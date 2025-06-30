We are living in confusing times in America.

For the last twenty years (if not more) it feels like the country has been swinging from increasingly extreme liberalism under the Democrats, with all their cultural degeneracy and make-government-bigger solutions to everything; to increasingly extreme neo-conservatism under the Republicans, with their endless warmongering and increasing contempt for the non-affluent (and, under Trump, for the non-white.)

But as with everything else in America, this is all a ruse.

We are on a pendulum, one that is being swung harder and harder to extremes intentionally, and there is indeed an agenda behind it. And it’s not the Left’s agenda, or the Right’s, but that of a third group - one that neither pays much attention to or understands.

The wild ride of events taking place in America today – from manufactured race and class wars, to wildly morally degenerate programming on virtually every media outlet, to a long-standing immigration policy that can best be described as “pump in as many non-white people as possible” – can all be best understood in the context of what I call “The 2000-Year War.”

This is a war unlike any other, because it’s a war that scarcely anyone realizes is even being fought. It is social, cultural, economic, political, and even spiritual - everything other than what we normally recognize as “war.”

This is what makes it so diabolically effective. One side doesn’t even realize a war is being fought; the other is fighting it with all their might, with strategic calculation, remarkable organization, and broad, global goals. (And incredible amounts of patience.)

I have outlined that history-shaping conflict in detail in this article, The History of Jewish World Revolution, Part 1, which is definitely worth acquainting yourself with.

But today I’m focusing exclusively on America’s irrational and culturally suicidal “open borders” immigration policy, which it’s been plowing forth with for decades (and went completely unabated during the Biden) - and more importantly, why that policy is radically changing under Trump.

If you want the short answer for who is behind this, my readers won’t have to look far.

It’s Jews that have been hurling America’s borders open for decades - and it’s Jews yet again (this time as wolves dressed in MAGA-sheep clothing) pretending to suddenly want to throw them shut to “save the country.”

Before you can fully understand this, you’ll have to come to terms with an unfortunate fact: Internationally organized Jewish Power runs America almost completely unhindered, and what they say goes (and they know this, though it’s a very high priority for them to make sure that nobody else does.)

This control is exercised both directly (through control of the media, powerful political action committees, and massive donations from countless Jewish billionaires) and indirectly (through their Masonic brothers-in-arms, London and New York banking houses, and bought-or-blackmailed puppet politicians.)

Their control over this nation, which surged forward after WW2, is precisely why this country is so unrecognizable to any American who honestly appraises what this nation has become today.

But it also explains why things can also change in an instant, if they determine that a new direction better fits their agenda.

That new direction has come in the form of Trump and the rest of the MAGA alt-elite. They have seized the reins of power in the U.S., and many people think that means there will be a sudden reversal in anti-American narratives and policies, setting the stage for a dramatic comeback of old-fashioned American conservatism.

But this will not be so, because Trump is just another puppet, and he – along with this new cast of characters that will soon occupy the White House – is simply presiding over a shift in tactics that International Jewry has ordered.

And there is a perfectly rational reason for this sudden shift in tactics (from the Jewish perspective, at least.)

They are on a path to world conquest inspired by their religion that is at least centuries old, and their primary tool to achieve this is the United States – both its powerful government, and its malleable population.

The most important tool in their entire global arsenal is this very nation. But it is imperative that the actions we take always look and feel like they were our idea.

That’s precisely why control over the media is so important, and why Jewish-controlled media decides what the national narrative will be. Because that determines what most people’s opinions will be on major social issues.

As I have documented extensively in my other content, they have for decades determined that they want everyday Americans to think unchecked immigration is good, just, and necessary. And like the good drones most Americans are – most of them have.

But flooding America – once a bastion of traditional Western Christian values harbored by a White European majority – with people of every non-white race and culture as a means of civilization-level warfare may have actually worked too well.

And this has, somewhat ironically, now become a threat to Jews and their control over our nation’s population.

And that’s not me saying this. A prominent Jew himself explained all this over 20 years ago, in a Center for Immigration Studies report that, shockingly, takes the mask off and reveals American immigration policy for what it is - made by Jews, and for the benefit of Jews.

Dr. Steven Steinlight admits in his detailed study that the “open borders” immigration policy of the U.S. was indeed pushed and paid for by Jews; but he admits this only to call attention to a new immigration policy - one that he thinks will be even better for Jews.

