality.”

Because Jews see themselves as above the authority of any temporary, earth-bound nation, they see their own people and moral code as both pre-existing and outlasting every nation-based legal system in existence. The laws of nations are thus seen to be beneath them; and as they demonstrate frequently, they are either easily worked around, or literally do not apply to them.

The true brilliance of this organization (which I call a mafia, but its really much more sophisticated than that) is its ability to seamlessly coordinate and integrate the efforts of legal/legitimate activities, illegal mafia-like activities, and a vast gray area in between that they understand better than anyone else.

Here’s the role each of the three plays, and how they work together in a way that makes them virtually invincible:

1. Legal Organized Jewish Activities

These generally have to do with dominance in finance, political lobbying, and law. These are soft power forces that anyone can theoretically wield; but Jews are well-known to advance each other in these fields, seemingly instinctively, so that in time the concentrations of power at the top of these fields is eventually mostly Jews (even while being a tiny percentage of the overall population.)

Once they achieve dominance in a certain company, organization, or field, they tend to either promote only fellow Jews, pulling the ladder up after them - or gentiles who submit to their authority. Many nations have experienced this in history and commented on it; in the U.S. it is most clearly demonstrated in Hollywood, the music industry, and in Big Tech.

2. Illegal Organized Jewish Activities

For centuries Jews were heavily involved in crimes like usury, fraud, stock market manipulation, extortion, embezzlement, international trafficking, tax evasion, and every flavor of political corruption, primarily in Europe. What these have in common is that they are rarely violent; Jewish crime is always clever, but usually relies on outsmarting rather than force. This is also in alignment with their “moral code” as evidences by extensive tractates in the Talmud (which I have a full course on that you can purchase here.)

Jews engaged in these operations still often run afoul of the law, and are often investigated and arrested in Western nations. They are rarely imprisoned however, due to the skillful use of “antisemitism” victim narratives, the high concentration Jews in the legal system (not only lawyers, but judges) and powerful Jewish lobbying and defense organizations.

The ADL, for example, was started as a Jewish influence organization to get Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager who was convicted of the brutal rape and murder of a 13-year-old gentile girl, off the hook. (And yes, it worked.) But when all else fails, an extradition request from Israel will usually get Israelis released, using the unique “right of return” law that will get any Jew anywhere in the world Israeli citizenship on demand.

3. Gray-Area/Hybrid Organized Jewish Activities

Okay, this is where it gets really interesting. These are also the most difficult for gentiles to understand, because there are basically many things that are wrong when anyone else does them, but not wrong when Jews do them.

Here’s a way to explain: since founding their own nation (Israel), Jews have created for themselves the ability to do many of the same kinds of crimes they used to commit in the nations where they resided, but they have now simply rebranded them as “intelligence operations.” Former Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky described this extensively in his tell-all book, By Way of Deception, describing Israeli intelligence as “a big school for scam” – something he struggled with internally.

Former Mossad spy Victor Ostrovsky, who wrote this tell-all book in 1990. He had a moral dilemma after realizing that Mossad was nothing but a mafia that used state cover to commit diabolical crimes. In it, he expounds extensively on how Israeli intelligence uses business, non-profits, and political lobbying as cover for its activities.

Where the gray area becomes complex is in using either criminal or intelligence operations (which are mostly the same thing) to build power networks or amass financial or intellectual resources, then manifest that power and wealth through legitimate means such as insider stock market trading. (I delve more into this in detail daily in my Forbidden Finance Group, which you can join here.)

Often these actions are unethical, immoral, and upsetting, but not technically illegal (and even if they are illegal, they often use the “intelligence agency” angle to divert or evade responsibility.) The Epstein sex blackmail operation is the world’s ultimate example of this seamless fusion of legal, illegal, and gray-area power. (I discussed Epstein’s operation in more detail in videos, like this one.)

The most impactful International Jewish Mafia/Israeli intelligence operation in history is building and emplacing the Trump administration (though 9/11 takes a close second.) Trump was blatantly bought off by Jewish donors like Miriam Adelson, has been long compromised by Epstein’s sex blackmail operation, and has multiple deep family ties to Jews. In fact, his ties to Jewish power go all the way back to before he was even born, through his father, Fred Trump.

Trump Can Only be Understood as a Mafia Boss

Understanding all this, it becomes clear that while Trump is powerful and influential on his own, this is not the source of his power – and he would never have even come close to accessing such power without the intentional emplacement of him by this uniquely powerful organization.

Trump is not just a president – he is the spearpoint of international Jewish power.

He is something more than a puppet, but something less than a sovereign leader, because he is still controlled. He is best described as a mafia boss.

A mafia boss has a lot of power; but he still can’t defy the mafia, and he certainly is not free to leave it. What a mafia boss will do is always act as a criminal, and wield power as a criminal even in civilian matters. But what civilians are actually afraid of is really the criminal organization that backs the mafia boss, not usually the boss himself.

Circling all this back to soccer, and the unprecedented use of political power to change the rules and alter the outcome of the 2026 World Cup – we don’t know what kind of discussions took place behind the scenes in overturning the red card violation (and we likely never will.) But the reality is that the outcome of a tournament billions of people are watching has been shifted by a single phone call from one powerful man to another, and whatever kind of threats or coercion was used in that call.

What is key to understand is that it is not ultimately the powerful President Trump everyone in power is afraid of – it’s the menacing effect of this sophisticated organization behind him. It is a mafia that can ruin you in too many ways to count – legal, illegal, or somewhere in between – and ultimately it simply isn’t worth not giving a Jewish mafia boss what they want. Even in sports.

Even if the whole world roots against the USA after this, which they will – power remains what it is, and such things will get worse in the future, not better. And as long as “normies” continue to believe in things like rules, laws, procedures, and even democracy itself, they will never understand the reality of the forces that actually shape our world.

They would be wise to learn them.