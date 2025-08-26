Trump today is confounding to many, even those who supported him since he first declared his intent to run for president in 2015 (as a Republican, and even this was confounding, as he spent most of his life as a Democrat, and it was assumed he would run as one.)

In his rise to the top, he used his wit, charisma, and no-nonsense style to woo the entire patriotic American right, and create a cult of personality unlike any other in U.S. history. But in his second, he is violating virtually every right-wing principle imaginable, and has now essentially turned the White House into a shameless advocacy office for only three entities: Jews, billionaires, and himself.

Trump has a brazenness about him that is so shameless and obnoxious, and he moves at such a lightning pace, it bewilders people, angers them, and leaves their heads spinning, wondering what to do in response. This is a core part of Trump’s tactics; but he is also part of a far bigger picture, and carrying out a plan with at least centuries of history behind it.

To Understand Trump, First Understand Jews

This is a turn of events so shocking, many of his ardent supporters can’t even cognitively process it, so they refuse to (and the bizarre but incredibly effective “QAnon” propaganda operation aids in this tremendously.) But even his critics - from either side of the aisle, in fact - don’t seem to quite have a grasp on what agenda he is following, where he falls on the political spectrum, or why he does what he does.

So while criticism is being flung from all sides, it is disjointed and inaccurate, and therefore ineffective. In the very same day, you can hear Trump being called a socialist, a crony capitalist, or a fascist, and none of these terms have anything do to with each other - nor do any of them come close to fully describing how he operates.

Put simply, nobody understands Trump - and that’s a huge part of his power .

However, the Trump playbook looks extremely familiar to me. But that’s only because I’ve dedicated the last five years of my life heavily studying Jewish history, morality, and their political and financial infiltration patterns, as a result of my mission to uncover the truth about the massive conspiracies that run our world today.

Jews aren’t behind everything bad, and naturally not all are involved. But it is an undeniable fact that Jews are heavily involved in a whole lot of it, and that they are often concentrated at the top; historically, they have certain signature modus operandi they operate off of, and they play to certain strengths they have collectively honed across many centuries.

I see all of these things coming together in the Trump playbook. Even if Trump made an effort to hide his very strong Jewish connections – and he doesn’t – it would be immediately apparent, just because these behavior patterns are so consistent.

The first thing that must be understood is that Jews have consistently been the “money masters” throughout history, as their religion is unique among the Abrahamic faiths in permitting them to engage in usury while the other two forbid it. But it goes deeper than that; they also have a keen understanding that money is a proxy for human energy, and the primary vector for mass behavior control. As a bonus, money performs these roles without revealing who is deploying it, and this is a skill they have perfected by being despised - and usually expelled - for over two millennia.

Thus, Jews are the most skilled people in the world at using the concentration of money combined with concealment entities like banks, corporations, investment groups, and political action committees to influence, insinuate, and even control societies. And the easiest societies to control are so-called democratic ones, due to their open nature and the perception of “free choice” (which, in fact, is remarkably easily manipulated.)

With those skills at their disposal, a money-oriented, business-heavy, media-obsessed democratic society like the United States is practically tailor-made to be optimally suited to Jewish control.

But while America’s Christian population generally has a positive attitude toward Jews, they still have historically preferred to stay out of public leadership positions (probably the result of being expelled from virtually every country in history in which they have gained a prominent role, most of which were Christian) so to this day, they still virtually always work through agents.

Trump, while having an abundance of Jewish connections (and is very likely Jewish himself, by conversion, which reportedly took place in 2017), still comes across as an all-American white guy. In fact, he occasionally is even called an antisemite – so much the better to keep his Jewish controllers concealed, who have likely been in at least partial control of his business and persona since his bankruptcy in the 1990s.

However, while Trump is an optimal agent for Jewish control of America - and he has demonstrated this with his almost insultingly blatant pro-Jewish and pro-Israel agenda - the actual playbook that reveals the mechanisms by which he is seizing personal control looks much more similar to that of his supposed international rival: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Putin Playbook Takes Shape

The reason for this is that Vladimir Putin is no mere President; his position as Russia’s de facto leader is far more nuanced and far more comprehensive than that of any elected leader in the world. Putin is a KGB intelligence agent by trade, but against the backdrop of the rampant corruption of Russia in the 1990s, he excelled as essentially a crime boss in a unique kind of political mafia that was the closest thing Russia had to a government after the catastrophic collapse of the USSR in 1991.

In his rise to power - which paralleled Russia’s rise from the misery of the 1990s to once again being a dominant world player - he has not only maneuvered himself into being so hard-wired into Russia’s government that he is practically its dictator (and without any of the stigma), but he cleverly did the same thing with its economy. Putin has used his political power, expansive personal network, and organized crime tactics to gain for himself direct ownership stakes in so many controlling interests in Russia’s many industrial concerns and international conglomerates, that he is effectively the CEO of the entire Russian economy.

