We all know there is an unaffordability crisis when it comes to housing in the US.

Decades ago it was perfectly reasonable to be able to afford a nice single family home in the suburbs on a single income – a core part of what was long known as “the American Dream.”

But in the last couple decades, home prices have shot far out of reach of working class Americans. Here are some key stats to illustrate this (though I’m sure we all intuitively already feel it):

Today, about 1/3 of all American households qualify as “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than the benchmark 30% of their income on housing. (The story is substantially worse among renters than existing homeowners; about 50% of renters nationwide are “cost-burdened” compared with only about 30% of homeowners feeling this pinch.)

The median income in the US is just over $71,000/yr, but this income level would qualify them for buying fewer than 20% of US homes (according to figures published by the National Association of Realtors.)

In 2025, average home prices have risen to about 5X median incomes; a historic high, exceeded only during the home price boom of 2022, when it surged to 5.6X. (For comparison, in 1985 the median home price to income ratio was only 3.5X.)

According to a study by the U.S. Treasury Dept., from 2000 to 2020, median rents rose faster than median incomes in a shocking 88% of U.S. counties; when including both home prices and rents, the pace was still very high at 77%.

In 2025, the median sales price for homes in the US is 410,000. Over a 40 year period, median household income has grown about 240%, while the median house price has increased almost 410%.

Based on various polls, nearly 80% of Americans say the cost of housing is a national problem.

This is a broad-based, well-known problem these days that has gained a lot of attention in recent years, from politicians and news outlets, to conversations at family parties (who among us hasn’t heard grandparents of the Baby Boomer generation lecturing us about how our generation just needs to work harder and save like they did – and cut back on lattes and iPhones?)

This chart shows the relationship between median home prices in the U.S. and median incomes as a ratio (shown on the right.) In the 90s, homes were relatively affordable, with homes costing about 3 times annual incomes. Leading up to the 2008 housing crisis, home values surged due to over-financing in the housing market, especially in sub-prime lending. Today, the ratio is even further apart than before that crisis - a very ominous sign.

But setting all that aside, a radically different picture gets painted when you look at the cost of housing in terms of gold - which is known to be an ancient store of value.

This is where things get very interesting.

In the U.S., gold coins used to be actual money. Until 1933 (when the Federal government confiscated it all) a $20 U.S. gold coin would have been immediately interchangeable with a $20 bill, as both actually circulated as currency. Meaning, you could have actually bought a house (or anything) with gold coins.

After 1933, when civilian-owned gold coinage was infamously confiscated by Executive Order 6102 (issued by FDR), the U.S. dollar was still backed by gold for almost 40 more years, so gold had a fixed value assigned by the government in order to give the dollar stability. This remained the case all the way until 1971, when Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard “temporarily” to protect the currency from “speculators.”

As history teaches us, when governments say “temporary” they usually actually mean “permanent – but we don’t want to tell you that” and from that point on the U.S. dollar became a full fiat currency.

It was at that time that we entered a new era in monetary history, and the dollar has gradually been printed into oblivion and losing value ever since. Since then, gold has been seen to be a “safe haven asset” – not directly interchangeable with dollars like it used to be, but rather something investors would hold to preserve value, especially in environments of high inflation.

So lets do this experiment. If instead of dollars, we were to again use gold ounces to buy a home in the U.S. right now, the price of the median US home – which right now sits at around $411,000 – would be just under 100 of those ounces. This is the lowest it has ever been in the nearly 60 years since the U.S. dollar became a fiat currency.

Generally speaking, this is because as inflation has rapidly eaten away the value of the dollar, the price of gold has gone way up. But this has not happened in a linear fashion; far from it, in fact.

Instead, gold has gone up and down relative to dollar strength over time, so the price of a median U.S. home in gold has fluctuated tremendously, as you can see in the attached chart below.

For example, in 2000, when the U.S. economy and its dollar were perceived to be strong, and gold was relatively weak because other investments were so much better, gold was valued at a paltry $269 per ounce. Because the economy was strong, so were home prices, so rather than the median home costing around 100 gold ounce coins, it would have cost a shocking 650.

But a lot has changed since then. U.S. monetary policy, not to mention greed-fueled runaway spending by both the U.S. government and its client banks and corporations, have forced continuous bouts of money-printing to keep the system alive. A big example of this was in the so-called “recovery” after the Great Recession of 2008-2010, when the Federal Reserve engaged in a process they called “quantitative easing” (a roundabout way of printing money.)

