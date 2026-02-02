This week, as we see the US inching toward war with Iran (which is, rather obviously, at the service of the Trump administration’s Israeli masters), and as Russia and China are simultaneously steaming their own naval fleets into the Persian Gulf to do “live-fire training exercises” with the Iranian Navy, we are possibly headed for what would – if guns start firing – almost certainly turn into a global war.

This is a horrifying prospect of course. But despite what countless Americans whose minds have been slow-roasted by war-mongering Zionist propaganda would tell you, there is no good strategic, political, or humanitarian reason for any of this to happen.

Nevertheless, it probably will - now or in the near future - for no reason other than that the diabolical Zionist mafia running both the US and Israel needs it to.

Chinese warships holding a joint exercise with allied nations in 2024. In response to overt pressure on the Iranian regime by the US government - and covert pressure on the population by Israeli and US intelligence agents - Russia and China are showing solidarity with its ally through joint live-fire naval exercises in close proximity to the US fleet.

I say “needs” despite there being no compelling reason for this at all, because of this: their long-range plans depend on the unfolding of “Biblical prophecies” that are a key religious justification for Zionism as it is sold to the ignorant masses.

Because, after thousands of years, Hebrew prophecies about the “End Times” and the elevation of the Jewish people to dominion over the world still haven’t happened – they have taken to simply manufacturing them (or rather, manufacturing events that will look and sound like them.)

As bizarre as this may sound to those new to this line of thinking, it’s important to understand that, behind the scenes, the Zionist Judeo-Masonic mafia – an ancient cult of powerful Luciferian criminals - is the most diabolically malevolent criminal mafia that has ever existed.

Even a cursory glance at the recently-released Epstein emails will show crimes ranging from sex trafficking of minors, to assassination, to political blackmail, to illegal human cloning, to destabilization of entire nations for profit – and importantly, you will find not one instance of these crimes that does not benefit the state of Israel or its powerful agents and mega-donors. The participants in these crimes were not all Jews, but the organizers and beneficiaries were – and they make that very clear.

Among the trove of 3.5 million Epstein-related records released in late January were countless references to crimes associated with Jews throughout history, from sex blackmail, to bribery, to destabilization of nations for private gain. Epstein and his ilk made frequent use of the word “goyim” - a disparaging term for non-Jews.

At the same time, to the Western world, Zionism is sold - primarily to Christians - as a means of uniting the Jewish and Christian causes, and as a result, binding the US and most of the West with it inseparably to Israel’s plans for regional conquest. From small-town churches, to countless non-profits, to influential Congresspeople, the Zionist cause is championed as a moral one that unites the fates of Jews and Christians using Biblical eschatology as a psychological weapon.

But what’s important for you guys to know at this critical time is that this thirst for the “End Times” that Zionists have – a belief that is rationalized by malevolent Talmudic beliefs that go back thousands of years – is nothing even remotely new.

In fact, for centuries, countless scholars and statesmen have been warning the world that these fanatical extremist Jews would eventually drag the world into catastrophic world wars (while they benefit from the expenditure of blood and treasure borne by all sides) - wars that would position powerful Jews ever closer to achieving the world conquest they believe is their racial birthright.

One very notable article on exactly this topic surprisingly appears in the landmark book The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem by Henry Ford, one of the best works on the nature of Jews as they operate in gentile society ever written. Published in 1922, the title of this particular article is something that could easily have been written yesterday: “Will Jewish Zionism Bring Armageddon?”

Ford begins by explaining Zionism as a political manifestation of a long-held religious fever dream of pious Jews that they will “one day inherit the whole world” (which comes from their interpretation of the Old Testament) – but goes on to explain that this Jewish fantasy isn’t the real threat.

Rather, the real threat is the powerful Jewish bankers, power brokers, and international Judeo-Masonic mafia agents that have been seizing control of governments through their scheming for many centuries. It is these criminal string-pullers – some of whom are atheist, but many of whom are outright Luciferian – who created then manipulated Zionist fanaticism as an ideological justification for seizing control of power vectors for the entire world.

The famous American industrialist Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor Company and once the world’s richest man. After World War I, following a chance encounter with a wealthy Jewish merchant on a cruise ship who boasted about the role of Jews in fomenting the war, Ford began a crusade to publicize this threat in his own newspaper, The Dearborn Independent. Later his articles about Jews were compiled into the book cited here.

Whether they have any genuine spiritual beliefs about the spiritual destiny of Jews doesn’t matter one bit. What matters is what they are doing to corrupt the world, infiltrate its governments, then hurl them into conflict with each other to drain and weaken everyone but themselves - so they come out on top.

This has happened in every European war for the last two centuries (at least), and it has been the chief guiding force of American foreign policy since at least the beginning of World War II.

In the article, Ford goes into detail about how the British government was compromised during World War I (which at the time was called “The Great War” since no second World War had happened yet) and how it became that the British government conceded Palestine to the Jews via the Rothschild banking interests.

This concession (which likely came about as the result of Jewish espionage, from blackmail of British officials through an early version of an Epstein-style sex club in London called “The Glass Club,” to bribery of Winston Churchill himself by wealthy Jewish financiers) later became known as the Balfour Agreement.