Putin is a national leader unlike any other, and the unique position he holds in Russia defies any Western definition. He is not a president, nor any kind of elected official, and its not even fair to call him a dictator; he is much more than that. He has ingratiated himself so fully into both the Russian political system and its industrial economy, his is essentially the CEO (and part owner) of an entire civilization.

He and his core group of business titans – who maintain their lavish wealth only by his blessing – constitute a controlling oligarchy, one in which Putin owns or controls a piece of virtually every major business in Russia. Even more cleverly, this is all obfuscated by a network of layered entities like international holding and shell corporations so expansive, it has never been fully identified.

As a result, low estimates claim Putin’s wealth to be in the $100-200B range. High ones essentially claim his wealth is incalculable, because he is so fundamentally intertwined with the national economy that traditional measures of wealth are inadequate to describe it. Some say he is the Russian economy (and not even resentfully; Putin’s popularity in Russia is legitimately quite high.)

Putin’s Playbook, with Jewish Characteristics

Circling back to Trump, the type of control Trump is seeking to achieve over the U.S. economy is similar, in the sense that he is using his political power to insinuate himself into holding controlling interests in major American businesses and industries by many different means.

One way is overt; such as the way he muscled Nvidia and AMD into massive kickback arrangements, using his authority to choke off their export business citing national security issues - then literally selling it back to them (“national security” be damned!) A similar racket was used to muscle Intel into selling 10% of itself to the U.S. government, the kind of deal that Trump claimed he plans to do many more of (a sentiment that was echoed by his chief economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, earlier today on CNBC.)

Trump has an obvious pattern: bullying people and/or institutions publicly to humiliate them and force them into playing defense. But this is not to destroy them; it is because he wants to make a deal with them - on his terms. If they refuse, then they are destroyed. Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan paid the proper respect to Trump, and his company and personal wealth were saved. He did not, however, get any photos with Trump - an obvious sign of contempt.

Another way he is gaining controlling influence in America’s key institutions is, perhaps surprisingly, sheer bullying. Trump has a pattern of browbeating political opponents on social media - sometimes individuals, sometimes entire institutions - with everything from professional criticisms to memes and schoolyard insults. Trump barrages them with this pressure, eventually them to either capitulate in some way, or embarrass themselves trying out out-Trump Trump. It is alarming how often this juvenile tactic works, even in a so-called mature “republic.”

But yet another way he has forced institutions to bend to his will is an expansive lawfare campaign, in which he sues opponents for outrageous sums to apply pressure and play the victim, eventually settling for what he actually wanted, but getting tremendous media attention in the process. For example, he sued Paramount for the outrageous sum of $10 billion last year, for the egregious offense of “editing an interview with Kamala Harris dishonestly” (Trump wasn’t even in the broadcast!) But settled for $16 million, plus millions more in airtime credit – allowing him to spread his propagandistic messaging even more.

Then, of course, he can use the sheer power of the American presidency, through appointments, executive orders, hiring/firing campaigns, and budget cuts, all of which he has used very successfully in getting even America’s powerful government officials, giant companies, and prestigious universities to settle with the Trump Administration. And all this in only the first six months in office!

But this is only the beginning. The ultimate way Trump has so far been using the Presidency to not only enrich himself, but to gain wide controlling interest in American industry, has not even begun in earnest - but it has the capacity to put Putin’s wealth and control of Russia to shame.

Trump showing off a photo Putin sent to Trump of the pair at the 2025 Alaska Summit. Ostensibly, Putin is Trump’s rival, and even though he occasionally talks tough to Russia, he never speaks aggressively to Putin - because he respects him. Trump has the personality of a mafia boss (and as I argued in a recent video, he IS a boss in the Jewish mafia) so he only respects other “mafia bosses,” like Putin and Xi Jinping of China.

How Trump Will Become The First Trillionaire

Here’s how this rather brilliant racket will work. First, utilizing his presidential power to write Executive Orders, Trump declared two “states of emergency” when taking office; one for the “fentanyl crisis” (which has been a crisis for years, and barely made headlines in this decade) and one for the “U.S. trade deficit” (which has been a steady state of the U.S. economy for decades, and is has practically become U.S. trade policy.)

Citing both of these “emergencies” (that virtually nobody saw as emergencies aside from him) Trump immediately deployed his “emergency powers” to address these problems by sanctioning foreign nations and re-shaping trade deals in a way so wide-ranging, nothing even close has ever been done by any American president.

