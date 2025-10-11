I’m not one to insist that religion be a fundamental reason to vote for someone as a political candidate (or conversely, that their faith be a reason to not vote for them.) Granted, it’s a bit pointless saying this, because my journey as a researcher in conspiratorial and counter-narrative history has made me keenly aware that most of what we consider the “democratic process” is not only utterly controlled by special interests, but quite blatantly just fake.

But however naive, I still have my lingering republican beliefs that were deeply instilled in me as an American, so for what its worth, I think a candidate should be judged on their values, personal character, and political policy proposals – not simply their religion.

Now what I would have a problem with is someone pretending to be a certain religion, just to curry favor with a large voting base in order to gain office. And while politicians being phony to get votes is certainly no surprise, I’d have an even bigger problem if they actually swore to an entirely different religion than the one they claim – especially if that secretly held religion viewed the claimed one with an ancient sense of enmity and hatred.

Even for people who are completely secular, if that were the case – especially with the nation’s highest elected office – it should be cause for great concern.

Well, that is exactly what I believe to be the case with U.S. President Trump.

Most Americans believe him to be Christian; few even question it. But when you start digging into public opinion a bit, you find that Americans aren’t even in agreement on what denomination of Christian he is - and that’s because he never states it. He appeals to an Evangelical base, and uses Evangelical narratives (though he does this weakly; his command of even basic Christian beliefs is completely absent); his parents claim to be Presbyterian, though he never has; and still many more people, for some reason, seem to believe he is Catholic.

Personally, I think he hints at being Christian just enough for people to assume that he is one – a clever political strategy for the most nakedly ambitious and self-interested politician probably in U.S. history. But when you really dig into it, there really aren’t many signs he is Christian at all; and there are absolutely abundant signs that he is in fact Jewish.

Trump, surrounded by Lubavitcher rabbis as he signs the “Education and Sharing Day” pledge recognizing the groups leader’s birthday as day of honor in the U.S., and recognizing the Jewish Tanakh as the foundation of all of Western law. This is not evidence that Trump is Jewish, however; every President since 1978 has signed the same pledge annually!

“This country’s first Jewish President”

Trump has been somewhat sarcastically referred to as “the U.S.’s first Jewish president” for years; most notably by Mark Levin, a Jewish right-wing talk radio host with 12 million weekly listeners, who called him that at Trump’s Hanukkah party at the White House in 2019. He earned this moniker as a result of his brazen pro-Israel policy moves during his first term, in which he:

Recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and moved the U.S. Embassy there

Signed several proclamations officially recognizing territory of Palestine and Syria, under occupation by Israeli military and settlers for decades, as part of Israel (even getting part of it named Trump Heights; see photo)

Brokered the “Abraham Accords,” a normalization of international relations between Israel and several Arab states (notably, the U.A.E., Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan)

Pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal (called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) at Israel’s behest

Signed Executive Order 13899, declaring that actions or speech considered to be targeting Jews and especially Israel could be considered illegal discrimination (and he handed the authority for determining the definition of “antisemitism” to a Jewish organization, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance)

Approved of or proposed aid, arms sales, and military support to Israel, claiming his support for the state to be “unconditional”

And that was all in his first term (just wait until we get into the second!)

Brazenly putting Israel’s interests ahead of all others outside of the U.S., it is no wonder pundits like Levin – not to mention a number of commentators in Israel itself – referred to Trump as “the first Jewish president”; an honorary title, if not an official one.

But as my research went on, I realized at some point - these people were not joking. In fact, there is a large volume of evidence that Trump is, in fact, a convert to Judaism – and that he, his administration, and a number of key executives in the media have all colluded to keep that from becoming public in order to maintain his political power.

Let’s start with the “rumor.” In 2019, it was reported by Israeli professor David Elias Goldberg, a fellow at the Jewish Center for Antisemitic Studies, that he learned from a senior White House official that Trump had in fact converted to Judaism back in 2017. This took place in a closed-door ceremony, and specifically it was claimed that he joined the ultra-orthodox Kabbalist sect called Chabad Lubavitch, which is a global political force.

The connection to Kabbalah - a mystical, demonic variety of Judaism that emerged in the Middle Ages - is not new for Trump. In 2004, he revealed that he is a Kabbalist, which is essentially a form of black-magic central to Freemasonry, and which combined with Talmudism, forms the occultic form of Judaism that many Jews practice today.

On page 188 of his book The Way to the Top: The Best Business Advice I Ever Received, Trump admitted that he is in fact a long-time practitioner of Kabbalah:

“One day when my Kabbalah teacher [Rabbi] Eitan Yardeni asked how I was doing, I told him I needed a break. I was thoroughly exhausted, overwhelmed and overworked …”.

An excerpt from Trump’s 2004 book, The Way To The Top, in which Trump admits in his own words to being a practitioner of Kabbalah (a mystical/demonic sect of Judaism that emerged in the Middle Ages in which black magic rites are performed.)

