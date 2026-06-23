Their advocates call them “truth machines”— event betting platforms where thousands of participants collectively wager on a variety of future events, supposedly creating a more accurate picture of reality than polls, pundits, or traditional media.

In this optimistic vision, markets with thousands of users, all with monetary skin in the game, become a form of “distributed intelligence.” Truth emerges from incentives. The crowd gets it right.

It’s a lovely-sounding theory, but there is one glaring problem. The “truth machine” Polymarket, one of the world’s largest event betting platforms, has largely built its recent popularity on overt and even amateurishly obvious fraud.

According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal published in June of 2026, and based on over 20,000 messages along with internal documents and posted videos the Journal reviewed, Polymarket and its partner agencies spent enormous sums of money manufacturing the appearance of credibility that made its rise possible, using everything from undisclosed influencer partnerships to fake copies of its own websites that hosted fake bets, rigged for its influencers to win, then post their “wins” on social media to recruit more users.

And as bad as that already sounds - the whole operation was far more elaborate than most people realize.

The Influencer Army Armed with Lies

One of the central figures in the Journal’s reporting was George Makihara, a college student and influencer who appeared to be doing what countless young content creators now do online: documenting his betting activity, and celebrating his wins.

In the first half of 2026 alone, Makihara appeared to place 145 bets totaling more than $400,000. There was just one catch. According to the Journal, none of the bets were even real.

Makihara was one of dozens of influencers recruited into a sophisticated promotional campaign designed to make Polymarket appear far more active, profitable, and successful than it actually was. Their job was not simply to advertise the platform. Their job was to create the illusion of authentic participation.

This campaign was strategically engineered and carefully curated to convince consumers that ordinary people like Makihara were already using the product successfully, and making huge sums of money from it easily. Polymarket’s scheme went far beyond simply having its influencers pretend to be using the platform organically while actually being paid – that is very old news in the hyper-manipulated world of social media marketing. While illegal, it is also so commonplace it hardly raises an eyebrow.

No, Polymarket’s deception went well beyond staged screenshots or exaggerated claims, and constituted an elaborate, multilayered influence strategy that involved everything from algorithm-hacking to outright fraud.

The most egregious level of this scheme involved Polymarket and its marketing partners creating near-identical copies of Polymarket’s platform, where influencers could simulate bets and generate convincing-looking wins. This is where things become particularly unbelievable.

One example cited by the Journal was a website called “poiymarket.com.” At first glance, it appears to be Polymarket.com. In reality, the lowercase “L” had simply been replaced with an uppercase “I” by the influencers who were using this fake website to post their simulated bets. In a social media video viewed on a phone screen, the difference was virtually impossible to detect.

The purpose was obvious – to deceive users into believing bets were real, and that their wins were big.

Influencers could safely place fake bets, generate fake profits, record authentic-looking reactions, and then post the content as though it reflected genuine activity on the real platform. Rather than being paid with the proceeds of actual bets, they were paid directly by Polymarket or its marketing agencies, with hired influencers earning $2,000-3,000 per month for their efforts.

The intent to deceive was intentional and undeniable, as evidenced by documentation by Polymarket’s chief ally in pulling it off, guerrilla marketing agency Virality. The firm was very specific about maintaining the appearance of authenticity, and even punished or fired influencers for even hinting at a connection to Polymarket.

To this end, the firm demanded that its clippers videos “feel personal and organic,” and prohibited the words “polymarket” or even “poly” from appearing in any clippers usernames, in order to prevent any viewers from suspecting that clippers were affiliated in any way with Polymarket itself. Failing to abide by those terms would get an influencer fined, or cut off entirely.

Polymarket founder Shane Coplan has a story that is as suspicious as the entire platform’s success; after his platform grew chiefly due to accurate political predictions, he drew attention and capital from Peter Thiel, Vitalik Buterin, and other right-wing activist investors. Despite being raided by the FBI in 2024, he became the world’s youngest billionaire in October, during Pres. Trump’s tenure.

Enter the Clipper Army

The campaign did not stop with influencers. According to documents reviewed by the Journal, a second layer of promotion involved so-called “clippers.”

For readers unfamiliar with the term, clippers are content operators who take videos from larger creators, cut them into shorter segments, repackage them, and distribute them across social media platforms. In theory, clippers are simply “superfans” of the original creators, helping to pump the content of the influencers they admire while also seeking views for their own pages, without having to create their own content.

In practice, they have today become one of the most powerful content distribution mechanisms on the internet.

Here’s how it works. A single influencer might post one video. Hundreds of clippers can then transform that video into thousands of pieces of content distributed across TikTok, X, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and dozens of smaller platforms.

The original message then reaches a wide audience exponentially larger than that creator’s audience – and in the world of social media marketing, reaching more eyeballs translates into hard cash. Clipping, as a result, has become its own new social media career path, and as essential to reaching virality as creating original content itself.

According to the Journal, Polymarket’s marketing partners reportedly coordinated large networks of these clippers to amplify influencer content and manufacture virality. The goal was not simply exposure. The goal was social proof.

Much in the same way as product reviews work, if it appears a lot of other people approve of something or someone, their own decision-making process is short-circuited. Add in the promise of quick six-digit returns, and raking in millions in bets from eager, gullible users was almost too easy.

The apex of Polymarket and Virality’s partnership was found in an influencer named Adin Ross, a “manosphere” content creator with a total of millions of followers. Ross alone has a multimillion dollar deal with Polymarket, but his deal with Virality ensured that the connection was never revealed publicly, maintaining the fiction his affiliation was solely based on his betting prowess.

