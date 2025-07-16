It’s been the most told and retold story in the history of warfare: World War Two.

The largest, most violent, most catastrophically destructive death event in human history. But also, one of the most fascinating stories: a powerful, militant regime that arose quickly, hypnotized by the ravings of a forceful, racist madman - and the democratic “free world” coming together in a global alliance to stop his evil regime from slaughtering millions of innocent Jews, and putting the world under the yoke of fascist totalitarianism.

We’ve heard the story many times. Problem is, that’s exactly what it is – a story. It’s a captivating narrative of course; but it’s also almost entirely fiction. And it’s not simply a variation of what really happened, or a certain perspective of what happened – it’s nearly the opposite of what really happened.

To understand what happened leading up to and during WW2, and especially the long-term consequences of that conflict, you have to open your mind to an entirely different narrative you’ve probably ever heard or considered – one that is nearly a complete inversion of the story you’ve always heard.

As it happens, the story you’ve had pounded into your mind all of your life by the education system, the media, the entertainment industry, and countless “court historians” is inversion; the real story turned upside down. Hence the name of my series “Reverted History,” where I’ll retell these stories “right side back up” - and as you’ll find, they actually make a lot more sense that way.

In the mainstream narrative, the Nazi regime rose up suddenly and seized control of the government, hijacked the democratic process, and used it to round up and execute millions of members a race that Hitler had an irrational hatred for – the Jews.



But in reverted history, it was Jews who were not only the aggressors against Germany, but the ones who initially declared war on Germany (albeit, an economic war) and were determined to crush it, after it rapidly raised up a system that wrested itself free of corrosive Jewish cultural influence and economic control, and then proclaimed to the world: “Jews were, and are, behind all our problems.”

The Jews-as-aggressors, Germans-as-victims narrative will be mind-melting to many, of course. Many will reject it without even reading it. But as the abundance of both historical evidence and rational cause-and-effect explanation piles up in this article, you’ll see that, at a minimum, the mainstream narrative simply does not hold up to logical scrutiny. In some cases, it’s even utter nonsense.

What follows is an alternate, reverted narrative that will make much more sense.

Here’s what really happened: international Jewish financiers, who long had controlled much of the wealth of Europe – and had by the 1930s seized control of the U.S.’s monetary system and media, and overthrown the entire government of Russia – saw Germany’s revolutionary new economic system as a threat to their globally growing power. So, they used their powerful influence over the Great Powers at the time - namely Great Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States - to crush it in its infancy, along with all its allies.

They were in a rush to do this, in fact; they had to do this before the world took notice that Germany’s new system would not only yank Jews out of their long-held power positions in international finance and media, but deprive them of the ultimate source of their economic power - usury (the charging of interest on loans) - which was abolished under National Socialism.

This was not acceptable to organized Jewish Power, especially the international bankers at its apex, whatsoever. So they deployed the entire world they had control over to destroy the Germans - along with the millions of men who volunteered to fight on Germany’s side, from dozens of countries.

In the 1930s, long before the tension turned into a war, Germany made it very clear that they intended to restore their economy, culture, and civilization to a healthy level, but sought no conflict at all with the rest of Europe. In truth, it was the Allies who were the aggressors; and their aggression came not from inherent problems with Germany that would motivate them to war, but rather, from agitation, political infiltration, economic manipulation, and outright brutality, by an organized force known as International Jewish Power.

The only way this makes any sense is by beginning to understand how internationally organized Jewish power works. But before you can learn how it works, you need to first acknowledge that it exists. And most people never even make it to this step.

But as it has reported by many scholars, statesmen, and journalists from throughout history, going as far back as ancient Rome: Jews very consistently work together to insinuate themselves into positions of power in nations they inhabit, mainly by infiltration banking systems, media, and then government (in that order) and then they use that control to maneuver these nations in whatever way it would be best for Jews as a whole.

(And this isn’t just a very well-documented historical pattern; the United States is experiencing it currently, in real time.)

Countless notable personages have noticed this, commented on it, and even pushed back against it – even many Jews themselves. But Jewish power is such that they are always not only defeated, but even have the history of their efforts erased in media and publishing; or, “blotted out from history,” as the Hebrews were instructed to do to their enemies, the Amalekites, in Deuteronomy 25:19 of their holy book, the Torah.

