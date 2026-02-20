Cato’s Substack

Cato’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Was Epstein Really a Russian Spy? Hmm, Let's See

The evidence overwhelmingly proves he was working for a nation's intelligence service...but it ain't Russia!
Cato Dezorra's avatar
Cato Dezorra
Feb 20, 2026

The latest narrative in Western mainstream media is that Epstein was in fact a spy (contrary to many earlier claims made that he was unrelated to any intel operations) but working for the RUSSIANS.

Well I investigated this in detail using Epstein’s emails as a springboard - and you’re absolutely going to want to hear what I found. Send this to your friend or family member who is certain Epstein was a Russian spy - they’ll love it.

To join my private Info-Warfare Armory group, check out my ebooks, or to get 1-on-1 Counseling on these mind-bending topics you’ll never learn in school, check out my website at:

https://catodezorra.com/

And don’t forget to give me a follow at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cato.dezorra
X (Twitter): https://x.com/catodezorra
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CatoDezorra

Cato’s Substack
I study the mass control techniques, information warfare tactics, and "grand lies" that control the thoughts of the masses in today's world - and provide counter-narrative information and techniques to push back on them.
By Cato Dezorra

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cato Dezorra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture