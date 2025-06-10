Remember last year when asking the question “how often do you think about ancient Rome” was for some reason going around on social media?

Well I’m sure the answer varies quite a lot from person to person. But in a poorly educated nation like the United States, I’m sure the genuine answer is “not a lot” (and I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if some people said “what’s ancient Rome?”)

But something interesting I’ve learned from my research into “the Jewish Question” is that, for Jews (the religious ones, anyway) the answer is more like “every single day…for the last two thousand years.”

This originally came as a surprise to me, and made little sense. But in my research, while watching various videos of rabbis preaching, or in my reading of influential rabbinical texts from the last several centuries, it is quite obvious: they mention Rome very frequently, and they do it with a kind of hateful obsessiveness.

Of course, it will be very unusual to hear this if you don’t understand their mindset and worldview – and more importantly, how Judaism largely has developed in opposition and contrast to the idea of Rome, and all things Roman.

Here’s why: for Jews, “Rome” is not an ancient empire, but rather an idea – an ideology and way of life – that is the very antithesis to what the Jews envision as a world order.

As you’ll see, though ancient Rome has long since fallen, Jewish rabbis believe that the “spirit” of Rome has never died, and has continued to evolve, from one era and empire to the next, for the last two millennia.

After the Roman empire came the Byzantine (a powerful Christian empire that was harshly anti-Jewish); then the Holy Roman Empire; then various fragmented Christian kingdoms and nation-states in Europe that still collectively submitted to the authority of the papacy; then the Anglo-American Establishment which originated in England; and finally, the republic of the United States – the modern apex of civilizations all descended from the Roman Empire.

That is why, though Rome officially fell as an empire nearly 1500 years ago, they bring it up constantly. Because to them, Rome is and always has been a still-living ideological construct, through which they frame themselves as it’s eternal rival.

This famous painting, The Conquest of Jerusalem by Emperor Titus by Nicolas Poussin (1638) depicts the destruction of Judea by Roman forces. After this event in 70AD, the Jews would be dispersed around the Old World - and turn their war against Rome into an ideological, spiritual, and eventually an economic and cultural one.

After I discovered this connection, both in video clips of rabbis and in historical Jewish rabbinical literature, I started to notice it more and more. And really became clear when I read a book by a German-Jewish political revolutionary from the 1800s named Moses Hess.

Hess – known as “The Communist Rabbi” – wrote one of the first major calls to the European Jewish community to rally in support of the then-newly developed Zionist ideology. The name of his book: Rome and Jerusalem.

Something very important to understand in order to “decode” what the rabbis, the spiritual leaders of Judaism, is what they mean when they say “Rome.” They are not talking about an ancient, fallen empire in past-tense – they are talking about the West, and it’s predominantly white Christian population, in general, and in the present tense.

“Rome” is a concept; a way of life; to a large extent, even a race (the white race.) In contrast to Rome lies Israel, and it’s people, who are cast as being anathema to Western worldview and ideology in every conceivable way.

There are mentions of Rome as the implacable enemy of the Jews that can be found all over the ancient Jewish holy texts, and I was able to find a very detailed scholarly article that explains this relationship in detail.

Published in French in 2016, in a journal called Revue de l’Histoire des Religions, the article is called The Use of Rabbinic Traditions about Rome in the Babylonian Talmud.

It is a very elaborate account of how Jewish rabbis viewed Rome throughout history, and how they still constantly frame their own struggle against the West as one of eternal rivalry, and a zero-sum game in which only one side can exist: their own.

The intro is worth reproducing (in truncated form):

The article claims that the Talmud of Babylonia uses ancient traditions about Rome in order to create a fantasized world-system in which Rome and Israel function as two complementary and eternal rivals…they sustained the symbolic power of the Roman empire, even though they lived outside of it. Rome became for them a mirror image of Israel, which, in turn, became a “spiritual” Empire, protected by the highest King – God.

As you can see, they essentially need “Rome” to persist through the ages because they need an enemy.

Judaism, when you really drill down into it, is a hyper-exclusive and hateful racial and spiritual supremacy ideology (though few people outside of it recognize this.) It is from this exclusiveness, racism, and hatefulness that they gain much of their power as a group. But in order to keep those attributes and maintain that power, Judaism needs an eternal enemy to function, or it loses its purpose.

