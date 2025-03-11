Today, I call myself an Information Warfare Arms Dealer. But this was never my plan for my life.

In 2020, the world broke. We all remember what that catastrophic year was like; the chaos of the pandemic, the tremendous economic instability, the relentless onslaught of doom-peddling media, the coast-to-coast protests and violence, and the most contested election in U.S. history. It was such a traumatic experience for the world, in so many ways, that things will truly never go back to what we once called “normal.”

But I have a very unconventional view of what happened in that fateful year (and every year since then.) And I’ve helped thousands of people see what I saw begin to happen all the way back in 2020, and kick into high gear in the years since.

Most regular people - I call them “normies” - would call me a “conspiracy theorist.” And despite the fact that that term was actually coined by the CIA and popularized in the media through over 400 of their agents posing as journalists specifically for the purpose of getting people to not look to closely into the JFK assassination (how’s that for a conspiracy?), I’ll let you call me that if you want.

The problem is, labeling someone as a “conspiracy theorist” is usually used to discredit them as being wrong. But as time has told, I’ve actually been right…a LOT.

Believe it or not, what is really happening is this: the world is being radically reshaped, in a coordinated fashion and on a short timeline, by a highly organized, unfathomably well-resourced, and unbelievably sinister group of what we’ll call “elites.” And the constant crisis, division, and instability we are experiencing on a now-daily basis is precisely how they manage what they call the “human herd.”

This group of elites - who are part of a kind of “cult” that is thousands of years old - has figured out how to control the masses fairly easily using systems they designed and control: the international financial system, the international media apparatus, democratic government (which leaves open countless doors open to infiltration and subversion), mainstream religions, and increasingly, the technology networks that connect and inform the entire world. All of them are mostly, if not entirely, controlled by them.

Here’s the most important part of all this: virtually all the problems we are dealing with today are their doing, and they have very good reasons for creating them.

Manufactured Chaos Rules our World

We are living in a time of constant problems and chaos. Every day it feels like the world is coming apart at the seams; whether you watch the news, or Netflix crime documentaries, or tune into politics, or even just scroll randomly through social media, you are going to see problems happening, and often, solutions for them urgently being sold. It is extremely important for you to understand that this is how the world today is controlled.

You see, it has been figured out by elites at the top levels of government, academia, and the corporate oligarchy that human psychology is actually extremely predictable and easy to hijack; as the infamous Israeli-born World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari said, humans are now mere “hackable animals.” We can be conditioned and controlled fairly easily, but there has to be “stimulus” in order to provoke the desired “response.”

Those “stimuli” are the chaotic events, large and small, that plague society every day. Wars, pandemics, economic crises, mass protest movements, crime waves, terrorist attacks, cyberattacks, climate crises, inflation…these things pummel us every day with fear, and the fear changes our behavior, or gets us into an emotional state where we would be willing to accept changes we otherwise wouldn’t.

The small number of people in power understand all this perfectly well, and they have successfully achieved their selfish goals by harvesting the negative energy that comes from panicked masses so many times, that somewhere along the way, they simply decided to manufacture that chaos.

There have never been any negative consequences for doing this, so the incentives to create problems in order to sell solutions has simply grown over time, and today it is simply the nature of our world and hardly anyone even questions it.

Why This, Why Now…and Why Me?

So where do I come in? I opened this piece saying I’m an “Information Warfare Arms Dealer,” but I consider myself as someone arming the rebels - that’s you guys. The “elite” as it will suffice to call them now are extremely sophisticated, limitlessly well-funded, mind-bogglingly organized, and highly international which allows them to avoid any jurisdiction for their crimes against humanity. They are genuinely “above the law” (way above it) and they will keep doing what they do into perpetuity because it works and there’s no one to stop them.

Unless, perhaps, people start to wake up and realize all their problems, crises, misery, fear, vices, addictions, anxieties, toxic desires and insatiable cravings are being manufactured. The endless toxic cocktail of fear, anxiety, paranoia, and manufactured desire for useless things being pumped into our brains all day, every day, is the primary key to their control of the vast human herd.

There are other components - the education system conditions us for a life of debt-servitude, the media is complicit in maintaining grand lies (and concealing grand truths) while the monetary system rules over all as the true “head of the snake” - but it is the onslaught of carefully controlled narratives that manages the actions of the vast majority of people in real time.

This is nothing less than genuine “information warfare” against the people by their own leaders (all of whom are complicit today, regardless of party.) I reached a point where morally, I could no longer stand by and watch the massed of regular people, who are generally very ignorant but normally good-natured, be led to their own demise so helplessly.

