Now finally, in 2024, we find ourselves in what seems to be the end stage of over a century of planning and pushing toward centralized, global control of the world.

But there is still great resistance to the Western-led, ideologically Jewish world order, and many signs point to the “necessity” of yet another World War in order to bring it about - this one more cataclysmic than the previous two, in order to shatter faith in all existing political and social structures, and bring all people fully into the fold.

At this stage, one will strangely find a convergence of Freemasonic, Judaic, and Christian prophecy. That may immediately sound bizarre, and it really should make no sense from an ideological perspective. However, it in fact does make sense – but only if one permits oneself to believe this may have been entirely by design, and part of an end-stage plot planned long ago.

Thus we come to a concept called “the End Times Script,” which a number of conspiracy researchers (including myself) believe to be the grand plot afoot today.

This concept has to do with the subversion and weaponization of biblical prophecy; in effect, manufacturing and/or simulating events that can reasonably be interpreted, by those who believe in them, to be the long-awaited unfolding of prophecies set forth in the Bible.

This is intended to dupe both Christians and Jews alike into believing that real-life events are unfolding according to a divine plan that is thought to be inevitable, accordingly to Biblical prophecy, heralding the coming of the “Moshiach” (Jewish messiah) for Jews, or, the second coming of Jesus for Christians.

The Judeo-Masonic elites who have been working together for many decades in order to bring about their long-sought one world order are keenly aware of how important Biblical prophecies are to Christians; prophecies such as the second coming of Jesus Christ, the rapturing of believers, and various events described in Revelations.

What those Christians don’t seem to have thought about is that, by openly discussing and even welcoming those events as being indicators of their sought-after “End Times,” where they will presumably at long last be raptured into Heaven, they have inadvertently handed over a playbook for how to dupe them into believing all of that is happening.

Now, Christians likely would never think to manipulate mass numbers of faithful, God-fearing human beings with fake prophetic fulfillments, just to dupe them into enslaving themselves. That isn’t their style at all. But a result of them not imagining themselves doing that, they are likewise seemingly incapable of imagining that anyone else would either – and therefore, they also have cultivated no defenses against it.

For Jews to pull off something like that, on the other hand? That simply falls right in line with over two thousand years of behavior patterns that have been elaborately documented by countless observers.

In fact, to achieve objectives through the use of deception is so fundamentally Jewish, it is not only a verse in the Talmud - the most important manual for life in their religion - it also forms the motto of the infamous Israeli Mossad, often called the most dangerous intelligence agency in the world: it reads “By deception, thou shalt make war.”

Because Christians form the majority of the population in the nations most directly under their control – the United States above all – and because they practically invite such large-scale deception due to the lack of any kind of “spiritual defense mechanisms” against the infiltration of their religion, there arises a clear opportunity to pull those Christians into accepting the long-sought Jewish new world order.

The plotters know that not only would Christians accept such an arrangement, they would even eagerly work toward manifesting it themselves, through political support, financial donations, and even their own labors. They only need to perceive this to be part of their Christian “end times” prophecies, and the rest will simply fall into place.

As a result, we now have a neatly laid-out formula to dupe the majority of Christians (and even many well-meaning Jews, who don’t partake in the more sinister operations germane to the religion) into accepting a new order, or practically anything else – as long as it is “packaged” in what looks like Biblical prophetic fulfillment.

That is the “script” part of the great End Times plot. As long as things look and feel like “End Times” on the surface, and can be connected to some kind of Biblical prophecy appearing to be fulfilled, the target audience for this plot will not only not get in the way of whatever is going on beneath the surface – they will welcome it.

As a result, the perpetration of the End Times Script plot, to dupe Christians (along with the rest of the world) into accepting and consenting to a new order they think will be Heaven-sent, will actually be the beginning of their doomsday. Jews, particularly the most religiously zealous ones, have had the defeat of Christianity, and Western culture as a whole, as their ultimate, long-sought endgame for centuries.

Now, by turning their own Biblical prophecies against Christians, they can finally achieve that victory – and best of all, do it with their consent.

I believe the End Times Script may very well be the largest-scale, most diabolical, and most potentially devastating plot in the works in our time. But we live in a time of many plots, schemes, and crimes against humanity, all of them diabolical, and all of them rather terrifying.

However, while many elite plots and schemes against the people do exist – and probably always have – few are as fearsome as the perpetration of the End Times Script and the “New World Order” that it heralds, as that seems to be big one; the one that encompasses all others.

If successful, it will bring about a true world government, presided over by the most malevolent and diabolical group of people on earth - and that is a threat not only to Christians, but to everyone.

