Back on June 3rd, I made this video discussing the U.S. Congress wanting to effectively merge Israel’s military-intelligence infrastructure with that of the U.S., with massively consequential revisions to next year’s NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act.)

Well despite this story going viral on social media, generating a lot of pushback and even resulting in a rare bipartisan measure to block this extraordinary move, Congress has again proven its bizarre allegiance to Israel and the powerful Jewish lobby. On June 30th, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a bipartisan amendment to stop the integration of the U.S. military with Israel’s under Section 219 (formerly Section 224) of the NDAA.

In fact, Congress refused to even allow a full House vote, bypassing even the opportunity to get this traitorous act discussed, much less rejected.

The way it works is this: there are more than a thousand proposed amendments to the NDAA, and of course, not all can be voted on. So instead, disputed points have to be brought up for debate - and if there aren’t enough people on board with debating it, the NDAA moves forward as proposed by default. The measure, a rare joint effort between Democrats and Republicans, was introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), but it never even got the opportunity to be debated, because Congress as a whole decided not to permit the discussion to even take place.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), seemingly the only U.S. Congresspeople with any determination to take on the threatening Jewish lobby that endlessly promotes the interests of Israel to the detriment of Americans. The troubling fact: U.S. politicians never last very long after taking on this powerful political force.

So, assuming this stunning merger of the military-industrial-intelligence apparatuses of the two nations (the U.S. side of which towers over Israel’s in every way) goes forward, the important question is: what will happen next?

Well, as an experienced researcher in the field that is increasingly being called “the Jewish Question” (not that the phrase is new – it was widely used in Europe in the 1800s, and the phrase was invented by Jews themselves) I have the answer. And this is based on tremendous amounts of historical precedent, which I will share with you.

They will steal or sell off America’s tremendous arsenal of military and communications technology – mainly to our enemies.

Why do I say this with such confidence? Simple – they’ve done it before. You’ve simply never heard about it because the same people control the press, the media, academic publishing, and of course, Congress itself.

Some recent examples will provide excellent insight into how Israel views not just the U.S. military, but the U.S. itself, as essentially a big, fat cash cow waiting to be milked. And with more experience than any other group of people at not only milking successful nations, but getting away with it (usually undetected) Israel and the international Jews that protect it are about to carry out an intellectual property plundering operation unparalleled in history.

Let’s start locally.

Recently, an Israeli Mossad agent working undercover in the U.S. named Guy Galanti was arrested for stealing sensitive U.S. semiconductor secrets through a network of Israeli intelligence-linked shell companies partnering with American firms. Galanti actually pled guilty, but was then sentenced to “time served” – which was less than a month - and got sent to Tel Aviv in response to a demand by Israel for extradition.

(As insulting as it is, this is the same fate that awaits most Jewish criminals, spies or otherwise, in the U.S. A demand from Israel, quick release by U.S. courts, and a flight back home to freedom - on American taxpayers’ dime, of course.)

If you’re surprised at Galanti’s use of legitimate American business entities to rip off valuable trade secrets, don’t be. This is actually standard Israeli spy tradecraft, and it has been for a very long time.

As recounted in By Way of Deception, the once-banned tell-all book by snubbed former Mossad spy Victor Ostrovsky:

“The Mossad had package companies ready on a shelf, complete shell companies with an address, registered numbers, and so on, just waiting to come to life. They even kept money in these companies, enough to file tax returns and avoid raising suspicions. They had hundreds of such companies around the world.”

Ostrovsky goes on to explain how Mossad agents were given extensive courses on how to run international businesses:

“…learning how a business is run, how to do mail purchasing, about managerial structures, the relationships between executives and shareholders, the duties of a board chairman, how the stock exchanges work, preparing overseas contracts, shipping goods C.O.D. or F.O.B., everything we needed to understand about how a company works when we were using it as cover for operations.”

Former Mossad spy Victor Ostrovsky, who wrote this tell-all book in 1990. Once a proud Jew who dreamed of serving Israel, he had a moral dilemma after realizing that Mossad was nothing but a degenerate mafia that used state cover to fleece, abuse and kill people - even fellow Jews. Nearly killed through sabotage by his own coworkers, he then fled Israel for Canada, and published his book.

Another recent example was even more shocking; not just for what it entailed, but for the audacity of the release of the perpetrator, after the story made nationwide headlines.

In late January of 2026, the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police executed a search warrant on an East Las Vegas home, discovering refrigerators, freezers, centrifuges, and over 1,000 vials of unknown biological materials, which were later found to be a range of exotic diseases. The house had been turned into a covert illegal biological weapons laboratory by Ori Solomon, a 55-year-old Israeli citizen in the U.S. on a work visa.

He wasn’t in custody long though. By May, a U.S. federal judge dismissed all charges against Solomon, and he too was sent home.

Shockingly, his federal charges weren’t even for the biolab – they were for illegal possession of numerous firearms and ammunition, which he was not allowed to own as a foreign citizen. The judge who dropped all his charges was fellow Chosenite, U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah, a Sephardic Jew descended from the Youchah bloodline of Jews in the Ottoman Empire.