Naiweld goes on to explain what constitutes an empire, in the non-traditional sense in which Jews have applied it throughout history:

…besides being or having an economic, political, and military power, an empire also constitutes a symbolic one; in other words, it exists in the minds of the people, whether they live inside it, or in countries and regions where its influence can be felt.

He goes on to explain how Jewish rabbis, especially those who lived in exile outside Judea between the 3rd and 6th centuries, developed much of the Jewish faith in the context of being eternally oppressed by the might and power of Rome. In response, Judaism became, to a large extent, an ideology that existed in continuous spiritual revolt against the pagan (and later, Christian) empire - first in reality, and then after Rome fell, in the imaginations of the zealous and ever-vengeful rabbis.

As a result, the mindset of always being oppressed and persecuted, of always being in exile and “outsiders,” and of being constantly in a state of revolt against their Western rulers became fundamental to the “new” J**ish faith – especially after all this was officially codified in the Talmud.

As Naiweld puts it succinctly,

..the image of Rome created in the second and third centuries by Palestinian rabbis had an enormous influence on the nascent rabbinic movement in Babylonia. The Babylonian rabbis used it in order to define not only themselves, but also the amorphous and politically and geographically dispersed entity that was Israel. The acceptance of the Babylonian Talmud as the defining religious corpus of the Jewish people guaranteed that even after the fall of Rome, its symbolic power would continue to design the experience of the Jews.

Naiweld does not delve into what that “Jewish experience” was; but as I have shown from other sources, it did involve being ejected from city-states, nations, and empires from Great Britain to Yemen over a thousand times in two millennia.

There is no possible way that was all coincidence. Rather, it is the result of a fanatical belief system that perceives itself to be constantly persecuted, oppressed, and at war on every front – including spiritually – and which must fight back on every front, relentlessly, and for all of time, because it is on a mission from God.

For all the tragedy of forced conversions, ejections, confinement to ghettos, and pogroms that has befallen the Jewish people for over 2000 years, it is important to recognize: none of it has been arbitrary or impulsive.

On the contrary, it is such a consistent pattern because the root cause, the Jewish faith, has always been racist, supremacist, and fanatical, but these elements became concentrated after the Talmud was compiled between the 6th and 8th centuries, and then becomes the new religious book of the Jews (supplanting the Bible.)

This is a copy of a Roman “Triumphal Arch” depicting the spoils of Jerusalem being taken by Roman legions after the defeat of Judea, which at the time was actually a formidable military and economic power. This humiliating defeat caused the displaced Jews to embark on a whole new type of resistance against Rome.

After a lengthy and detailed analysis of many examples of this unique “spiritual warfare” that Jews have been engaging in against their idea of “Rome” for many centuries, Naiweld closes with comments about what makes the imagined “empire of Israel” so different from the Roman one:

Israel, as it is presented here, is an “empire” bounded and protected by no other king than God. His protection, of course, cannot be compared to the one offered by an emperor in flesh and blood.

He goes on:

The geographical and architectural emptiness of the story gives the impression that only the two entities – Rome and Israel – exist in the world: one can choose to join either the kingdom that is led by the mortal king, or the one that is protected by God…in other words, Rome became a crucial element in the discourse of Babylonian rabbinic circles precisely because it contributed to articulating their identity.

The bottom line is this: Jews (the rabbi class in particular) have maintained such an obsession with Rome for so long because they need the idea of Rome to exist, in order for them to exist in opposition to it.

Without Rome - or at least, the idea of Rome - Judaism would fall apart, because it now has no enemy, no great oppressor, and no “evil empire” through which to frame their own actions - which are so often morally repugnant ones - as “resistance.”

Thus, after Rome fell, they simply applied “the idea of Rome” to various entities that followed. Any western, Christian government that they didn’t like became “Rome,” which was effective since the multi-generational hatred for Rome was already so deeply embedded in Judaism. Eventually, this process stopped at the doorstep of our own empire today: the United States.

To many Jewish rabbis, the United States is Rome; and as a result, the U.S. must fall, in order to realize the prophecies they have been obsessively poring over for over 2000 years.

That, of course does not bode well for us – especially since, for the most part, they have managed to gain political, economic, cultural, and even religious control of this country (via Evangelical/Zionist Christianity.)

And though many Americans still aren’t aware of this control they wield; they most certainly are.

(If you’d like to read the article The Use of Rabbinic Traditions about Rome in the Babylonian Talmud by Ron Naiweld in its entirety, I have linked it here; be advised that it is quite wordy and academically dry, however it does share some great information and insight.)