At the same time as the British government was being manipulated into switching from anti-Zionist to Zionist leadership right in the middle of a World War, Ford also details how the Bolshevik Revolution was ravaging Russia, and was not only entirely Jewish in character, but funded and logistically organized by “Western Jews.”

Those were the bankers and merchants who had set up shop in the US and England generations earlier, and become so rich they could fund the overthrow of entire nations. They were the source of funding and operational support that was given to the “Eastern Jews,” who in contrast to the wealthy “Western Jews,” were mainly impoverished and bitter Jews from the Pale of Settlement region, where the Bolsheviks recruited their most vicious and bloodthirsty revolutionaries eager to release their pent-up anger on an entire nation.

Armed with the Jewish ideology of revolutionary Marxism, and operationally supported by a small army of trained revolutionaries led by the Jewish Leon Trotsky (a cadre trained in New York City, no less), the Bolsheviks unleashed a genocidal bloodbath on the mainly Christian population of Russia unparalleled anywhere in history. An estimated 60 million Russians perished from revolutionary violence, the gulag prison system, and from intentional mass starvation campaigns.

While few people today know about the Jewish character of that Russian genocide, even fewer realize that it was the same radical, murderous Bolshevik Jewish thugs who poured into Palestine to wage another war of occupation there.

Fresh off a successful revolution and genocide, Jewish terrorist gangs used violence and deception to harass away the Arab natives and begin claiming Palestine for Jewish colonizers decades before Israel even existed. Even more extraordinarily, the same terrorists carried out a targeted campaign of bombing, espionage, and assassination against British military officers to pressure Britain into abandoning Palestine altogether - and eventually they did.

These Zionist terror cells – such as Haganah, the Irgun, Lechi, and the Stern Gang – would later become folded into Israel’s government when they became the nation’s armed forces. Terrorism, we can see, was part and parcel with Israel as a state since before it was even born, and it has been ever since.

A photo of the damage to the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, which was the result of a bombing by the radical Jewish terror squad, Irgun. The bombing, which killed 91 people, was done in retribution for raids done by the British military on Zionist terrorists. The mastermind of this operation, Menachem Begin, would become Israel’s Prime Minister.

(It is also of note what happens every time Jews gain control of large land areas – they ethnically cleanse them through genocide, as they did in Russia to millions of Christians, and as they are doing now to millions of Arab Palestinians. These are not outliers – they are the manifestation of core Jewish beliefs when they are given unchecked power. The world should take note of this preview of what Jewish governance looks like.)

A profound passage from Ford’s book – again, written 104 years ago – stood out to me as being perfectly relevant to what is happening right now, as US, Russian, and Chinese naval vessels steam into the Persian Gulf in a showdown that will have the whole world holding its breath:

“There are three elements of danger in the situation as it exists today: the overwhelmingly predominant Bolshevik element that is being poured into Palestine; the intense, egotistic and challenging nationalism that Zionists exhibit - even before they get a potato patch - the taste for world politics and world power; and the racial confusion which now exists in Palestine. These combined are dynamite… “This fact will be of interest to students of prophecy. It is as certain as any human forecast can be that this sort of thing will not be permitted to go forward in the face of the world. It is unimaginable that the nations responsible to humanity for the conduct of that important strip of territory will remain supine while Bolshevism spreads under the false pretense of a religious movement favored by Christendom. An attempt will be made to stop it.”

Ford was prescient here. An attempt was made – that was the rise of National Socialism in Germany, which had as a central tenet a warning to the entire world about the nature and power of the international Jewish menace (a warning that had been made by scholars and statesmen from all over Europe for decades by that time.)

Nevertheless, the world did not listen. That war was lost, and Jews went on to dominate the entire Western world – the US more than anywhere else.

Ford continues in his article:

“Palestine has been called the center of the earth. It is. The power that controls Palestine controls the world…All this lends itself to dreams of future glory, and many Christian friends of the Jew have pleased themselves by conceiving a universal Hague at Jerusalem and a new social order going out to bless the nations from Zion.”

What he is describing here is a world government run by Jews from Israel – which Jews have had as a prophecy for millennia - and which many Christians, brainwashed by religious Zionism, either actively support, or passively consent to. Another way to phrase this world government, one that conspiracy theorists will be familiar with: the New World Order.

This is where the radical, malevolent Zionists that have compromised the Trump administration (and most of the West, at this point) will finally get their chance at world control. By framing current events as “prophecy,” they can maneuver powerful nations into doing their bidding, as they always have, and rationalize it as “God’s will” (even though what is most likely to result is more Jewish-led violence, demoralization, and plunder covering the world.)

Oddly, and perhaps even suicidally, many Christians will welcome this as “the End Times,” which is not a threat to their belief system, but rather, as confirmation of it.

This perversion and weaponization of Christianity by its ancient enemy is, indeed, a brilliant and dangerous plan. Regardless of our individual religious leanings, we have to be alert to it to understand what is really going on - a scripted “End Times,” being played out to dupe Christians into thinking their King is soon returning, when in reality they are simply consenting to their own slaughter.

Would not the Devil himself use deception so brilliantly?