(Despite their attempts at erasing them, there are so many examples of this pattern known to history, that in my Video Commentary for subscribers that accompanies this article, I’ll cite many more quotations by notable people pointing out this phenomenon. Plenty of these people, you know of very well - though their criticism of Jewish influence is usually erased.)

Jews have a habit of labeling any group that opposes them as “Amalek” and they have done this in many of their influential writings throughout history. As a result they see not only destroying their enemies, but erasing records of their existence, as a duty to God. As a result, the world finds it difficult to remember the historical patterns of this people. (Pictured: The Victory of Joshua Over the Amalekites , 1624-1625, by Nicolas Poussin.

All that said, one of the chief complaints of Hitler and the National Socialists was that Jews were threatening not only Germany, but all of European civilization, in two primary ways:

First, in the form of Bolshevik communism from the East; Second, in the form of predatory capitalist imperialism from the West.

In this manner, Hitler himself identified one single enemy group, but that was taking two separate forms – forms that were virtually ideological opposites.

To most people, that will make little sense at all. Those unfamiliar with how Jews operate or their history will simply chalk this up as Hitler’s irrational antisemitic hatred, and the National Socialists blaming everything bad on Jews to justify their desire to exterminate them.

But why don’t we examine this complaint a bit closer?

The Same Eternal Jew

A single Hitler quote sums up his chief accusation: that Jews were secretly running both the Soviet Union and the United States, stirring up the desire for war against Germany at their behest.

On December 11, 1941, he stated as he declared war on the United States (which had just declared war on Germany.) It reads:

“The circle of Jews around Roosevelt encouraged him [to divert attention away from domestic and toward foreign policy.] With Old Testament vindictiveness, they regarded the United States as the instrument which they and he could use to prepare a second Purim against the nations of Europe, which were increasingly anti-Jewish. So it was that the Jews, in all of their satanic baseness, gathered around this man, and he relied on them. “We know the power behind Roosevelt. It is the same eternal Jew that believes that his hour has come to impose the same fate on us that we have all seen and experienced with horror in Soviet Russia. Well we have gotten to know the Jewish “paradise” on earth firsthand. Millions of German soldiers have personally seen the land where this international Jewry has destroyed and annihilated people and property. Perhaps the president of the United States does not understand this. If so, that only brought into his immediate circle more Jews than any other president before or after him.”

Wow - there’s a lot to unpack in this single quote. So much, in fact, I could write an entire article just explaining everything he said (and perhaps I should.)

We could, of course, just ignorantly write it all off as the ravings of an antisemitic madman, exactly as we have always been programmed to do. Or, we could learn about “Old Testament vindictiveness,” the real meaning of “Purim,” what he meant by “satanic baseness,” and the “Jewish paradise” he mocked. By doing that alone, it might hit us: not only was there immense validity in his words, but Jews, in Israel and around the world, are remarkably following the same agenda today.

But we’ll set all that aside for later. In this article, we’re going to stay focused on the idea that the Allied forces were really just nations that were being manipulated by their powerful Jews, who were working in concert with each other internationally and behind the scenes, with the agenda of pitting them into war against Germany – a nation they had great enmity for, and were very threatened by.

First, let’s assess Hitler’s accusation that Roosevelt was not an evil man, but rather, poorly informed, and being manipulated by the Jews in his inner circle - of which he had more of than any president before him in history. (It’s also worth noting the extraordinariness of Hitler refusing to assault Roosevelt’s character. Despite the fact that he himself had been vilified for years in U.S. media, Hitler carefully avoids blaming Roosevelt – probably because he was already hoping to work with him toward peace in the future.)

Here is only a partial list of the most notable Jews in Roosevelt’s inner circle:

Bernard Baruch (Wall Street financier)

Felix Frankfurter (Supreme Court Justice)

David E. Lilienthal (Head of the Tennessee Valley Authority)

David Niles (White House political advisor)

Louis Brandeis (Supreme Court Justice)

Samuel Rosenman (First-ever White House Counsel; created term “New Deal”)

Henry Morgenthau, Jr. (Secretary of the Treasury)

Benjamin V. Cohen (State Dept. official, member of FDR’s “Brain Trust”)

Rabbi Stephen Wise (Personal friend to FDR, founder of World Jewish Congress)

Francis Perkins (Secretary of Labor)

Sidney Hillman (Labor union president, member of FDR’s “Brain Trust”)

Herbert H. Lehman (Financier, Governor of New York)

Jesse Straus (U.S. Ambassador to France)

Harold J. Laski (Political theorist and “New Deal” advocate)

Charles E. Wyzanski (U.S. District Court judge, member of FDR’s “Brain Trust”)

Samuel Untermeyer (Democrat party delegate, president of Zionist organization)

David Dubinsky (Labor union president)

Mordecai Ezekiel (U.S. government economist, “New Deal” advisor)

Abe Fortas (Supreme Court justice)

Harold Ickes (U.S. Secretary of the Interior)

Isador Lubin (Head of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Harry Dexter White (U.S. Treasury official)

David Weintraub (Head of “New Deal” Works Project Administration)

Nathan G. Silvermaster (Economist at U.S. War Production Board)

Harold Glasser (Economist at U.S. Treasury)

Irving Kaplan (Chemist on Manhattan Project)

Solomon Adler (U.S. Treasury representative to China)

Benjamin Cardozo (U.S. Supreme Court Justice)

Anna Rosenberg (Presidential advisor, member of FDR’s “Brain Trust”)

And many more…

Even the most ardent Judeophile would have to admit – that’s an unusually high concentration of Jews surrounding the president.

But an important question to contemplate is: should the number of Jews matter? Even if one admits it’s a bit odd that Jews constituted the majority of presidential advisers in a nation where they constituted less than 4% of the population, it would only matter if Jews had an agenda of their own.

But they looked and acted like Americans, so they were generally seen as Americans - whether or not they were Jewish was irrelevant as far as many Americans were concerned. There was no reason for Jews to arouse suspicion in a nation that had no negative history of experiences with them – a nation like the United States.

Not yet, at least.

From Russia, With Hate

A radically different situation had evolved in Russia – a nation that had a very long and very negative history of experiences with Jews.

In Russia before the revolution, Jews would have been unable to gain any political or economic power, much less control of the press or media, owing to a long history of conflict between the Christian Czarist government, and the nation’s persistently rebellious Jewish minority (which had only been absorbed into Russian Empire in the late 1700s, during the partitions of Poland.)

This 1884 Russian map shows the region known as the Pale of Settlement, a large portion of Eastern Europe where Jews were permitted to settle in the Russian Empire. They didn’t dislike the land; they had inhabited it for centuries. Rather, they hated following Russian Christian law, which was only implemented after Russia won the region in war during the 1700s. This created an untenable situation, finally solved by a violent revolution.

But the Czars were no longer in power at this time; by 1941, Bolshevik communist revolutionaries had long since slaughtered the Czar’s entire bloodline, and seized control of the entire nation. After an extraordinarily bloody and violent revolution, these “Reds” managed to seize control of the Russian government and very rapidly instituted a brutal totalitarian regime – one marked by widespread liquidation of anyone deemed to be “bourgeoisie,” a vast gulag prison system that made eager use of torture and execution, and most infamously, the intentionally manufactured starvation of tens of millions of people.

Many in the West have heard of the horrors of Bolshevik communism, since communists were the ostensible enemies of “free” people under democratic capitalism for the entire second half of the 20th century. What very few people in the West know is that the horrifyingly brutal Bolsheviks were also almost entirely Jewish.

We don’t need to rely on the speeches of “Nazi fanatics” to prove this. A very significant number of American and British reporters, diplomats, and intelligence officers were perfectly aware of this fact, and reported on it with urgency throughout the early 20th century.

Immediately after the revolution in Russia, American Army Captain Montgomery Schuyler filed an intelligence report in June of 1919, where he stated that in the Soviet government:

“…at the time there were 384 commissars, including two Negroes, 13 Russians, 15 Chinamen, 22 Armenians, and more than 300 Jews. Of the latter number, 264 had come from the United States since the downfall of the Imperial government.”

Perhaps the only thing more extraordinary than the fact that at least 78% of the Bolshevik leadership was Jewish – a group that only constitutes 0.17% of the population of the entire world – was that almost all of them had come to Russia after the revolution from the United States. Jewish communist revolutionaries had actually been training in the United States for years, preparing for the impending revolution.

And they did not do so without support in high places. Led by Leon Trostsky – a Jew whose real name was Lev Bronstein – the training camps were funded by Jacob Schiff, a Jewish Wall Street financier, and one of the wealthiest men in America at the time.

What’s even more shocking is how Bronstein and almost 300 exclusively Jewish trained terrorists were able to transport themselves from New York to Moscow with $20 million in gold coins - in the middle of a World War - without raising any eyebrows. (Such a feat would be impossible without some internationally organized, well-connected sponsorship.)

The British were also intimately familiar with the almost completely Jewish nature of Bolshevism. British intelligence offices were the first to know; in July of 1919, only a month after Capt. Schuyler’s report, a British intelligence report was filed with this in the opening line: “there is now definite evidence that Bolshevism is an international movement controlled by Jews.”

While the vast majority of Bolshevik revolutionaries who overthrew the Czarist dynasty, not to mention the functionaries ordering the imprisonment or execution of millions of Russians, were Jewish - the soldiers being hurled against the German war machine on the Eastern Front were certainly not. This German propaganda, aimed at Russian soldiers, attempted to demoralize Russians by showing them that Jews were behind all the carnage.

That line was copied almost exactly in a later report by the Military Intelligence Division’s New York office, and followed by the discovery that “Jewish intellectuals have had the leading and commanding part everywhere,” and that due to the “growing power of the Jews” they had practically complete control of the Soviet government.

And it wasn’t just front-line intelligence officers making these observations.

U.S. Army General Amos A. Fries, after consulting with Polish military officers in 1926 regarding the evolving situation in the Soviet Union, wrote that “extremely clever and absolutely unscrupulous” Jewish leaders were running the Bolshevik genocides, famine, and mass prison camps, but that they had disguised themselves behind Russian names to conceal the movement’s Jewish nature.

He went on in more detail:

“Of the Russian Congress, some 70% were Jews, and the remaining 30% were largely figureheads…real power…was entirely in the hands of the Jews…and very few members really believe in the doctrines which they preach.”

Perhaps those Russian names used for concealment would be worth investigating in more detail? Well luckily, that thought had already occurred to Dr. George A. Simons, an American Methodist preacher who had for many years been living in Petrograd, and who was present during the revolution.

According to his testimony before the U.S. Senate’s Overman Committee, which convened in 1918-1919 to investigate the nature of Bolshevik communism and assess its threat to the United States, he provided the following names of Russian revolutionaries aside their Jewish given names:

Chernoff (Real name: Von Gutmann) Trotzky (Real name: Bronstein) Martoff (Real name: Zederbaum) Kamkoff (Real name: Katz) Meshkoff (Real name: Goldenberg) Zagorsky (Real name: Krochmal) Suchanoff (Real name: Gimmer) Dan (Real name: Gurvitch) Parvuss (Real name: Geldfand) Kradek (Real name: Sabelson) Zinovyeff (Real name: Apfelbaum) Stekloff (Real name: Nachamkes) Larin (Real name: Lurye) Ryazanoff (Real name: Goldenbach) Bogdanoff (Real name: Josse) Goryeff (Real name: Goldmann) Zwezdin (Real name: Wanstein) Lieber (Real name: Goldmann) Ganezky (Real name: Furstenberg) Roshal (Real name: Solomon)

It should also be noted that the conclusion of the committee, after 10 months of hearings from witnesses, was that the communist system implemented in the Soviet Union by this primarily Jewish leadership was “a reign of terror unparalleled in the history of modern civilization.”

Simons’ testimony was corroborated succinctly by another witness, Mr. William Welsh, an American banker employed by National City Bank who was in Russia from 1916 to 1918, who said: “In Russia it is well known that three-fourths of the Bolshevik leaders are Jewish.” He followed that up by explaining: “There were some – not many, but there were some – real Russians. And what I mean by ‘real Russians’ is Russian-born. Not Russian Jews.”

Professional journalists, assigned to cover the revolution from on-the-ground, often made the same observation. The well-known (at the time) French Journal L’Illustration, in its Sep. 14, 1918 issue, published the following:

“When one lives in contact with the functionaries who are serving the Bolshevik government, one feature strikes the attention, which is that almost all of them are Jews. I am not at all antisemitic, but I must state what strikes the eyes: everywhere in Petrograd, in Moscow, in Provincial Districts, in all commissariats, in district offices, in Smolny, in the former ministries, in the Soviets – I have met nothing but Jews, and again, Jews.”

The London Times corroborated this account in its March 29, 1919 issue, in an article entitled “Bolshevist Portraits III”:

“One of the most curious features of the Bolshevist movement is the high percentage of non-Russian elements amongst its leaders. Of the twenty or thirty commissaries, or leaders who provide the central machinery of the Bolshevist movement, not less than 75% are Jews.”

Even the Jewish press itself was not shy about acknowledging the Jewish nature of Bolshevism (at least in the beginning, before the brutal realities of the regime set in.) A well-known Jewish periodical in London at the time, The Jewish Chronicle, published this in its Apr. 4, 1919 issue:

“There is much in the fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.”

It would seem not only that the Jewish press was freely acknowledging that Bolshevism was being driven forward by Jews, but that this was something for Jews to be proud of.

Most surprisingly of all, Winston Churchill – the would-be famous British wartime Prime Minister who led Britain in its war against Germany – at one time published an article stating that Bolshevism was a Jewish-created movement. In this, he was in complete agreement with what Hitler said about the brutal Bolsheviks – but Churchill said it far earlier.

That time was almost 20 years before World War Two started, and long before anyone knew who Hitler was. On Feb. 8, 1920, Churchill wrote in the Illustrated Sunday Herald:

“there is no need to exaggerate the part played in the creation of Bolshevism and in the actual bringing about of the Russian revolution by these international and for the most part atheistical Jews.”

In Hitler’s speech I cited earlier, Roosevelt was being accused of perhaps being clueless about Jewish behavior, and of their part in engineering the Bolshevik nightmare – the largest genocide in history. But the same could not be said of Churchill. He seemed to be in the same camp as Hitler, insofar as the Jewish nature of Bolshevism. But by the time Hitler came about, Churchill would never be heard making such a statement again. So what changed?

Well, it’s simple, really: politics. Churchill’s political career had tanked in the 1920s, but he recovered after being re-branded (and re-funded) by a powerful anti-German political action committee called The Focus, which was run by – drum roll, please – a long list of wealthy British and American Jews.

In Churchill, they saw a potential leader who was also a very skillful orator, and they recreated him as their agent. Post-Focus, Churchill would become a legend, and never utter a word about Jewish Bolshevism again, instead becoming one of the most notable Zionists in the Western world.

So we now have it on the accounts of many reputable and well-informed Brits and Americans – not to mention Jews themselves - that, whether they liked it or not, their own accounts completely verified what Hitler later claimed in 1941. This already dismantles much of the Western narrative about Hitler and the circumstances leading to war.

For Germany, as it was in several European nations at the time, communist revolution was the greatest threat to the social order – and communism was clearly well-known to be a Jewish movement. For them to react in a radically self-defensive manner after learning about, and in some cases personally witnessing, widespread torture, starvation, and genocide of white Europeans by a Jewish ideological movement is, at the very least, understandable.

But it still doesn’t explain why the United States declared war on Germany – especially when it was not Germany, but Japan, that attacked it. More puzzle pieces must come together.

“Judea Declares War on Germany”

In the U.S. in the 1930s, Hitler was enjoying substantial popularity in America. His regime had turned Germany into what was widely referred to as the “German economic miracle” in five short years, and in that, people saw solutions to the greatest problem of the time – the Great Depression. Before wartime anti-German propaganda practically wiped the memories of Americans after Pearl Harbor, the American National Socialist Party was actually a rapidly rising movement, and Hitler himself made Time Magazine’s “Man of the Year” cover for 1938!

So how did the U.S. get turned against Germany so radically? The answer is simple: internationally organized Jews (calling themselves “Judea”) had already declared an economic war against Germany fully 7 years prior. This was tantamount to a legitimate global trade war, because even by that time Jews had achieved control of almost all of Western finance, the press, entertainment media, imports/exports, and wholesale distribution.

On this front page headline, dated Mar. 24, 1933, war is declared by “Judea” against Germany. While Judea is not a nation-state per se, Jews have historically always seen themselves united across space and time as a single people, and often refer to themselves as a nation. While this was economic war, and not military, economic sanctions often bring about poverty, hunger, death, and regime change, and can be considered an act of war.

They were then very well-organized as a global community – they had been for many centuries prior, and still are today. So for International Jewish Power to declare economic warfare against a nation was at least as damaging as a major nation doing the same. This hurt Nazi Germany, a major industrial powerhouse at the time, very badly economically – so badly, they had severely damaged the German economy by the late 1930s, and threatened to bring the “economic miracle” to an end.

