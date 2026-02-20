Was Epstein Really a Russian Spy? Hmm, Let's See

The latest narrative in Western mainstream media is that Epstein was in fact a spy (contrary to many earlier claims made that he was unrelated to any intel operations) but working for the RUSSIANS.

Well I investigated this in detail using Epstein’s emails as a springboard - and you’re absolutely going to want to hear what I found. Send this to your friend or family member who is certain Epstein was a Russian spy - they’ll love it.

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