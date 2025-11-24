These days, I believe a lot of men are asking themselves what it actually means for a man in our time to be considered a “success.” I’ve found myself contemplating this question more lately – possibly because of my age (which I guess qualifies now as…middle?) - but more because I think the slow-motion collapse Western society has been in since the “pandemic” has us all redefining a lot of ideas we have about life (like it or not.)

Since I started what became a nearly six-year research journey since 2020, I’ve learned that countless things I used to believe in – things that even defined much of my life - are, well, pretty much complete lies. For example, when I served in the Marine Corps after the U.S. invaded Iraq, I was deeply patriotic and wanted to serve my country - and I did so proudly.

But since then, I found out that not only was the premise of that entire war a lie, but the very premise of 9/11 itself was a lie. And I continued, until I discovered most of what I knew about the United States itself - not to mention most of Western history…yup, those were all lies too. (And yes…it keeps going.)

One of the biggest lies we are ever told is about the nature of our money system. Naturally we think money has value, so we covet it, for not only the power it gives us, but the status that comes with it. That is important for a man. But not only does our money actually not have value, it actually has inverted value – because all money is, in fact, debt.

In our monetary system, money is borrowed into existence. That’s how its born. So the key to ultimate wealth is, ironically, mostly based on the superior ability to borrow (that’s why the U.S. is $38 trillion in debt; that debt is all the money in circulation, and we pay interest just to use it.) Yes, it gets complicated. But for now, suffice it to say that in the highly artificial, hyper-consumerist society we now inhabit - what we think of as “wealth” is largely the illusion of wealth, and what we are really looking at is mostly just massive, long-term, systemic debt.

Once you understand that money is a system of total inversion, you begin to realize that almost every other system in today’s world is based on inversion too. That naturally has you asking yourself - if you value truth and authenticity, at least – what, if anything is actually real?

And as a man, if you want to excel in life, that naturally leads you to contemplating: what does it really mean for me to be a success; to truly win at life as a man?

Now let’s begin with a reminder: it must be borne in mind that as a professional conspiracy researcher – an “information warfare arms dealer” as I call myself - I frame almost everything we are experiencing today in terms of the grand “New World Order” conspiracy. To some, the existence of this conspiracy will be plain as day; to most others, the very mention of this make you immediately discredit everything I say.

But even if you’re a skeptic, at least while you read my words, lets assume that this conspiracy is very real, very well documented (over the course of centuries, in fact) and that its predictions over the last 150 years have virtually never failed to materialize (which is true.)

The New World Order agenda is, in fact, the only overarching agenda driving the progression of human society today, and that needs to be acknowledged in order to make sense of how and why most of society is moving in the same direction today.

But whether one calls it a “New World Order” or simply a highly coordinated technocratic agenda, the essence is the same: society is being consciously and centrally managed toward an end-state - not naturally evolving. Cultural shifts, economic pressures, and even moral realignments are not accidents of progress; they are the outputs of long-term systems engineered to reshape humanity’s values and behaviors.

The objective is, fundamentally, control of the future of the human species. The chief means by which this is inversion: everything wholesome becomes mocked as prudish or old-fashioned; everything enduring is replaced with the disposable; everything organic and rooted in nature is replaced by the artificial and mass-produced.

If you doubt that, just look at what has happened to the modern man, the modern woman, and the idea of the family itself – they have become near-inversions of what they traditionally were.

We are witnessing not a social revolution, but a social demolition—one carefully disguised first as liberation in order to gain our consent, before it sets about systematically dismantling our civilization.

A big family, raised by a stay-at-home mom, supported by a husband with a single income, with no divorces in sight used to be the average American household; today, it is becoming the ultimate status symbol. And not just financially - but in every meaningful way.

The Collapse of the Dating Market

This can be poignantly felt in the world of modern relationships. Everywhere you turn online, people are complaining about the “dating market” (which itself is a term that commodifies and dehumanizes potential partners, and also intentional – but I digress.) The problem isn’t lack of romantic opportunities; most of us who were here pre-2020 are still around.

Rather, we are facing mass perception problems: oversaturation with perceived “optionality”; rapidly rising relationship expectations matched with rapidly falling willingness to invest time and effort into them; disillusionment with the opposite gender on both sides, much of which is being programmed into us intentionally. Both sexes are now competing in what is basically an attention economy driven by algorithms and social engineering campaigns - and it’s breaking down everyone.

Women, empowered by endless digital validation and social narratives about independence, are simultaneously more selective and more dissatisfied than ever. Men, increasingly invisible unless they occupy the top 10% (or less!) of desirability - height, income, looks, and status - are increasingly checking out entirely. The result is polarization, and even hatred, between men and women – and knowing it is all by design doesn’t change how it feels to each person living it.

Dating apps have essentially turned courtship into a casino – one where the house is the only player that wins, because they keep us playing a game designed to stimulate us, but that we will mostly keep losing. Behind it all is an overarching elite agenda to actually discourage mating and reproduction as a way to achieve depopulation of the planet (an agenda most people outside the conspiracy world have never even heard of, and wouldn’t believe if they did.)

The so-called “women’s liberation movement” has been part of this agenda since its inception. It arguably began with legitimate, noble aims - education, safety, equal treatment for women in society and in the workplace - but its fourth-wave mutation has produced something toxic: the normalization of male disposability.

Viral trends such as the “ick list” and the infamous “6-6-6 standard” (six feet, six figures, six-pack abs being the “minimum”) reveal a mindset that no longer sees partnership as complementary, but as a competitive commodity. The dynamic has oddly become both transactional - and adversarial.

The cultural moment that really crystalized this divide came in 2024, with the viral “Pick the Bear” trend. It was perhaps initially meant as a kind of black humor - a metaphor about trusting a wild animal over a man to illustrate how unsafe women felt around some men - but it landed as a wholesale rejection of men as a gender. As women increasingly powered forth the narrative - no longer humorous, but with contempt - more Western men quietly exited the dating pool. Instead, they have simply adjusted to being alone – and sadly, even many of the youngest generation have accepted this culture shift.

Now, the question has flipped from “why are all men so terrible?” to “where have all the men gone?” The reason, bizarrely, is still entirely lost on most women.

Consumerism as the Replacement for Love

As real connection withers, something must fill the void. In the modern West, that filler is consumption. A hyper-consumerist world teaches both sexes that status is the only reliable metric of self-worth. When family and faith fade, the vacuum is filled with disposable material possessions.

Men and women increasingly are no longer building households and families together; instead they compete to build aesthetic portfolios. Women chase luxury handbags, travel photos, and cosmetic perfection. Men invest in cars, watches, and boats (often, ironically, as tools to attract women they no longer intend to mate with or marry!) The result is an arms race of narcissistic self-display. But when luxury goods can be leased and flaunted on credit, even conspicuous wealth itself becomes only performative, and is hardly a sign of the long-term stability or security it used to signal.

Studies back this up. The median consumer debt load among millennials is at record highs, even as visible displays of prosperity have increased. In other words, we are drowning in the illusion of wealth. What used to symbolize success - home ownership, a stay-at-home spouse, a growing family - is now out of reach for the majority. What’s left are hollow imitations: designer logos, influencer lifestyles, and dopamine rushes of short-term validation.

So what happens when everyone can just buy, lease, or rent the image of success? The image stops meaning anything. “Status inflation” has made wealth meaningless as a cultural indicator, especially when so many markers of this so-called wealth can be had even with low credit scores.

Ownership has been replaced by subscription-based access. The symbols of victory we have been taught to admire in our capitalist society have been democratized with apps and credit into irrelevance.

Redefining Real Wealth in our Time

So what does real success look like for a man today? What I’ve arrived at as the answer may surprise you, because it’s the exact opposite of what our modern consumer society teaches: a stable marriage, a loving wife, and a house full of children. That, in 2025, is not just rare - it’s becoming practically revolutionary.

Consider this: the modern man who can provide for a family on a single income, keep his household intact, and raise children who love and respect him has achieved something that is today truly extraordinary. It’s not just moral success: it’s an economic, emotional, and even a biological triumph in our time. And what’s truly special is that it cannot be bought; in fact, it would appear that having lots of money makes this harder to achieve for the wealthy man, not easier.

Once upon a time, of course, all of this was perfectly normal. A man working even a blue-collar job could buy a house, support a wife, and raise three or four children. Today, that same achievement is beyond the reach of even many dual-income professionals. Inflation, taxation, and a deeply financialized housing market have turned the nuclear family into what is now a kind of unobtanium for most men – a status marker unlike any other.

Even more importantly, the cultural environment we now exist in actively discourages even wanting it. Men are told family life is a “trap”; women are told its “oppression.” The fact that both messages are wrong doesn’t matter. They serve their purpose - depopulation through voluntary isolation.

The Inversion Principle

If you wish to understand the “New World Order” agenda that forms the architecture of the modern world we often lament, understand this: it runs on the principle of inversion. Everything that once built strength, stability, and continuity is now treated as outdated - or even dangerous.

God-given moral clarity is replaced by atheistic moral relativism. The natural order is replaced by artificial constructs of every kind. Permanent bonds are replaced by temporary arrangements. Ownership becomes renting. Truth becomes narrative. Family becomes not the core of society, but a burden to it.

And not surprisingly to students of history – this anti-family narrative permeated communist literature throughout the 20th century. (In fact, many goals of communism have, in fact, ironically been achieved in capitalist societies – that is because the New World Order agenda has, for centuries, been behind both.)

The grand agenda - whether you believe it’s orchestrated by globalists or by the impersonal forces of market capitalism – ultimately has the same outcome: to dissolve every organic institution that stands between the individual and the state (and the powerful technocratic institutions rising up behind it).

The family is the strongest - and last - line of defense. That’s why the family is under attack; not by overt coercion, but by mass cultural seduction.

Propaganda doesn’t tell her “Don’t have kids.” It whispers in her ear, “You deserve to focus on yourself first.”

It doesn’t tell him “Destroy your marriage.” It flashes the message, “You can do better.”

It doesn’t tell kids “Abandon your gender.” It tells them “You don’t have to be defined by a construct.”

The brilliance of the system lies in consent.

People choose their own social fragmentation, convinced they are evolving. Consent is the ultimate key – indeed, a requirement – in the imposition of the New World Order, which is fundamentally Luciferian. The Biblical Satan, after all, never used terror or force to achieve his goals; only temptation. By the time his targets realized they consented to what will ultimately bring about their own destruction, it is always too late.

We have all been told stories of individuals struggling with these Faustian bargains – but we somehow can never discern it when all of society is being offered the same deal, all at once. It is a major flaw in our “human software” that it is easier to manipulate millions of humans simultaneously, than it is to manipulate one.

The True Cost of this Success

Let’s quantify the scale of this monumental modern challenge. The average cost to raise a single child in the U.S. now ranges from $17,000 to $22,000 per year; a staggering total of roughly $310,000 to $400,000 from infancy to age 18. Infant care alone can exceed $20,000 annually in major cities, rivaling the median home mortgage payment in many markets. A standard hospital birth can cost $19,000 before insurance adjustments. Private schooling, if even attempted, begins at $30,000 per year and can climb past an eye-watering $60,000 at elite institutions.

In short, don’t be misled by the pickup truck, cowboy hat, or calloused hands - the man who raises three or more children on a single income today is performing something of a logistical miracle. And that’s before considering the time, patience, and discipline required to sustain a healthy marriage and family dynamic, in a world systematically engineered to destroy it.

This is not accidental. Economic dependency is the most efficient form of control. The more expensive family formation becomes, the fewer families will form. As birth rates fall, populations age, productivity shrinks, and dependency deepens.