But as far as officially converting, which is a lengthy process that needs to be approved of by a panel of rabbis, that process is said to have been urged on by his daughter Ivanka Trump, who converted to Judaism in 2009 after marrying her husband Jared Kushner. The Kabbalist thread weaves through Kushner and his bloodline as well; his family has Ashkenazi Kabbalist Jewish lineage - and Kushner isn’t even his real family name.

His father, Chanan Berkowitz, changed his name to Charles Kushner before – just like Trump – taking over his father’s New York real estate empire of 4,000 apartment units. Eventually, Kushner would land himself in prison for two years, after being convicted of 18 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.)

This problem went away for Kushner with Trump in the White House though; he received a pardon during Trump’s first term, and in his second, the Jewish ex-con has been appointed U.S. Ambassador to both France and Monaco, the worlds wealthiest enclave. (That sounds unbelievable, but as you’ll find in Trump’s world, it is par for the course.)

Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner’s father, wading through the media on his way to court in 2004, where he was later convicted on 18 felony counts and sentenced to prison. His son’s connections to Trump helped, however; the President later pardoned Kushner, and recently appointed him U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco. What a miraculous recovery.

Circling back to Trump, the rumors he was Jewish have actually been circling for many years. In his own words - cited by Jared Kushner in his 2022 memoirs – Trump told Kushner in 2007, when discussing Kushner’s insistence that Ivanka convert to Judaism:

“Most people think I’m Jewish anyway. Most of my friends are Jewish. I have all these awards from the synagogues. And they love me in Israel.” [Read the full article here.)

That Trump is heavily Jew-connected is no secret. That Jews - and Israelis in particular - love Trump is also no secret. Shockingly, Trump carries an approval rating of 73% in Israel, the highest rating of any world leader by far, and even exceeding Trump’s approval rating in the U.S. in any state, even the very reddest (where he caps out at 68%.)

Jew-ish…or actually Jewish?

But these are distinct from claims that Trump himself actually converted. The original whistle-blower, David Elias Goldberg, was reported to have been found dead in his New York apartment in October of 2019 (a short time after the initial story was published – what a coincidence.) Scattered reports exist elsewhere about Trump’s rumored conversion - mainly in various Israeli blogs - but nothing definitive can be found.

Being aware of all this, I was strongly suspicious that Trump was, if not “officially” a Jewish convert, at a minimum working closely with international Jewish power – specifically, the radical Zionists, who work in conjunction with the most zealous right-wing messianic sects like Chabad Lubavitch (in ways I’ll explain shortly.)

But I didn’t firmly begin to believe that he was indeed a convert until his inauguration into his second term, on January 20, 2025 – when he very conspicuously refused to place his hand on the Bible while swearing into office (see image.)

The difference between his inaugurations in 2017 and 2025, when he intentionally refused to put his hand on the Bible. This was no accident (and Trump, an absolute stickler for image, would have been especially unlikely to do this if it mean’t nothing.) Despite that, the number of Christians I’ve encountered who rationalize this away is astonishing.

This was despite the fact that he did so in his first swearing-in ceremony; meaning something had changed in the years between the two events. Something like – a conversion to Judaism.

The radical Zionists that Trump works with – specifically, the massive donors who virtually guaranteed his 2024 victory, and the Netanyahu regime in Israel (who Trump pays bizarre deference to) operate on an agenda that is at least two centuries old. It is based on not only the establishment and expansion of a Jewish state, but more importantly, the continuous expansion of Jewish power insidiously, through subversive control of government, finance, media, and international business in external states, until they can one day achieve “conquest” over all non-Jews.

For them, this is part of Old Testament Biblical prophecy, has roots once again in medieval Jewish Kabbalah, and then appears to have been turned into an actual action plan in the late 1800s, which was released as The Protocols of the Elders of Zion (though the authenticity of that document has been in dispute since it was made public in 1905. I, however, believe it was authentic, and I did a detailed breakdown and analysis on this profound document in my censored and conspiratorial book club, The Burning Book, which you can join here.)

But perhaps the most important part of the “prophecy” component of the Jewish vision of world conquest is that they are not content to simply wait for Biblical prophecy to come about in its own time; they are making it come about, by manufacturing various events that are consistent with, or at least could be interpreted as, Biblical “end times” prophecies finally coming true.

Manufactured prophecy and the “End Times Script”

Like any Hollywood production (which, not incidentally, Jews also dominate), they are following a script laid out by the Bible itself, meant to dupe not only religious Jews but especially America’s gullible evangelical Christians – the largest group of Zionists in the entire world.

I call this process, of political and economic conquest made to look like the manifestation of Biblical prophecy “the End Times Script.”

That’s why you are hearing so much about “End Times” related themes and associated Dispensationalist Christian concepts like “the rapture,” the “second coming of Jesus,” and “Armaggeddon” throughout Christian sermons and broadcasting in recent years. Look behind the curtain, and you’ll see the same Jewish media moguls behind the rise in conservative “Christian” broadcasting in recent years. There is a Zionist agenda behind the entire message, and there always has been.

For Zionist Jews in general, and for Israel specifically, it is absolutely critical to have a large, affluent army of Christian Zionists in the U.S. to zealously support the Israeli military, donate to Jewish causes, and defend Israeli interests even when the state goes full-blown genocidal. Because at the end of the day, all these things - which mostly operate to the benefit of Jews and Israel - is interpreted as the manifestation of Biblical prophecy.