On that basis, the National Socialists were willing to negotiate with International Jewry, and they actually became the first nation in the world to support the Zionist project in Palestine: a deal called the Haavara Agreement. The Jews had long been pressing for a homeland of their own, and virtually every major nation had proposed a region; but the Jews rejected them all. They demanded Palestine, and by twisting Germany’s arm, they not only got a great power to sponsor that colonization program, but to actually send tens of thousands of Jews there.

That was, of course, the last thing in the world Hitler wanted; he had long warned the world of the dangers of a Jewish state. But Jews held so much control over international trade – not to mention, over Western consumers, who they had gotten to participate in many German product boycotts – that it was either do that, or risk bringing the economy to a halt, and support for National Socialism with it.

An extraordinary piece of history; a coin commemorating the Haavara Agreement, minted by the Germans to celebrate the negotiated agreement with International Jewry. While not a victory for the working-class Jews being deported, it gave the Zionists two things they wanted: building materiel for use in Palestine, and Jews to build and populate it.

But there was a bigger play in the works. The dominant economic system in the world was still the British Empire (though it was in decline, and most financial power was relocating from London to New York) and the British saw the rapidly rising German industrial powerhouse as a rising threat that would likely have imperial ambitions next.

Even more importantly, on either side of “the pond,” nearly all of the major players in international finance were Jewish. Nearly all of the owners and major players in the press were Jewish too, and they had virtually total control of the Hollywood film industry. And under Roosevelt, they now had virtual control of the federal government.

Hitler had drawn their ire to be sure, but Jewish resentment toward Germany – a nation many Jews had emigrated from – was already decades old. International Jewish financiers had already decided the U.S. would be the rising economic powerhouse under capitalism, just as Russia was selected to be an economic powerhouse under totalitarianism – both under the influence of International Jewry.

Germany was unwelcome in this arrangement, and a rising threat to both. From their perspective, something had to be done to bring it to a halt.

But as powerful as International Jewish Power is, it had no nation of its own, and therefore no army. A relentless barrage of economic and political attacks could be lobbed at Germany from the U.S. and Britain - and they certainly were - but to take things to the level of actual warfare, they would need a military force. So just as they had done for centuries in Europe, they maneuvered gentile armies against their enemy. One of those armies was the United States.

But Americans had a long tradition of wanting to stay out of wars – especially European ones. The First World War was only a generation away at this point, and after that war, there was widespread reporting about how much the war was a windfall to defense contractors, and a massive, unnecessary expense to taxpayers.

In fact, one of the points Roosevelt campaigned on was promising to keep the U.S. out of war, especially as news about German aggression – however exaggerated – was spreading. The key to getting the United States was again by maneuvering the levers of power: Jewish political advisors, Jewish spies, and Jewish control of public opinion via the press and film industries – some of which were not just Jewish, but actual spies for the Soviet Union.

The Jew Who Gave Us Pearl Harbor

Though it wouldn’t come out until decades later, the Roosevelt administration had been penetrated by numerous actual Communists and Soviet spies. The most infamous was the previously mentioned Harry Dexter White (actually Weiss), a Treasury Department official who was later proven to be a Soviet spy by the FBI, and who carried out a mission to provoke Japan into war with the United States.

Why Japan? It would have been impossible to get Germany to attack the U.S.; in fact, Hitler had been doing everything in his power to avoid war with Britain (with whom the U.S. was allied) despite Britain rejecting over 40 of Hitler’s peace offers. Japan, on the other hand, was already on the brink, due to deteriorating relations and economic sanctions levied by the United States, the source of nearly all its oil.

If Japan could be tipped, Germany would be dragged into the conflict on Japan’s side, and America would be dragged in on Britain’s. This was a genius end-run around European diplomacy – all White had to do was push Japan over the edge.

He did that by sabotaging Secretary of State Cordell Hull, who had drafted a proposal with genuine potential by working with peacemakers in the Roosevelt administration. White modified it with his own proposal - which had been personally approved by Roosevelt himself – designed to make sure the Japanese would reject it. America’s final offer, the so-called “Hull Note,” was sent on November 27, 1941.

Only 10 days later, Pearl Harbor happened, and the U.S. declared war on Germany.

White wasn’t the only Jewish agent the Soviets had planted in the Roosevelt administration. Harold Glasser, a Treasury official under fellow Jew and Treasury Secretary Henry Morgenthau, was sending confidential intelligence directly to the Soviets. His pipeline of information was so valuable that the Soviet secret police, the infamous NKVD, sent most reports generated from Glasser files directly to Stalin!

