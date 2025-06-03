If you haven’t heard of Palantir lately, you’ve probably been living under a rock.

But understanding what Palantir is and what it does, and the deeper understanding of its moral and philosophical foundations, are two different things; and in my opinion, it is the latter that is far more important to wrap your head around if you want to understand the reality of today’s world.

Just in case you have not heard, Palantir is an incredibly powerful piece of data analysis software that is used primarily by the U.S. military and its allies. It is mainly used to aggregate and analyze huge amounts of diverse information, and assist in battlefield decision-making (usually, about who and who not to kill.)

Within only 10 years of its founding, Palantir was being used by every branch of the U.S. military, the entire Special Operations Command, and multiple intelligence and law enforcement agencies in the U.S. federal government – and has since expanded into use by allied Western nations and global corporations amenable to U.S. interests (that we know of.)

Palantir is quite proud of its lethality, and its founders – two ardent Israel-supporters, and one a Jew (which will become important soon) frequently boast arrogantly about the capabilities of their creation, which was co-created with the CIA via their investment branch, In-Q-Tel.

Traditionally, Palantir uses its tremendous data analysis ability to aid the US military, law enforcement agencies, and allied military forces in selecting and “prosecuting” (read: killing) targets; but in its latest iterations, it is also using AI to make those decisions independently.

More and more, the extremely technologically advanced killing technology the U.S. wields is being deployed with Palantir assisting in who to use it on – in other words, the military itself is becoming the muscle, with Palantir and other similar technologies taking over as the brain.

Like a king or a dictator, Palantir doesn’t physically kill anyone; but it can decide who loses their life that day, in a timeframe of only 2-3 minutes, and order an unleashing of the violence (all while maintaining the deniability that “it’s only a piece of software.”)

This technology has already been used extensively in what is currently the world’s greatest AI-powered war and genocide testing laboratory – Gaza.

As Israel prosecutes an ethnic cleansing of the region before a seemingly helpless (or, more accurately, gutless) world, it is doing so with the aid of Palantir and another piece of AI-powered killing software, developed by Israel’s secretive and diabolical technological warfare team Unit 8200, called Lavender.

Palantir makes no effort to hide its involvement in the ongoing genocide publicly; Alex Karp, one of the founders and current CEO, tweeted “Palantir stands with Israel” days after the Oct. 7 “attack” in 2023, and has admitted in interviews that yes, Palantir does kill Palestinians, but “mostly terrorists.” He has also boasted that it is “quicker, better, safer, and more violent” and that “the power of advanced algorithmic warfare systems is now so great that it equates to having tactical nuclear weapons against an adversary with only conventional ones” in interviews.

Despite his boasts that Palantir is nuclear weapons-grade, the Zionists Karp and Thiel, along with their genocidal clients in the IDF, eagerly deploy it against Palestinians in the occupied territories, justifying it by saying they are targeting “Hamas terrorists” (ignoring the fact that Israel itself created Hamas in the 1980s, in order to sabotage peace talks with the secular and moderate Palestinian Liberation Organization which had gained legitimacy under the leadership of Yasser Arafat.)

The way it does this is diabolical, and so are the agencies involved – and this may actually surprise you.

First, Palantir is like a huge, powerful machine, and like any machine, it needs fuel to burn. For Palantir, that fuel is personal data – the more, the better. For the Palestinian genocide, much of that data is actually coming from U.S. intelligence agencies, and being harvested in America.

For decades, the key and highly secret source of that raw data Israel needs to decide who to kill has been the US National Security Agency. For all that time, the NSA has been secretly providing Israel with raw, unredacted phone and e-mail communications between Palestinian-Americans in the US and their relatives in the occupied territories, under the terms of intelligence-sharing agreements between the two nations.

Now, this wasn’t simply surveillance to see if anyone was talking on the phone about Hamas attacks on IDF soldiers; in typical Jewish fashion, its infinitely more sophisticated and malevolent than that.

The mountains of “Raw SIGINT,” an intelligence term for raw, unfiltered “signals intelligence,” or virtually any kind of data transmission (full audio and text transcripts, faxes, voice recordings, images, video, email, and digital communications, along with all metadata associated with those things) is being used to sabotage and undermine Palestinians in every conceivable way.

According to an investigation by the Israeli +972 Magazine, and citing the testimonies of numerous IDF whistle-blowers opposed to the Zionist massacre, data delivered from the NSA (and, more than likely, other US intel agencies) was gathered on Palestinians’ sexual orientations, relationship infidelities, financial problems, medical conditions, family issues, and any other personal issues that “could be used to extort or blackmail the person and turn them into a collaborator,” or otherwise create chaos and division within their society.

This may sound terrifying in its implications; but those implications are about to become real-world for Americans, as President Trump himself recently enlisted Palantir to create a “dossier” of information on every American citizen, promising a massive government contract to do so. (This should be surprising coming from a Republican president, traditionally the party of smaller government and increased personal freedom – but it should be clear by now that Trump was a fraud, and is in reality eagerly working to rapidly advance the Judeomasonic, technofascist agenda to monitor and control every American citizen.)

As fearsome as this all technology is, I told you at the beginning that the moral and philosophical foundations behind it are far more terrifying in their implications, and more important to understand, because it is an entire worldview that underpins it. That foundation is Judaism, and Jewishness as a philosophy about how to relate to other human beings - which is at the root of Zionism, the core of the U.S.’s foreign policy for the last half-century.