Little do they know that Jews – the architects of the global political and symbolic events duping people into believing “end times” hype – have their own very distinct, and extremely anti-Christian view of what this time will look like.

For them, there is no “second coming” of Jesus, because they rejected him the first time as their messiah (and according to the Talmud, the central holy book of Judaism, he has been banished to hell for leading Jews astray with his “sorcery” - and for that, his punishment is to be boiling in a vat of feces for all of eternity. Yeah…they don’t tell you that in Sunday school.)

What they await instead is the arrival of the “Moshiach” they believe they were promised over 5,000 years ago, who they believe never came – but when he does, will be come as the “son of God,” and he certainly will not open up membership in the Judaic cult to a bunch of non-Jews, as Jesus did. Rather, the Moshiach will be an earthly, world-conquering king, a kind of general who will lead bloody wars of conquest against all the historic enemies of the Jews.

These wars will eradicating these Jewish enemies, allowing the Jews who remain to engage in “Tikkun Olam,” a concept that means “repairing the world” (after, of course, they have destroyed it entirely.) It bears mentioning that all Christians will finally be judged as heretics in the final days, and will be punished according to Jewish law – specifically, by beheading.

As bizarre as all this sounds, it is verifiable in not only the Talmud, but many rabbinical writings throughout history; I documented these extensively in my detailed 12-week course on this topic, Talmudic Teachings (available on my website here.)

Trump’s leading-man role in the End Times Script

The obsession with destruction, genocide, and conquest has always been, and always will be, absolutely fundamental to Judaism (though most Christians are completely unaware of any of this, being that they study virtually nothing about the religion they blindly accept as “God’s Chosen People.”)

And being that this is all a “production” designed to dupe America’s Christians into continuing to be the source of power for Israel’s genocidal regime, various people have roles to play – and no role is more important today’s than Trump. Hence, he has earned himself a second term by slyly pretending to be both patriotic and Christian – though he is neither – and in which he is far more aggressive and radical in pushing a pro-Jewish agenda in his second term than he even was in the first.

It is in this term that he has embarked on a campaign of “Jewish vengeance” against America’s most prestigious universities, using his control of federal funding and a weaponized DOJ to punish them for “antisemitism.” In this process he has secured commitments of billions of dollars in settlements to be paid to Jewish students, and securing special privileges for Jews that are now being denied to every other race and religion (since Trump himself abolished them.)

It is also in this term that he has committed virtually limitless support to Israel, even as it has engaged in full-blown genocide since 2023, which the whole world is now realizing. In fact, not only Trump, but the entire “New Right” in America - a massive populist conservative movement led by the likes of podcasters, YouTubers, and social media influencers - is being paid hundreds of millions of dollars to promote pro-Israel content and agendas, which is more important now than ever as the world wakes up to the racist, genocidal, and illegal actions the regime routinely undertakes.

(Bucking this trend, Charlie Kirk appears to have turned down any additional Israeli money to promote Zionist messaging after a recent change of heart. Then, of course, he was killed only weeks later. Just another coincidence in this story, I suppose.)

As part of its Project Esther campaign - named for the biblical queen credited with saving the Jews from extermination in Persia by arranging for the genocide of the Persians instead – Israel has been paying US “right wing” influencers $7,000 per pro-Israel post to change the narrative around its genocide in Gaza and the public opinion shift that has resulted.

Taking all this into account (and there is a lot more, that I must omit here for brevity) it is obvious that whether or not Trump actually converted to Judaism, he is obviously operating in the service of Israel’s most radical right-wing Zionists, and playing a key role in this “End Times Script” (which though it may sound extreme, will become increasingly clear the more you are tuned into it.)

If he did not convert, he may be playing the Biblical role of King Cyrus, the Persian king who was one of the only gentiles in history to have had “his heart moved by God” to help the Jews and aid in the construction of the Second Temple. If this turns out to be Trump’s role, we’ll soon see the Third Temple being built (but Trump will have to remain a non-Jew, since the Cyrus role specifically has to be played by a gentile.)

If he did convert, this is perhaps even more menacing – because he could have been chosen as the “Moshiach” himself. This would mean that not only is he aiding and abetting the Jewish agenda to vanquish all Jewish enemies and execute Christians – he would personally be in charge of doing it. Considering the rapid expansion of the national security state, the militarization in America’s cities, surging AI-driven surveillance technology, and Trump’s frequent references to “the enemy within” – this thought becomes quite chilling.

Then again, perhaps this is all just conjecture, and Trump isn’t part of the Jewish agenda at all. Maybe he’s just regular old Trump: a boorish, womanizing, tyrannical, grifting ex-convict, who as president has turned conflict-of-interest into its own industry; choked off international trade while jacking up prices for American consumers, weaponized the DOJ into his personal vendetta force, and is turning the White House into his own gold-plated Versailles, using “donations” from billionaires he pays back with political favors.

That said – I don’t know which of the two is actually worse.