Ostensibly, he is doing this to force foreign countries to take border security more seriously in order to address the fentanyl crisis, and to “pay-to-play” for access to the wealthy U.S. economy to alleviate trade imbalances. However, it should become clear by now that Trump’s signature move is to use his power to choke off the money flow for any entity he desires to force his will upon, then “sell it back” to them by forcing them to make massive concessions to him, just to simply get back the status quo they were long accustomed to.

In doing this, he has forced countless nations – allies and rivals alike – to not only buy more U.S. goods, but to agree to make very substantial direct investments in the U.S. economy.

Trump with Jewish Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who I would argue is the second most powerful man in the U.S. government. He is likely the architect of most of Trump’s aggressive trade deals, which when executed, will make him the single biggest controller of wealth on the planet. No leader in America can prosper without the blessing of organized Jewry, and Trump appears to be leaning into this more than any in history.

That last part is the clincher, because those “direct investments” are in a sense a one-time fee a nation has to pay to even have access to U.S. markets (without being punished by Trump’s absurdly exorbitant tariffs.) And there is no guarantee of any kind that they will ever recoup said investment, much less make any return on it.

But the most egregious condition is this: Trump has made it clear that he will have the ability to personally direct all of those investments. And so far, based on the trade deals already made, that is a running total of $1.5 trillion that Trump himself will have sole authority to disburse, as he sees fit. (Even the term “investment” is so poorly defined that neither foreign nor American officials know what it means – but more than likely, Trump himself will decide. Given his pattern, they will also be brazenly self-serving.)

By various definitions, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or perhaps even Vladimir Putin jockey for the title of “world’s richest man” – but generally that title is determined based on total asset ownership, and the vast majority of those assets exist on stock markets. None of them has billions of dollars in liquid, readily available cash to throw around with the flick of a pen.

Trump, on the other hand, being the personal disburser of a staggering twelve-digit sum, will in effect be the world’s richest man - and by a massive an insurmountable margin.

He may not own all this money being handed over by virtually every major nation in the world; but he will be the sole decider of where it goes, and that will make him if not the world’s richest man, then easily the world’s biggest spender (in addition to being the world’s most politically powerful man; he will naturally also remain the U.S. chief executive, and the military’s Commander-in-Chief.)

And based on the pattern we have thus far seen coming from corporate America, the U.S.’s business titans will not balk at, criticize, or organize against this. On the contrary, they will grovel at his feet (and the feet of his sons by extension) for a share of the funding.

They will do normally do this through an army of lobbyists, paying $500k/yr membership fees to the Trump family’s private Washington club for lobbyists, “The Executive Branch” (I wish that was a joke); but if necessary, they will go to the White House in person, which daily more resembles Trump’s personal Versailles palace. They will do this because not only result in instant surges in stock prices (as seen recently with Intel’s 9% surge in a single day), but effectively guarantee that their businesses cannot fail.

State-run capitalism never sounded so good to the billionaire class, where they only thing they now have to compete for is the President’s favor.

So , This is What Jewish Conquest Looks Like

Taken together, this appears to be a coup of the entire U.S. economy by a single man. But Trump is not intelligent enough to come up with this on his own, nor powerful enough to enforce it on his own (not yet, at least.)

He has gotten to where he is with a legion of very powerful friends: some of whom are the world’s wealthiest Jewish political donors; some of whom have god-like control over the tech industry and its ability to gather data on virtually every living being; and many of whom are high up in Israeli intelligence, which has insinuated itself into virtual control of the U.S. federal government after decades of lobbying, pressure-campaigning, building media influence (and, if we’re being honest, probably sinister means like bribery, blackmail, false flag attacks, and even assassination.)

Thus, the Trump administration really is a coup, but a concealed and sophisticated one. It borrows the Putin playbook and turbocharges it with Jewish wealth, connections, and sinister infiltration and subversion techniques, in order to hold the entire world hostage by gatekeeping its trade and money flows, then selling them back in exchange for writing checks to the world’s most powerful Jew.

Trump blatantly shows contempt toward those he feels are beneath him, and respect to those he feels are on his level. But the ONLY person he has ever behaved deferentially toward is Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. With this move, Trump put on full display who he truly serves (though thats obvious when you have a greater understanding of the global Jewish agenda, and how they likely compromised Trump.)

Trump will use this power to force America’s businesses to beg for his blessings, militarize the federal government and criminalize all antisemitism, and funnel incalculable wealth, weapons, and industrial equipment to Israel as it expands its genocide and conquers land for its “greater Israel project.” In Israel, Trump is already a national hero, based not so much on what he has done for them, but what they know he will do.

And nobody in our own so-called Republic will stop any of it, because they will either be too late in realizing it, too intimated to challenge it or – as America’s so-called “capitalists” have demonstrated - will be getting so filthy rich off it all, they won’t dare utter a word of complaint.

And I haven’t even mentioned what Trump and his boys have planned for the Fed and crypto yet.