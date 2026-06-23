Cato’s Substack

Cato’s Substack

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Jun 23

man has lied for thousands of years. don't expect man to change just because he't got fast internet.

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John Orban's avatar
John Orban
Jun 23

Read "Fooled by Randomness." That's all you need to know!

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