Ross even boasted about being in a position to use insider information to fix bets in his favor, flaunting his privileged position in the faces of his users, while pretending to be ethical by NOT rigging such bets. In fact, behind the scenes, he was making millions simply to promote the platform itself!

Influencer Adin Ross was the biggest name directly involved in the Polymarket scandal based on the WSJ’s investigation. Ross boasted about having the ability to make money off insider Polymarket, but claimed not to - what he didn’t tell his millions of followers was that he was making millions pitching the platform itself. Ross got a rare interview with Trump in 2024, when he bizarrely gifted him a Rolex and a Tesla cybertruck.

Unethical? Obviously. But Illegal? Maybe.

The ethical question is completely unambigious; if a company creates fake betting environments, pays influencers to simulate success, builds amplification networks to spread those simulations, disguises marketing as organic content, and targets users who are not even supposed to access the platform, virtually anyone would call it fraud, and everyone would at a minimum call it unethical.

Unfortunately, whether or not it is actually illegal is another matter. Whether these activities violate federal advertising laws can only be decided by either federal regulators or courts – and as you’ll soon understand, you would be foolish to expect either to touch Polymarket or its activities anytime soon.

First of all, the legal basis for enforcement against Polymarket is already murky as it is. Federal rules generally require endorsements to be truthful and material relationships to be disclosed; but enforcement is inconsistent, definitions remain contested, and digital marketing often evolves faster than regulators can respond.

But even if there was a legal basis for an open-and-shut case, there is another hurdle; getting them investigated, much less adjudicated against, by any agency that answers to President Trump. This is because Polymarket has direct ties to the Trump administration - the biggest abuser of insider trading privilege in political history.

Polymarket has, since 2025, employed Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the President, directly as a “strategic advisor” - a position that is intentionally nebulous and undefined. Much like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s positions in the Trump administration as “special envoys,” the undefined role for key players in the Trump crime family is entirely intentional, as it allows their roles to be flexible and hard to assign responsibility to.

For example, despite the fact that Kushner and Witkoff wield tremendous power in global negotiations with world powers - more than even cabinet level officials and actual US ambassadors – nobody can identify exactly what their actual roles entail, allowing them essentially to be, and do, well…anything.

Even more bizarre is that Trump Jr. also serves as a “strategic advisor” to Polymarket’s chief rival, Kalshi! This gives both competing companies direct access to the President’s family, and presumably, the President himself.

And it gets even better. the agency tasked with enforcing such actions, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is headed by another Trump lackey, Michael Selig, who before running the agency, operated as a corporate attorney for – guess who? Cryptocurrency and prediction market firms.

Selig not only hasn’t enforced regulation of these sketchy industries, he has actually led CFTC in efforts to protect firms like Polymarket from regulation by state governments, suing multiple states that have tried to regulate them using their own state gaming regulations.

Michael Selig, Trump’s appointee to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which would be the agency tasked with investigating things like Polymarket’s fraud operation - if it did any enforcement anymore. On the contrary, the CFTC under Selig has been suing states to protect crypto and event betting sites from state regulation. What do you expect - he was a crypto and event betting site lawyer before heading the agency.

So, Polymarket in effect has one of its own representatives running the agency that would put its fraudulent activities to a stop – meaning rather than expecting accountability, it would be wiser to assume that this blatant fraud would not slow down, but rather accelerate.

Considering the staggering extent to which the Trump family has enriched itself during Trump’s second term using various types of insider trading, crypto, and market manipulation schemes – to the tune of billions (a total that continues to climb) – nobody should harbor any delusions about Polymarket being investigated, much less held to account, by the US federal government any time soon.

The New Information Infrastructure is Built on Deception

For those who believe that this blatant fraud is only negatively impacting a small number of gullible Gen Z-age traders, the extent to which Polymarket has established itself among leading institutions should be understood.

Polymarket has official partnership agreements with Yahoo! Finance, Major League Baseball, multiple professional soccer leagues, and even the stock exchange NASDAQ. For reference, NASDAQ is the second largest exchange in the world, and hosts major US companies such as the newest mega-corporation, SpaceX. So the impact that Polymarket as a prediction market should not be underestimated, especially as partnerships with major institutions continue to be established.

So, the fact that this so-called “truth machine” is in fact not only built on fraud, but engages in large-scale deception, manipulation, and predatory financial operations engineered specifically to exploit Americans is truly the height of Trump-era American irony. And strangely, with these strong Trump family connections in place, nobody should even be surprised - the Trump family itself has achieved the heights of wealth and power through blatant and unabashed fraud, unparalleled anywhere in American history.

The importance of this to you, as both a citizen, and an investor, is that prediction markets are not just extreme examples of “the commodification of everything” where overstimulated teens bet on ridiculous outcomes to stave off boredom. These platforms are increasingly cited by journalists, analysts, investors, and political commentators as indicators of public sentiment and future outcomes.

In other words, prediction markets are becoming information infrastructure - even in the world of finance. That should concern everyone. Because information infrastructure relies on trust, and that trust is intended to inform decisions – especially financial ones.

But if these prediction market platforms that claim to be “truth machines” actually rely on synthetic engagement, staged success stories, concealed influencer networks, hidden sponsorships, and carefully engineered false narratives, then it is beliefs themselves that are being manipulated, not just markets.

And if that holds, we end up with something considerably worse than false value indicators. We end up plunged into a false reality, one that that eventually nobody – not even the platforms themselves - will be able to identify where it begins, or where it ends.

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