Fundamental to Jewishness is the concept of “chosen-ness”; this of course relates to the concept of being “God’s chosen people” in the Hebrew Bible (a myth that most modern Christians tend to accept as true.) But “Jewishness” as a worldview goes much deeper than that.

In the Bible itself, Jews repeatedly revolted against their God’s authority, and resist it to this day; but they have never given up the myth about their own superiority over all other people, even as they reject the very God who supposedly “chose” them to begin with. As a result, Jewishness involves a tremendous amount of arrogance, entitlement, and a superiority complex that makes many Jews perfectly comfortable making life-or-death decisions for other people they universally deem to be inferior.

Those life-or-death decisions are usually based on what is perceived to be a threat to the Jew. Jews operate on a bizarre and perverse moral code that is difficult for many non-Jews to understand – I myself only begun to wrap my head around it after hundreds of hours of study – but a core precept of Jewish morality is that “right” and “wrong” is not based on any kind of conventional system of ethics, but rather, only on what is either beneficial or threatening to Jews as a group.

Jews have, for all of history, had an antagonistic relationship with all other cultures, races, and religions - and for most of that history, they have been a tiny minority living among them (especially after 70AD, when Judea was destroyed completely by Rome, and Jews were dispersed widely around the Old World.)

As a result of this relentless antagonism on every front – financial, economic, religious, moral, cultural, political, and more – Jews have drawn the ire of host societies everywhere they’ve ever lived, and have been persecuted, expelled, or killed in over 1,000 separate instances in history.

As a result, they are more accustomed to being hated than any other group of people in history – but also, more innovative and ambitious than any other in finding ways to avoid the consequences of that inevitable persecution that follows them everywhere.

Throughout history, this has involved mainly ingratiating themselves with ruling power structures, from kings to “democratic” governments, mainly through their concentrated control of money and banking systems (which they mastered during the Babylonian Exile in the 6th century B.C.) effectively making themselves a protected class.

But control over money hasn’t always worked – especially when gentile authorities took it upon themselves to confiscate that money while kicking their problematic Jews out (which they usually did.) So, in the late 1700s, organized elite Jews began to find ways to infiltrate power structures through targeting powerful individuals with bribery, blackmail, and other forms of insinuation based on gathering information – means and methods that would eventually become the domain of “intelligence agencies.”

(In fact, it was widely known in 1800s Europe that Jews made excellent spies due to their perpetual apart-ness, and were sought after as collaborators by enemies due to their wide networks, willingness to sell out their own governments, and tendency to “make deals” with invading forces in exchange for better social and economic positioning if they were victorious.)

Their belief in their inherent superiority, combined with the perpetual hatred they have experienced from virtually every group they’ve ever coexisted with, has permeated their sense of morality over the centuries, resulting in a sense of “morality” that is practical inversion of Western and/or Christian morality.

A perfect example is this key verse from the Babylonian Talmud, the primary “holy book” of Judaism (it is not the Bible, as is commonly believed): “If a man comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.” (Sanhedrin 72a.)

This is the “moral” foundation for the Israeli governments propensity toward assassinating Palestinian children, which is not “collateral damage”; instead, killing children is an intentional policy of the IDF and religiously and philosophically supported.

It is assumed that enemy children are nothing more than “future enemies” who will kill Jews in the future, and letting them live is seen as being equal to condemning Jews to a future death. This is a core part of the Jewish values system and widely reported.

As a result of these historic, cultural, and possibly even evolutionary influences, Jews are probably the most paranoid group of people in the world, seeing threats far in advance of any other group, and sensing persecution even where none exists simply because it probably will in the future.

Therefore, this tendency of Jews toward a schizophrenic level of paranoia and the Talmudic obsession with elimination of threats before they even materialize is completely consistent with the mission and operation of Palantir, Lavender, and other data-driven, predictive killing technologies – in other words, it is as Jewish as it gets.

It may seem far-fetched, dystopian, and even evil to most people – but to Jews, to develop, deploy, and spread far-and-wide predictive killing technologies is fundamental to their survival as a race.

For anyone who understands the pathological Jewish mind, it would come as no surprise that Palantir was developed and is boasted about by Jews; that it is being actively deployed in support of a genocide; and that is will next be deployed inside a nation they control - one that is is using its “freedom of speech” to discover en masse the toxic force Jews have had on its government, economy, culture, and society at large.

A technology like Palantir has many equivalents from fiction that people are familiar with, from the psychically-driven “Pre-Crime” system in Minority Report, to the Rehoboam AI system in Westworld, to the villain Saruman in Lord of the Rings (where the name Palantir actually originates.)

But painfully few people understand that the very concept of judging people and sentencing them to death for what they are likely to do in the future is fundamentally Jewish, and has actually been part of their moral code for thousands of years.

So with Jews today effectively running the United States, having full control over the Trump administration, and working hand-in-glove with Israel to not only ethnically cleanse Palestine, but to hone and perfect their diabolical killing technologies - it should come as no surprise that the U.S., despite all its “freedom” rhetoric, is becoming the world’s center for mass-scale data harvesting, AI-driven predictive analytics, and condemnation to death for deeds never even done.

The reason? Because all of these are rooted in Talmudic and Kabbalistic Judaism – the true moral foundation for today’s America – though few Americans see that, and even fewer can even begin to understand it.