(Note: if you are surprised that there is an entire sect of Jews that originate in the Islamic Ottoman Empire, that is a shocking story all its own. Modern-day Turkey is the land of the Donmeh, a crypto-Jewish sect that began as ardent followers of Sabbatai Zevi, the degenerate cult leader who was dubbed the Jewish Moshiach in 1666 and promoted the chilling “redemption through sin” doctrine. Among the infamous activities of the Donmeh was wife-swapping - supposedly to bring about the post-messianic Jewish concept of the “world to come.” No, I’m not making any of this up - that’s just how crazy it all is.)

Ori Solomon was also whisked away to a hero’s welcome back in Israel. No surprise there. But it is his apparent partner in this illegal biolab operation that will really raise your eyebrow.

The creepy-looking Israeli Ori Solomon, who was running a covert biolab with over 1,000 samples of viral diseases in Las Vegas. After being arrested in January, he later had all charges dropped against him - none of which were for even the biolab, only for weapons charges that were associated with the raid. The judge, of course, was Jewish.

He is the Chinese national Jia Bei Zhu, who owned the property Solomon was operating out of, and is currently in custody following the bust of a similar illegal biolab in California in 2023. Zhu was recently found guilty of fraudulently selling more than a million Covid-19 tests for nearly $4 million through yet another shell company, based in Fresno.

Now, with the mention of Covid, the Chinese, and the Israelis in the same operation, I can’t help but be reminded of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s infamous claim that Covid-19 was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people” at a live press event. He went on to say that “the people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” However, RFK later backtracked, became an ardent supporter of Israel, and that story has faded into oblivion…so I’m sure it meant nothing.

Anyway, that speculative claim aside, there is much more interesting and historically verifiable cooperation between Israeli and Chinese spies and international organized criminals (and you should know by now, if you’re one of my subscribers, that spies and international organized criminals are the exact same thing.)

This one, however, has nothing to do with biolabs, and it isn’t recent either – it happened decades ago. Here’s how this little-known chapter of the American history of Israeli plunder went down.

In the early 1980s, Israel - which had spent much of the previous decade at war with numerous Arab neighbors and barely survived - wanted far more advanced military capabilities, in case another Arab coalition decided to attack it. What it really wanted was a world-class fighter jet – but tiny Israel did not have the funding, technological capabilities, or experience to develop one.

So it did what it always does – parasited those capabilities off a powerful Western nation, and this time it chose the United States.

Now today we think of the U.S. as being completely compromised by Israel - but while the Jewish lobby in the U.S. was very powerful then, the relationship of Israel itself with the U.S. was far from stable. Many senior generals remembered the infamous USS Liberty attack, where Israel repeatedly bombed a U.S. Navy ship, killing 34 Americans and wounding 171. And then there was the repeated incursions of Israeli spies into fellow NATO countries, committing countless acts of espionage, assassinations, and false flag attacks.

But some in the U.S. did see the potential for Israel to be a useful ally in the Middle East, especially since strong Arab nations like Syria and Egypt were backed by the Soviet Union at the time. So the U.S. agreed to help Israel co-develop a fighter-bomber hybrid – it was named the Lavi (“the lion” in Hebrew.) Using the justification of “national security,” the U.S. not only agreed to this joint project, but provided nearly all of the engineering expertise and funding - in addition to adding in already-developed U.S. components, such as state-of-the-art Pratt & Whitney jet engines.

A total of $1.3 billion was spent by the U.S. on the Lavi (which in today’s dollars would be about $5.3 billion) when alarm bells finally went off in Washington. Congress began to get the sense that Israel planned to mass produce the Lavi and sell it internationally, competing directly with the U.S.’s flagship fighter at the time, the F-16.

The question on Capitol Hill became: why was the U.S. paying Israel to develop and produce an aircraft that would compete on the international market with planes produced by our own companies - and ultimately put our American workers out of their jobs?

The Reagan administration, which was already overly Jew-friendly, and tip-toed around the issue of Israelis doing illegal settlement construction in the West Bank, decided to let them have their settlements - but seek something in exchange. They would have to back off of their jet, which had by then become politically sensitive in D.C.

The Lavi project was finally cancelled in 1987. The Israelis were furious about it, and as anyone who studies this topic knows: Jewish vengeance is an extraordinarily ugly thing.

So, to get back at the U.S. for the cancellation of their long-awaited jet, and make a buck in the process, Israel decided to punish its unruly “golden calf” (as present day Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu called it in 1990) by sabotaging it. They took all their U.S.-developed engineering plans, paid for by U.S. taxpayer funds, and sold them – to China.

China took those plans, adapted them to use Russian-made components instead, and released the former Lavi as its own J-10, a highly-agile fighter-bomber that is extremely capable and a direct rival to the U.S. F-16 – the exact jet that Congress was afraid the Lavi would become a threat to.