As would be discovered generations later, only after Soviet archives were opened in 1995 – four years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union – that the Soviets had implanted over 300 communist party members or sympathizers into the FDR administration. They infiltrated the Lend-Lease office, the Treasury, the State Department, the offices of both the President and the Vice President, and even intelligence operations, all with the goal of moving U.S. policy closer to pro-Soviet goals.

In the late 1930s, no goal could have been considered more pro-Soviet than the destruction of its powerful economic and ideological nemesis right next door: Germany. And simultaneously, no goal could have been considered more pro-Jewish. Everything aligned.

“Noticing” Is Nothing New

This agenda certainly did not pass unnoticed in the United States. Jerry Potocki, the Polish Ambassador to the U.S., drafted a report to the Polish government in January of 1939 about the state of politics in America, explaining that:

“Propaganda is mostly in the hands of the Jews, who control almost 100% [of the] radio, film, daily, and periodical press. Although this propaganda is extremely coarse and represents Germany as black as possible – above all, religious persecution and concentration camps are exploited – this propaganda is nevertheless extremely effective, since the public here is completely ignorant, and knows nothing of the situation in Europe.”

He expanded in the same report to a discussion about how the Soviet Union was being portrayed in the same Jewish-controlled media, even seeming somewhat perplexed that Americans were actually buying it:

“It is interesting to note that in this extremely well-placed campaign, which is conducted above all against National Socialism, Soviet Russia is almost completely eliminated. Russia, if mentioned at all, is mentioned in a friendly manner, and things are presented in such a way that it would seem that if the Soviet Union were cooperating with the bloc of democratic states.”

Most importantly, he discusses the obvious build-up in both propaganda and war materiel for a war he seemed to know would come:

“Roosevelt…simultaneously has been procuring enormous stocks for the coming war, for which the Jews are striving for consciously.”

Many American officials also saw the pattern.

Popular U.S. Congressman Charles Lindbergh said in a speech a mere three months before Pearl Harbor that “the three most important groups who have been pressing this country toward war are the British, the Jewish, and the Roosevelt administration.” He continued later in the same speech:

“Instead of agitating for war, the Jewish groups in this country should be opposing it in every possible way, for they will be among the first to feel its consequences…a few far-sighted Jewish people realize this, and stand opposed to intervention. But the majority still do not. Their greatest danger to this country lies in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio, and our government.”

Despite his measured and pretty much accurate assessment of the Jewish collective agitation of the United States toward war, Lindbergh would pay dearly for challenging Jewish Power – the power against whom the greatest offense is acknowledging it. The same Jew-controlled press turned furiously against him, not to mention other politicians from both parties, in sustained attacks on his character that lasted long after America was dragged into the very war he was warning about.

His approval rating fell to a shocking 10% less than a year later.

“…And the World Will See That I Was Right”

There are many more examples of Jewish influence over the United States, Britain, and the Soviet Union, wielding economic power though both capitalism and communism. All of these nations and ideologies were, in the late 1930s converging against a single enemy that they perceived as the greatest menace in the world: Germany.

Despite extensive documented evidence that Hitler and the National Socialists wanted to avoid war at all costs, and made many attempts to do so, organized Jewish power was sophisticated, highly-focused, intense, and virtually limitlessly funded. But despite having either direct control or considerable influence over the economies and governments of the U.S., Britain, and the Soviet Union, the most remarkable power Jews wielded at the time was probably manipulating public opinion.

A famous German propaganda poster, showing an Jewish financier “behind the curtains” of Britain, France, and the Soviet Union. Circa 1941.

We saw not only commentary from numerous well-informed and reputable individuals that Jews were in near-total control of the press, but evidence that they were repeatedly able to use that control to steer public opinion in whatever way suited their agenda – even if it took years to do so.

Even more consequentially, an appraisal of American press and media in the decades since WW2 shows us that Jews have remarkably maintained dominance in the press for all that time, and still have virtually complete control of the entertainment media industry. In the 1930s, the 2020s, and every decade in between, they have used it to push one Jewish cultural or political agenda after another onto an ever-unwitting American public.

Thankfully, today the same propaganda tricks don’t work quite as well today, as we have at our disposal a brilliant tool that Americans at the time didn’t – the ability to inform each other.

Everywhere we can see today’s Jews repeating the same patterns their ancestors have for centuries. But for the first time in history, we can push right back.