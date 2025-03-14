In opening the pages of the Hebrew Bible, beginning with the Torah, you will journey to another world entirely unlike the one you know.

This world in this book is flat, and covered by a huge dome, which the sun, moon and stars traverse daily in regular paths. Beyond the dome, vast quantities of water are housed which occasionally break through and create rain. Similarly, under the ground are vast pools of water, which also occasionally break through and create floods.

This world is inhabited by a variety of beings, both human and superhuman. Humans live mainly in small villages in tribes scattered across the lands, subsisting as farmers and shepherds, toiling long and hard daily merely to eat and survive. Life is harsh, and many people die; some at birth, some as children, many others a result of disease, famine, enslavement, or war.

In this world, there live among the humans a host of various superhuman beings, who to a large extent determine the experiences of these tribal humans. In various ways, these beings create the world they live in: they control the weather; they have the power to influence reproduction; they can even unleash catastrophic natural phenomena, such as storms, plagues, famine and disease.