Released in the early 2000s, the J-10 is so capable that China has developed the same export market that Israel once dreamed about, selling it to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, and it is even in talks with several Middle Eastern nations. While the J-10 was initially considered a “copycat” of the U.S.-designed, Israeli-stolen design, the Chinese have developed it over several generations into one of the world’s most capable fighters, even defeating the British Typhoon and the French Rafale in military exercises earlier this year.

Jewish vengeance at work: the actively deployed Chinese J-10 (top) and the Israeli Lavi fighter, in development at the time (bottom.) When the U.S. pulled the plug on Israel’s fighter program - which it was funding and doing most of the work for - Israel got even (and got paid) by selling all the plans to chief U.S. rival, China.

Today, the U.S. is in the process of repositioning its entire strategic warfare doctrine primarily to counter China - its most capable rival, not just militarily, but economically, technologically, and geopolitically. And in part, China became such a capable rival with Israel’s help, by illegally selling off U.S.-developed military secrets.

So why did they do this – and even more importantly, why did they get away with it?

Well, as anyone who has studied the Jewish question and the historical behavior of international Jews can tell you – that’s just what they do. Espionage, blackmail, rigging markets, stealing trade secrets, and maneuvering two sides into conflict so they can benefit as third parties behind the scenes is documented Jewish behavior for centuries – at least.

They have also been fiercely criticized for this traitorous behavior consistently throughout history, especially in Europe. For example, in 1890, German statesman Robert Waldhausen wrote in his heavily suppressed book, Jewish Business Practices (which I have a review of available here):

“It was natural that the Jews, who through centuries of practice had mastered the cunning of economic warfare and the art of exploitation to perfection” had amassed so much wealth in Europe, and were using it to buy influence in governments, much to the detriment of the native European population.

He continued:

“Nobody in the world goes so quickly and so often from one business to another as the Jew. The nature of their business is like a raid; whenever one field of commerce is no longer profitable, another more profitable one is simply found and exploited.”

For centuries, peaking in the 1800s, the same group of people had exercised the same kind of parasitic and fraudulent schemes, and it reached a crisis point at the turn of the 20th century – right before the World Wars. After Europe was torn apart and hurled into the bloodiest war in history up until that time, with the continent’s economies left in ruins, another German statesman I won’t name would later become very popular airing the same grievances (but considerably more bitterly.)

That statesman would later write of the desire of that same group to establish its own nation, under the political movement that had come to be called Zionism. He said:

“It doesn’t even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organisation for their international world swindle, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.”

It is interesting how prescient that statement, first published in 1924, actually ended up becoming.

So taking all of this together, we have an abundance of historical documentation, along with multiple events from recent decades and even the last year, that form an easily recognizable pattern.

We have not only accounts from Israeli insiders themselves telling you that this is the standard modus operandi for how Israel does business, but a clear pattern going back centuries which demonstrates that, long before Israel even existed as a nation, internationally organized Jews were doing the same thing - but in the guise of being citizens of whatever nation in which they resided.

Pre-Israel or post-Israel, the pattern itself is remarkably consistent: and that pattern is swindling.

Using a combination of political pressure, media manipulation, investment funding, and so-called “business partnerships,” they extract money, resources, and technology from the institutions and nations they target, and either steal them, or sell them - even to enemies - always acting as not only the broker, but the agitator of the very conflict that will make their brokering fruitful.

So, what the U.S. is experiencing now is a very-late stage wealth and technology extraction scheme that could act as a final blow in this parasitic conquest. After this, Israel will no longer have to go through the trouble of setting up partnerships based on individual weapons projects, or intelligence operations, or business investments; and the won’t have to create cover stories and phony identities and shell companies. (That is a lot of dreadfully hard work, after all.)

Instead, after the 2027 NDAA passes, the U.S. will simply throw the doors open to its highly advanced arsenal of military and communications technology to Israel. They will then be able to sift through the vast catalog at their leisure, and steal, copy, sell, or sabotage absolutely anything they want.

The most shocking thing of all? An alarming number of Americans, especially Republicans, seem to support this move. They are, of course, brainwashed by the usual narratives: that Israel is America’s greatest ally; that they are confronting radical Islam in the Middle East so the terrorists don’t grow powerful enough to attack us here; and of course, that timeless old classic, the “God’s Chosen People™” claim.

They have no idea that what is about to happen is perhaps the greatest intellectual property theft and national security breach of all time.

An avalanche of sensitive, expensive U.S. technology will either be used by Israel for its own genocidal ambitions, or sold to our enemies to fill the coffers of Israeli spies and brokers, which will also aid its genocidal ambitions.

Now, eventually, more Americans will realize how brutally our country has been duped by this arrangement. But don’t worry - all it will take is another surprise war or false flag attack by “terrorists,” provoked by the same state that brought you the King David Hotel bombing, the USS Liberty attack, and 9/11, designed to terrorize Americans back into thinking we “need” this so-called partnership. And the funding and technology transfer to them won’t be drawn down, but instead, it will increase. Just watch.

And that, my friends, is how you know your nation has undergone Jewish conquest. It’s the only type of conquest that takes place without a shot being fired, and with most people having been made too dumb and distracted decades prior to realize it ever even happened.