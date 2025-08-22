Cato’s Substack

Cato's Substack

We've All Already Been Microchipped (and We Paid For It)

For decades, conspiracy theorists believed the government was eventually going to microchip our hands; what nobody thought was that we would actually end installing something much worse ourselves.
Cato Dezorra
Aug 22, 2025
Back in around the 1990s, a widely circulated conspiracy theory used to be that, in the near future, the "elites" running American society from behind the scenes were going to microchip every single U.S. citizen (probably in their hands.)

As it turned out, we were all indeed microchipped, in our hands - but this was never done through government force. Rather, it was done by full-scale consumer consent. We didn't resist being chipped; we demanded to be. And we paid for the chips, and we even pay to routinely upgrade them.

In this video, I tell you what these chips are, how this happened, and how these "chips" are the most sophisticated form of human mass control ever developed - and it is only becoming more sophisticated and more widely adopted every day!

