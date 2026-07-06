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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
6d

Someone said to Howard Zinn, "If you don't like the U.S., why don't you get out?" Zinn responded, "I would if you could tell me where I can go that the U.S. won't bomb."

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RICHARD GRAY's avatar
RICHARD GRAY
6d

Remote viewers claim lutnick is eats children

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