The U.S. never really recovered from that Recession; rather, it has been kept alive by monetary stimulus, pouring cheap dollars into the economy and piling on massive amounts of Federal government debt, which of course today sits at the shocking sum of nearly $38 trillion. (An interesting note: interest on that debt alone comprises over $1 trillion annually; more than 50% of all federal government spending! In other words, rather than spending $1 trillion on infrastructure, health care, education, or small business grants, it is spent on interest on loans borrowed by previous generations. And that figure is growing.)

During that time, gold has risen in value as a “safe haven asset” against increasing inflation, but it never really surged – until lately.

After 2020-2021, when due to “pandemic recovery” spending the Federal Reserve astonishingly printed 78% of all dollars in existence in a single year – countries and big banks around the world started to become antsy about the dollar’s value as a result of U.S. government mismanagement, and have begun to stack up gold as a safe haven.

This mainly happened in banks that would be considered outside the U.S. sphere of influence: Russia, China, India, Turkey, and even (somewhat surprisingly) Kazakhstan.

Pulling away from the dollar has long been considered an act of hostility toward the U.S. – in fact many regimes have met their end for attempting to shift away from the dollar – so Western nations and banks have historically not piled up gold stock, and certainly wouldn’t be caught drawing down U.S. Treasury reserves and exchanging them for gold.

Until recently, that is, because the entire monetary world order is changing.

Beginning in late 2024, there began to be a shift in Western banks forecasts for gold, and in 2025 Western banks and investors finally began to build up their gold holdings. Now the entire world is in buying mode, which has surged the value of gold to an astonishing $4,100 per ounce – a 50% increase so far this year alone.

(And for reference, it was less than half of this amount only 3 years ago, before inflation started to really take off in the West as a result of enormous money printing during “the pandemic.”)

I saw what was happening, and my long time followers (on Instagram; I had not begun publishing on Substack yet) will remember me telling you guys to buy as much gold as you could afford – back when it was only around $1800 an ounce. It's come up almost 130% since then.

In the last 50 years, the only time homes have been this cheap in gold terms was 1979 – when the economy had high inflation and a weak economy. But back then, the government and media were more honest about being in a crisis. The “stagflation” era at the time was well known, and was triggered by major events – in particular, the OPEC oil shock of 1979.

Today, real inflation is higher than it was then, but the true figures are obfuscated by various ways in which the benchmark CPI formula is tweaked when it is calculated (for example, to most people’s surprise, it does not include either food or energy costs; two of the primary drivers of rising household costs!)

In addition, the working economy itself is weaker.

The U.S. has in fact been in a technical recession since 2021; and the only reason this is not widely acknowledged is because the very definition of “recession” was changed by the Biden Administration. There should have been an uproar about this, but shockingly, the mainstream media and even the financial press broadly accepted the change after a week or two of modest grumbling, and that was that. While many key financial indices tell the story of the economy roaring along, what they are mainly talking about is the stock market (especially AI-related capital expenditure.)

In other words, today we are being lied to about both the true state of inflation, dollar strength, and the broader U.S. economy as a whole.

Gold, on the other hand, is telling a whole different story: because gold tends to be strong when there is high inflation, a weak economy, or global conflict and instability – especially when there are fears that these factors will be prolonged – the surge in gold value indicates that nations, central banks, and large-scale investors are preparing for trouble.

And a very notable difference between the last time homes were so cheap in terms of gold – in 1979 – and today is that, at that time, the “stagflation” (high inflation plus a stagnant or shrinking economy) was addressed with very high interest rates aimed at crushing inflation. In the early 80s, the Fed raised interest rates up to over 11%, and mortgage rates of around 15% were not uncommon!

Today, with Trump pushing the strong economy narrative and making a huge push to erode the Fed’s independence and gain control of interest rates, it is likely that the exact opposite will happen – low interest rates (Trump has signaled wanting rates as low as 1%), which will expand the money supply, in an environment of already high monetary inflation.

In other words, this means the relentless money-printing will continue, stimulating federal government spending, big business (especially those in bed with the Trump administration) and Wall Street investment, which we are already seeing. But as a result, everything will get more expensive – and this is in an environment where cost-of-living, rising unemployment, and housing unaffordability are already reaching crisis levels.

On the other hand, gold value will continue to grow; I would not be surprised if the “median home price in gold ounces” metric continued to fall down into the 90s. If it fell into the 80s, that would be an extraordinarily bad sign – even if you hold a lot of gold. Because while it might feel great for you if you hold gold, it is ultimately the sign of a dying dollar, global countries and banks going into extreme protectiveness mode, and ultimately a nation reaching a crisis point.