It’s author, Dr. Steven Steinlight, was a longtime fixture in Jewish and immigration-related think-tanks, and speaks surprisingly plainly in this article, essentially saying what I’ll paraphrase here: we all know we are behind the scenes of America’s immigration policy, and that it is all about what is best for Jews; but we may need to change course - because what’s best for Jews in the decades ahead might be different from what was best for us in the past.

Not that the article, The Jewish Stake in America’s Changing Demography (which you can read for yourself here) was penned only weeks after the attacks of 9/11.

The timing is a bit suspicious when one understands the many links leading to Israeli intelligence as being the true culprits behind the attack (though he explains that this event was the catalyst for his need to make this appeal to his fellow Jews.)

In it, he discusses at length how Jews have been setting the agenda for America’s immigration policy of streaming in non-whites for decades.

(He does not explain that the purpose of this is to destroy the white race - you’ll have to listen to various Jewish rabbis on YouTube for that bit - instead coming at it from a “social justice” angle.)

But then he goes on to explain how this has gone too far, which has resulted in a massive decline in the native white Christian population of America – and that these are the people who ultimately best serve the Jew agenda, due to their residual guilt over the Holocaust.

He acknowledges that pouring non-whites into America has always been the goal of Jews in American policy-making. But then he explains the shortcoming of that mindset: that the replacement population taking over the U.S. does not share the same guilt over the Holocaust, or the same religious and social deference to Jews – and as a result, will not be as easily influenced as the undesirable-yet-reliable white Christian population.

(He is particularly threatened by Latinos and Muslims in this regard; his disdain for Mexicans is barely hidden and almost comical!)

What he is admitting to here is something that has long-been aggressively decried as a racist, white supremacist conspiracy theory called “the Great Replacement Theory.” This is the idea that immigration policy in white-dominant nations has been deliberately engineered first to gradually crowd out whites, and then to gradually inter-breed them out of existence.

The extraordinary thing here is that Steinlight himself – a Jew operating at the upper echelons of immigration policy – is essentially admitting that yes, Jews were doing that, but that they should now stop, because the whites are more reliable when it comes to abiding by the agenda the J**s are setting for the country.

And so it turns out that yet another conspiracy theory is admitted to be true - just far too late to make any difference.

After several pages of admonishing the toxic effect Jew-strategized immigration policy has had on the nation (which anyone can today plainly see) he hints at a potential solution: that America needs to shut the doors to unchecked immigration (especially to races and cultures that are not amenable to Jewish leadership) and be much more selective about who is allowed in.

From a legal perspective, the U.S. stands apart from all other nations with its reckless disregard for border integrity; from a cultural perspective, its policies are suicidal. But it must be remembered that the U.S. is not a normal nation; it is part of an empire, and the ultimate social engineering laboratory for the globalist Jews who control it.

And even more importantly, according to Steinlight, the Jews need to allow there to be a resurgence of white Christian nationalism - because like it or not, they are historically the greatest protectors of Israel, and also the people most accustomed to seeing Jews in leadership positions.

That, my friends, is quite obviously the MAGA movement, presided over by the ultimate Zionist (and possibly a Jew himself, based on his belief in Kabbalah, which he admitted in one of his own books): Donald Trump.

Under Trump, immigration policy has taken a dark turn.

Now, I won’t say that U.S. immigration policy wasn’t broken, and hasn’t been for a long time. Because with 20-30 million illegal immigrants residing in the U.S. (they can only estimate it, and the margin of error is bigger than the population of some states) and a border so porous it was essentially “open if you really want it” - change was needed.

But Trump, with his increasingly xenophobic rhetoric and his unleashing of heavily-armed Federal police agencies to hunt down and capture illegal immigrants as though they were fugitives on the run, is making America look overtly fascist and racist.

And it’s not a good look.

By now, we’ve all seen videos of ICE, HSI, and FBI agents (and their ever-willing state and local counterpart wanna-bees) dressed head-to-toe in military-grade tactical gear, cosplaying as Special Operations forces just to snatch up mostly unarmed (and mostly-Latino) farmhands, construction workers, and single moms.

The authoritarian brute force displayed in the many immigration raids across the country - seen as either embarrassing or terrifying to the rest of the world - is happening with many MAGA-cultists cheering it on. There is no regard to the idea that this very same brute force could be turned on them by any future President who says they are a domestic threat.