The elite don’t usually force most of theirs agendas on it. Instead, they pummel us with narratives in order to gain our consent (as you’ll soon find, consent is extremely important in all this, for both legal and spiritual reasons.)

But almost none of these people know about the bigger agendas at play, or the people behind them, or what they are consenting to, and it is my mission to make this known. If you still consent, then so be it, but then at least you didn’t fall into a trap unwittingly.

So why me? As it turns out, I have been being prepped for “information warfare” my entire life, though for most of that time I didn’t know it, or have any idea how it would apply.

In childhood, I was raised in a family of entrepreneurs, who had a number of approaches to sales techniques and deal-making (some of which were very manipulative or downright shady) and I learned a lot about the art of manipulation.

At a very young age, I was enrolled in a number of sales, marketing, and “neuro-linguistic programming” courses; many times I was the only high-school aged kid in a room full of professionals in their 40s being whipped into a frenzy by some slick-talking “sales trainer.” I thought it was weird even then - but I took a LOT of notes.

A little later, my mother, who had a kind of obsession with the power of the mind, began enrolling me in courses on “mind control” (ones own mind, not others minds!) There I learned a lot about the difference between the brain and the mind, the cycles and patterns the mind goes through, and most importantly, its fundamental weaknesses and how to strengthen them. It would be many more years before I figured out how important this would become in my life.

A few years later 9/11 happened, which changed all our lives; but at the age of 19 at the time, it had a profound impact on my trajectory in life. Not long after, I felt a call to duty and joined the ultimate mind control and indoctrination camp in our society - the U.S. Marine Corps.

USMC boot camp, and the numerous schools and training exercises I went though to become a counter-terrorism operator, were extraordinary grueling physically - but mostly, they are a nonstop assault on your mind. The trainers in the Marine Corps - who are generally of the highest caliber, a true warrior class - are constantly tormenting you, deceiving you, humiliating you, and disappointing you, in order to break you.

The idea is to break you down and purge you, or make you stronger, in which case you’ll be a good Marine when it matters - in combat. And it works, very well.

On the other hand, I discovered I was serving a for-profit war machine. This became apparent to be while still serving, but it wasn’t until years later that I began to do more intense research in to the nature of the government I served, the War on Terror I was a part of, and the infamous 9/11, which started my journey (learning about Building 7 was a particular mind-breaking moment for me.)

While I was and still am proud of being a Marine, I became disillusioned with the true nature of the United States and its government. In college and the years after it, I learned what this nation really is, how it really works, and who it really serves (all of which became a lot more poignant during the Great Recession, which transferred trillions from the working classes to the richest Americans, which few know about even today.) Unhappy but not obsessed with this status quo, I researched this quietly on my own time, keeping most of it to myself.

Then, 2020 happened, the world broke, and I instantly and intuitively knew what so few did: the whole thing was one huge psychological operation, one that by this time, I had seen many times.

I could no longer stay quiet about it all. My gut was screaming at me in a voice I could no longer ignore: “you know better, and you need to speak out about this - and I’m not leaving you alone until you do.”

That’s when my life became hard.

Why I Want You Here

I’m writing this in 2025, and by this time I’ve been doing dedicated research and sharing my discoveries and insights for nearly 5 years (mostly on Instagram, where I have a pretty loyal following.)

But what I learned from my avid followers there, and which I’ve heard more than any other single thing from them by far, is this: their journey toward finding “the truth” has created a lot of distance between them and people in their lives, and they can’t stand feeling alone, or being made to feel like “they’re crazy.”

There seems to be a surprising number of people who are avidly looking for answers, and delving into the conspiratorial realm to find them (because you certainly aren’t going to get them in the mainstream, I can assure you); but those of us doing this are very fragmented.

There are probably millions of us out there; but we exist quietly, going to work, hanging out with friends and family, attempting to get by and have normal lives. But inside, we are dying, because we want to talk about this stuff, to share insights, make observations, and most of all, to warn the people we love “don’t fall for that; it’s a trick!” But we know that if we do, we’ll be fought back against, or even ostracized from people we love, and that is a heavy cost.

We end up living in this agonizing “dual existence.” One external one that goes-along-to-get-along with “normies” in order to make a living, enjoy the company of our loved ones, and attempt to maintain peace in a world where we are constantly being stirred into a frenzy like a jar of angry bees; and another internal one that can’t help but see constant agitation, manipulation, and propaganda assaulting us everywhere we look, tempting us to give into temptations, give consent to scams of every type imaginable, and support political agendas that will doom our nation and our future.

