Once I began seeing the connection of Jews to every kind of scheme victimizing host civilizations – especially Christian ones – and chose to learn more about Jews and their history specifically, it opened up an entire Pandora’s Box of hidden and censored history.

Because I tend to see political and social events in terms of the cultural morals and ethical values that lead to them, I quickly realized that all of the conflict, hostility, and division that had followed Jews as a people for over two millennia was a result of their morals and values - and their utter incompatibility with the morals and values of the societies they lived amongst.

And I also learned that most of those societies in history were Christian.

This was at first difficult for me to process, because I had always perceived Jews and Christians as being like “brothers” under the same source: the Bible. I was aware that there were differences between the two faiths, the books of the Bible they recognize, and their various holidays and rituals. But I had also assumed that, for the most part, they shared a general concept of morality, under what I would have once referred to as “Judeo-Christian principles.”

But after studying the history of the interaction of these two faiths - which goes back to the appearance of the Jesus Christ figure himself, and continues unbroken to the present day - I realized that assumption couldn’t be further from the truth.