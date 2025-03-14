When I first began my research journey in 2020, I had no intention at all to delve into religion - and the Bible was the absolute furthest thing from my mind.

I, like many others, was rattled to my core by the bizarre events of that year; but I was among relatively few who immediately recognized those events to be very obviously planned and fabricated. To me, all of it reeked of a large-scale scam from the start, and I was horrified that not only were so many people falling for it all, but that so many had become absolutely fanatical about pushing the obviously nonsensical mainstream narratives.

Though I thought it was obvious that so much of what we were being told was lies - it was also time when you could get shouted down, attacked, or even arrested by agents of the government simply for refusing to go along with it all. I think that experience traumatized all of us, and American society as a whole, forever.

My own response to those troubling times was to delve deeply into research, attempting to find out who was behind it all, and what the agenda really was – there had to be one for something so systematically planned, and so massive in scale. I knew everything we were being told was a lie, and that I would have to find the truth on my own; but, at the time, I had no idea how I was going to do it, or how far it would go.

As the world spun into a frenzy of madness around me, I withdrew from society almost completely, save for a tiny inner circle of people who thought the way I did. And a journey that began out of a simple desire to understand what was going on at that time rapidly grew to become the primary driving force in my life.