This “dual existence” can be overwhelming. It can cause you serious emotional distress. It can strain your most valued relationships. It can take a toll on your mental and even physical health. It can severely cause you to question your beliefs, morals, and the trajectory of your life. I have experienced all these things (and that’s if you keep this all inside; if you start speaking out, then things get a hell of a lot worse.)

It is these people for whom I wanted to build a community, because we need a place where we can talk about this stuff. We need this badly, because we are suffering from stress and anxiety being bottled up, and feeling “disconnected” from society and possibly even our family and friends.

Once you’ve studied this stuff in depth, you’ll know that you are absolutely not crazy - the agenda is so plainly on display these days, and easy to spot once you understand it. But you will feel crazy, because you will likely be the only one who exists in what is essentially an “alternate reality” in your circle. It is the classic “inmates running the asylum” situation, and it can be very demoralizing.

This needs to be addressed; we need an intellectual home to share this research, our observations, and even just vent our feelings about it (or we might actually go crazy!)

So this is the community I want and need to create - for myself, and for you guys, the thousands of genuinely good-natured and values-driven people I’ve been able to help with answers over the years.

What You’ll Be Getting From Me

Having run several different Study Groups and Courses by now on a lot of my “conspiratorial” knowledge, I have learned one thing that is unequivocally a fact of human behavior: people do not value what they don’t pay for.

Because a large amount of my research involves the fundamental aspects of human behavior (and how they are hijacked and used to rule over us) I’ve also learned that the best, most engaged, most motivated followers (I hate to call you guys customers) are the ones who are more than willing to pay for the hard work creators they support are doing.

That is what got me to doing subscriptions, and it has also raised the quality of my work and my devotion to it because I know you guys have expectations of me. It makes me have a sense of duty to you guys; to pour my heart in to my research, to genuinely give you my best insights and advice, and to take the extra time to foster a sense of community (because believe me, it is a lot of work, and there are a lot of costs - the least of which involve money.)

I am a very dedicated researcher - I study a wide range of “conspiratorial” sources, counter-narrative histories, and books and articles on human behavior and “dark psychology” for 2-3 hours every day - and this gives me tremendous insights on what is really going on in our world.

Here’s the deal - there is absolutely a global agenda at play here. It seeks to radically re-engineer humanity and the world’s political and economic landscape, manipulating the people of the world into accepting an all-new hierarchy of a hybrid banking-corporate-government superstructure at the top, run by oligarchs and their armies of scientists and engineers, enforced by extreme surveillance and AI-based technology.

This will not be a fast transition (though it has kicked into high gear since the pandemic.) The transition to this “New World Order” is being systematically brought about by - you guessed it - manufactured crises and social issues, and the “solutions” are being engineered by the same elites, to guide us unknowingly into precisely the outcome they desired.

If that wasn’t bizarre enough, religion - specifically the Abrahamic faiths, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam - play a huge role in bringing about the transition, as people’s faiths are being used as bait for people to not resist the New World Order, but to actually welcome it.

Yeah, it gets pretty bizarre; but the more you learn about it, the more diabolically brilliant you’ll realize it all is.

The important thing here is to understand it, and that sense of understanding it, at least most of it (these evil bastards are always cooking up something new) is what I can give you.

Once you understand it, the nature of today’s world, it’s social trends and political conflicts, and its rapid technological developments will all make sense. You will have many “aha!” moments and that will feel good, but you’ll also have plenty of “oh shit” moments, when you realize that some nefarious plan or another was extraordinarily successful or is virtually complete. All that goes with the territory.

But the important part is that you’ll have answers. The world will at least make sense to you, finally; and then, you can start protecting yourself and the people you love against the parasite-predator class that is relentlessly attacking humanity through attacks on the mind (and maybe, in small ways, we can eventually fight back.)

What I can promise you as a supporter is:

Explanation : understanding all this, how it works, and who is behind it

Insights : into what will likely be coming next (I have been right about a lot of things over the years, and this has helped many of my followers)

Training : defending yourself against what is truly nothing less than information warfare being waged all day, every day on the entire human population

Research: you’ll find all this has very deep roots and connections, and I am constantly digging deeper to find its roots (they are truly ancient)

No, I don’t have a PhD; I am not a professional life coach or stock trader; I wasn’t inside “the cult” and got out as a whistle-blower. I am mostly a regular guy, but due to my highly irregular background, unique life experiences, and immutable drive to push back on things I know to be evil and pursue what is good and true - I have found myself in the thick of this “war of our generation.”

And yeah, I want to recruit you into it; we need a lot more information warriors out there. But if nothing else, you’ll at least ease your mind because you’ll finally have answers - and a place to share your thoughts about it all.

It’s time for us to build this thing.