But as this authoritarian drama unfolds in the supposed “Land of the Free,” to the cheers of the party that was supposed to be about “freedom” and “small government,” an altogether different component of immigration policy has been teased at the top levels of MAGA, most notably by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy: that basically, America should put the brakes on immigration, except with respect to India.

Both of them were heavily criticized for their stances; Ramaswamy fell out of favor with MAGA over it almost immediately, and Musk dropped it before long (and had a dramatic falling-out with Trump over other DOGE-related issues; so dramatic it seems scripted, and very likely was.)

Nevertheless, being that the Trump administration is more blatantly puppet-mastered by International Jewry than possibly any other in history, it is worth examining why they ever thought it would be wise to be hard at work nationwide kicking certain brown people out, while simultaneously letting different brown people in.

Ostensibly, the reasoning is that India has an abundance of much-needed STEM-savvy workers to fill the burgeoning needs of the American tech industry, and that Americans themselves can’t fill these roles because they simply aren’t educated enough.

As far as the appraisal of Americans educational standards goes, they aren’t wrong. (What they wont tell you is that the catastrophic failures of the American education system were entirely by design; a plan strategized over a century ago by International Jewry, and assisted by their many agents, such as the Rockefellers.)

But just under the surface, we find a typical “greedy corporation” motive: Indians are cheaper than Americans. Way cheaper.

Indians have a strong emphasis on STEM in their education system (like most Asian countries) but they also have very depressed wages there. Indians can do the same entry-level tech jobs Americans can for about half the price, even when residing here in the States.

For employers like Musk, who employ legions of developers in the tech industry (though they appear to be getting rapidly replaced by AI) this could save billions on payroll, making their companies even more profitable, and sending stock prices and valuations soaring.

Though Musk himself has fallen out with Trump (and seems to be on the MAGA blacklist, though he still has a strong right-wing following) it’s important to realize that Musk is only one of an entire class of wealthy and powerful people who would stand to gain from the policy he was promoting.

Though it appears to be on hold, there is no good reason to believe this agenda won’t make another appearance when it is more palatable to Americans. And here is the real reason why: because there is the International Jewish agenda that reigns over all in America, and they could be served by a surge in Indians in the U.S. too.

After all, most Indians speak English, and they are traditionally closely tied culturally to England, which is historically the world’s most Judeo-Masonically controlled nation (until the U.S. replaced it after WW2.) That means they would be more susceptible to the influence of Western media (i.e. Jewish social engineering), and are therefore much more likely to fall in line with the international Jewish agenda.

This becomes especially true when comparing Indians with Latinos (who tend to be Catholic, which still harbors some historic religious animosity toward Jews) and Muslims (who are culturally overtly hostile to Jews.) As Steinlight would explain, these groups are dangerous to the Jewish agenda and their entry into America must be curtailed.

But ever-thirsting for cheap labor, the billionaire class will still be in need of tired, hungry and poor to put to work, so the only question is: where can they be pulled from that will ultimately be best for Jews? The answer, quite logically, seems to be India.

America doesn’t seem to be quite ready for this, but that doesn’t mean it won’t come. Just ask Canada.

Taking all the puzzle pieces together - from 9/11, to the surge in cultural degeneracy, global war, and national debt since, and now to the rise of the MAGA movement - and looking at the “big picture” that I’m always drawing your eyes toward, you can see more clearly what is going on in the grand scheme.

Today’s MAGA movement coming to prominence, and the immigration policies it will be pushing, are still not going to be good for Americans, because the whole thing is just the Jewish agenda wearing a different costume (as all of American politics is.)

America indeed was in need of a kind of “reset” here, to pull it back from the brink of destruction, as a result of its culturally suicidal liberal policies that have gone way too far for way too long. Indeed, this was very likely to happen on its own - even many liberals have walked away from the Democrat Party in recent years, saying it’s become too crazy even for them.

But Trump and the MAGA movement, in particular with its immigration policy, is no mere “organic movement.” It is a hard shove of the pendulum back toward the right, engineered in classic Hegelian Dialectic fashion, with the ruling elite capitalizing on - and probably even engineering - a rising animosity toward radical liberalism.

America’s masters never allow an organic movement to grow, lest it threaten their control. Instead, they presented what America was craving – a breath of conservative, patriotic fresh air, in the guise of Trump and the MAGA alt-elite, who are agents of Zionism par excellence, and whose agenda will ultimately still be a Jewish one.