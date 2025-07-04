(The 3-part “ Goodbye, America ” series is not my own words, but they are so impactful they had to be reproduced. The original was written under the alias “Dr. Lasha Darkmoon” in 2011, and was deleted. I discovered it in 2022, and was able to piece it together using scattered forum posts, doing my best to restore its original integrity. Because important context is needed for the reader, I have added my own explanatory footnotes and supporting images.)

“I don’t care if Americans think we’re running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street or the government,” Jewish columnist Joel Stein wrote in the Los Angeles Times in December 2008. “I just care that we get to keep running them.”

Mr. Stein’s reckless candor in admitting that the Jews ran America was to cost him his job at the LA Times.

If Americans have lost their country to organized Jewry, they lost it slowly and imperceptibly. Indeed, most Americans remain unaware that their country no longer belongs to them. They fervently believe they still live in a democracy.

This was a takeover not without precedent, however. It had happened to Germany. It had happened to Russia. It has now happened to America.

Take Germany and Russia.

Germany, a mere shadow of what it might have been, is now a defeated and demoralized nation, thoroughly browbeaten by Jewry and terrified of their masters in Israel. Without stretching it too far, one could say that Germany has become Israel’s cash cow.

There is nothing particularly controversial about this observation. It had occurred to Eustace Mullins over twenty years ago:

To finance the state of Israel, which was created as a direct result of the Jewish victory over the Christian nations in World War II, Jews now imposed enormous “reparations” demands on the conquered German people.

To date, they have extorted more than thirty-five billion dollars from German workers, money which has been collected at the points of bayonets; not Jewish bayonets, but the bayonets of the American Army, which has been maintained as an occupying force in West Germany for nearly four decades, solely to provide military power behind the puppet German government - which has as its primary function the furnishing of money for the parasitic state of Israel.

In December 2009, the Israelis demanded another billion euros from Germany ($1.4 billion). The survivors of the Holocaust, surprisingly, seem to increase in number with time.

This prompted Norman Finkelstein’s mother to ask somewhat cynically, after she had been cheated out of her reparations money by the rabbis who administered the Holocaust Fund: “If everyone who claims to be a survivor actually is one, who did Hitler kill?”

Mullins is not exaggerating when he says that the American troops foisted on Germany after World War II were in fact an “occupying force”; an army moreover acting on behalf, and at the behest, of organized Jewry.

It was the Morgenthau Plan, specifically designed by the vengeful Henry Morgenthau as a collective punishment against the German people for the crimes of Hitler, that was to turn post-war Germany into “the largest concentration camp on earth.”

Pictured: Henry Morgenthau Jr., FDR’s Jewish Treasury Secretary, and a reproduction of his infamous proposed plan for Germany after WW2. It was deemed unworkable by the U.S. government after its own analysis estimated that it would starve to death up to 25 million Germans. This, of course, was the point; famine is a tool often used by Jews on their enemies (as seen in the Soviet Union, and today in Palestine.)

As late as 1991, German chancellors were still being forced, like enslaved vassals under the Roman Empire, to sign an “act of submission” to their Allied conquerors. “The Jew Morgenthau wants to turn Germany into a giant potato patch,” Goebbels complained bitterly. He was right. Anti-Semites sometimes are.

Russia too, like Germany, was to fall under Jewish domination.

According to Solzhenitsyn in The Gulag Archipelago, 66 million Russian Christians were put to death on the orders of the Cheka or Russian secret police. Those devising the tortures, and giving the orders to rape and kill ethnic Russians, were mostly Jews.

Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, pictured with his epic 2-part work that is largely unknown in the West, 200 Years Together. It documents the history of the tumultuous relationship between Russians and their Jewish population, which refused to assimilate or follow many Russian laws under the Tsars. The conflict was finally settled by the Bolshevik Revolution: engineered, funded, and organized by Jewish bankers and revolutionaries.

Yuri Slezkine’s candid quote from historian Leonard Shapiro is too well known to be casually dismissed:

Anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with, and possibly shot, by a Jewish investigator.

Out of 388 members of the new revolutionary government in Russia, only sixteen were real Russians. “Apart from one negro,” we are told, “the rest were Jews.”

These revolutionaries did their best to hide their Jewish identities by taking new names. Lenin was originally Ulyanov; Trotsky was Bronstein; Zinoviev was Apfelbaum; Sverdlov was Solomon; Zinoviev was Radomyslsky; Radek was Sobelsohn; Litvonov was Wallach; Kamenev was Rosenfeld; Parvus was Helphand; Martov was Zederbaum; Bohrin was Nathanson.

This screenshot, from the 1920 book The Protocols, is from Part III of the book, where a large volume of evidence supporting the claim that the infamous “Protocols of the Elders of Zion ” was a genuine document. This passage is based on the testimony of Dr. George A. Simons, a Methodist clergyman missionary who was in Russia during the Bolshevik Revolution, as presented to the Overman Committee of the U.S. Senate in 1919. The full report is public record and can be seen here.

Not one of these Jewish revolutionaries was prepared to go under his own name or be identified as a Jew. Under Stalin, merely to draw attention to the fact that unpopular officials were Jewish was to incur the death penalty.

Another interesting tidbit of information that court historians prefer not to mention is this: many of the Jews propping up the new Bolshevik government, happy to issue instructions for the torture and execution of Russian Christians, were actually Jews who had been shipped in from the East Side of New York.

No surprise here. After all, the man who helped to finance the Russian Revolution from his base in Wall Street—to the tune of $20 million—was Jewish-American banker Jacob Schiff.

A well-known French journal, L’Illustration, had this to say in its edition of September 14, 1918:

When one comes in contact with the functionaries serving in the Bolshevik Government, one feature strikes the attention: almost all of them are Jews. I am not at all anti-Semitic, but I must state what strikes the eye. Everywhere—in Petrograd, in Moscow, in provincial districts, in commissariats, in district offices, in Smolny, in the Soviets—I have met nothing but Jews and again Jews.

Germany…Russia…America. They all fell under Jewish hegemony. They had their hour in the sun, and then they had their eclipse.

It’s now America’s turn.

(This was Part 1 of the Goodbye, America series. Part 2 will be published on July 5, 2025. Subscribe to be notified!)