It’s the perfect feedback loop for those who profit from perpetual instability, selling pharmaceutical or digital prescriptions to treat endlessly increasing collective despair (like Mark Zuckerberg’s recent suggestion that AI can help cure the loneliness epidemic his own company helped create!)

A big family is also a sign of another almost forgotten about masculine quality: virility. Consider that male fertility and testosterone levels have collapsed in parallel with these engineered cultural shifts. Average testosterone in men has dropped by more than 40% since the 1980s, and sperm counts are plunging worldwide. Whether caused by chemical exposure, diet, stress, or a deliberate campaign (which would be my view) the result is the same: fewer strong men, fewer families, fewer future citizens.

As bizarre as it sounds, virility itself has become countercultural.

Family: The Final Luxury

To have a large family today is to defy every modern incentive structure. It requires emotional stability, physical health, financial discipline, and ideological independence. The man who accomplishes this doesn’t just “win” in the old-fashioned sense; he escapes the system’s traps entirely, and declares victory on terms of his own creation.

He has:

A wife who chooses him repeatedly. In a world where women initiate 80% of divorces, lasting marriage is not luck - it’s leadership. This man was chosen during dating, chosen in marriage, and chosen again every time his wife willingly bears his child.

Children who carry his legacy. Each child is an act of rebellion against a culture of self-erasure by consent. Each child is a perpetuation of bloodline, and another mind to carry on the memory of “Dad” (later “Grandpa,” and eventually, “patriarch.”)

A concept of ‘home’ that can’t be foreclosed on. Family is the ultimate grounding, and leading one successfully shows that a man has something extraordinary; some je ne sais quoi that even wealthy men often can’t define, and certainly can’t buy.

When a man can achieve this, he demonstrates command over the three currencies that actually matter: love, security, and legacy. And none of this can be bought; it must all be earned.

The nuclear family hasn’t been eradicated yet, or for long enough that its rarity is acknowledged by the socially engineered masses. But I anticipate that it won’t be long until this is such a rare accomplishment, that those who do achieve it are seen with a kind of awe.

The New Cultural Rebellion

In a society addicted to novelty, stability itself becomes radical. Every happily married couple is a subversive act against an economy that feeds on loneliness and instant gratification. Every birth is a protest against self-erasure. Even something as simple and overlooked as a Sunday family dinner is an unmonetized moment in a world that commodifies every conceivable experience.

This is not regression to 1950s traditionalism. It’s a rediscovery of what actually endures. I often hear the concept of women surging forth in academia and the workforce, increasingly excelling past their male counterparts, as “evolving.” But how can it be called evolution when, no matter which gender is blamed, it is resulting in a fewer marriages, fewer children, and a massive increase in people whose bloodlines have reached their last stop? That’s actually de-evolution; a self-imposed mass extinction.

The strongest rebellion left is to build something the technocratic system cannot synthetically reproduce, technologically alter, or digitally delete. The strongest rebellion is a traditional, united family.

We live in a time when buying things is easier than building things, when signaling virtue is easier than practicing it, and when owning nothing is sold as “freedom.” In such a time, the man who owns his labor, his home, his marriage, and his legacy has achieved the closest we may ever come again to true sovereignty.

That sovereignty cannot be calculated in financial terms. His children are his dividend, his wife his trusted partner, his home a fortress against cultural abstraction. In the new world, as most men and women abandon legacy to instead focus on consumption and distraction, those who understand this ancient metric - and who still build families in defiance of cultural decay - will be remembered as those who never lost sight of what truly mattered.

That is the final irony of the so-called New World Order: in its attempt to destroy the old values, it has made them priceless again. Perhaps the rarest luxury left will be the legacy of an intact nuclear family, and the men who build and keep that will be seen as a kind of new male elite.

I have a feeling it won’t be long until most men – and women – begin to realize this, and covet it, even long after it has slipped out of reach.