But how does one even begin to explain the scope of all this to the uninitiated? Where do you even begin to explain it all to someone who is still ostrich-posed in the sand of life, watching CNN for “news,” searching Wikipedia for “facts,” and looking to the U.S. government for “statistics?”

That alone is a challenge that I know many of us has faced. The single most common thing I’ve heard from all my followers on all platforms is that they feel like they have nobody to talk to about any of this, because their family and friends think they are crazy. (To alleviate this sentiment, and give people keen to all this awareness a “home” to study it more thoroughly and discuss it freely with others, I created my “Burning Book Club”; if this article is speaking to you, you’ll find it to be right up your alley!)

That has caused many people much torment. Because I know - and you know - the people who delve deeply into all this with focused, determined research know that they are not only not crazy, but that once you dig beneath the surface of the fabricated world we all live in, and see how things really work – those who are really crazy are those who still wholeheartedly believe all the lies.

But it gets even more difficult when dealing with someone who is devout spiritually, especially if they are a Christian. The challenge in getting them to not only wake up, but to see who their real enemies are, becomes multiplied.

Christians tend to be good-natured, honest, forthright people with healthy morals and benevolent outlook on the world. They are usually good people, and their societies are usually good societies. That deserves to be promoted and protected. But there are also fundamental weaknesses inherent in the religion that seem to make them easy prey - as a result, it is the most devout Christians who are apparently the least able to detect subversion and infiltration of their faith.

That makes them easy to turn against themselves; and if that happens on a grand scale, they, along with the entire world, will suffer tremendously for it. And there may very well be no coming back from that – a diabolically brilliant plan, so grand in its scale it is simply incomprehensible to most people, going back at least two thousand years into history.

That’s why I feel it is so essential to go all the way back to the very beginning - the Hebrew Bible, and this evolving study of it - to understand it all, and hopefully, to create any kind of change that will be hopeful for humanity.

Because it is the most devout Christians who are most susceptible to the great plot afoot today, it will require in-depth knowledge and understanding of not only Biblical scripture, but more importantly, how it is read, translated, and interpreted differently by different groups – even the most diabolical ones. This must then be combined with a deep knowledge of history, understanding the long chain of events in Judeo-Christian relations going back thousands of years, combined with a nuanced understanding of Jewish morality, and how it preys on Christian morality’s weaknesses (indeed, on the weaknesses of all people, religions, and cultures outside of their own.)

This is no simple task. It is, effectively, the path of a kind of warrior, but one of the mind; one whose battlefield is the collective minds of the masses, propagandized and brainwashed since birth to believe in not just lies, but practically the opposite of the truth - in nearly every way one can imagine.

That is the purpose of this Study, and I hope it helps you on whatever your journey turns out to be. I don’t believe we can learn all there is on this topic. I don’t claim that my way of seeing things the only correct way. And I don’t know if it’s even possible to change the trajectory of everything already set into motion so late in the game.

But I do know that to not at least put some effort into pushing back will be taken as consent – and consent is the primary weapon always used against us by the true forces of evil in this world.

We are so often told that violence, terrorism, and murder are “evil” or “satanic” but the unfortunate fact is, those things are actually fundamentally very human. True evil - truly “satanic” behavior - is not forceful, but seductive. It doesn’t coerce you or terrify you into doing that which is bad for you; it tempts you, confuses you, seduces you, and eventually makes you want to do that which will destroy you – and even, to think it was your own idea all along.

That is how the Devil himself - if you believe the Christian mythology - is always said to operate. Forcing a human soul’s hand is not only unsophisticated, which is beneath him; but it’s unfair, and ultimately not even “legal.” The soul harvested by Satan must go willingly – that is practically rule Number One. And the evildoers of today, his progeny, who are tricking the world into doing, loving and being evil just like they are, always get that consent - and usually, when they get it, the person giving it didn’t even know what was happening.

At the end of the day, if nothing else, this Study and all my content as a whole has one main theme: making you wise to the schemes, crimes, and grand deceptions of the world, so that you know better, and don’t have to be a victim.

You may not be able to change a certain outcome, especially when all these plots against humanity are taking place at such a high level. But you at least never, ever have to grant your consent. You can keep your soul, your conscience, and your spirit intact, fighting to the end with your mind and with your heart, head held high - knowing “they” never tricked you, tempted you, or broke you.

And that is something no one can ever take away from you.

(This is Part 6 of a 6-part Intro Series. Next will follow individual posts “deconstructing the Hebrew Bible page-by-page, analyzing it for clues into the religious and civilization-level conflicts of our time.)