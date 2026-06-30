Cato’s Substack

Cato’s Substack

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Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Jun 30

We're not even going to make it to 2030.

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8 replies by Cato Dezorra and others
Eva morris's avatar
Eva morris
Jul 1

I very much enjoy reading your essays, even though what you reveal disgusts me. Why don't you write about what we American citizens can do -specifically- to change the the tide?

Please keep up the good work.

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