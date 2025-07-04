"Goodbye, America" Part 1: America as an Israeli Colony
Despite the cartoonish patriotism of Trump and the MAGA movement, any serious observer knows America is in rapid economic, political & moral decline - because we were conquered from within.
(The 3-part “Goodbye, America” series is not my own words, but they are so impactful they had to be reproduced. The original was written under the alias “Dr. Lasha Darkmoon” in 2011, and was deleted. I discovered it in 2022, and was able to piece it together using scattered forum posts, doing my best to restore its original integrity. Because important context is needed for the reader, I have added my own explanatory footnotes and supporting images.)
“I don’t care if Americans think we’re running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street or the government,” Jewish columnist Joel Stein wrote in the Los Angeles Times in December 20081. “I just care that we get to keep running them.”
Mr. Stein’s reckless candor in admitting that the Jews ran America was to cost him his job at the LA Times.
If Americans have lost their country to organized Jewry, they lost it slowly and imperceptibly. Indeed, most Americans remain unaware that their country no longer belongs to them. They fervently believe they still live in a democracy.
I’m Cato, and I write on global conspiracy, hidden history, and the occult, and I explain it all in the context of today’s changing world. To support my research, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This was a takeover not without precedent, however. It had happened to Germany. It had happened to Russia. It has now happened to America.
Take Germany and Russia.
Germany, a mere shadow of what it might have been, is now a defeated and demoralized nation, thoroughly browbeaten by Jewry and terrified of their masters in Israel. Without stretching it too far, one could say that Germany has become Israel’s cash cow.
There is nothing particularly controversial about this observation. It had occurred to Eustace Mullins2 over twenty years ago:
To finance the state of Israel, which was created as a direct result of the Jewish victory over the Christian nations in World War II, Jews now imposed enormous “reparations” demands on the conquered German people.
To date, they have extorted more than thirty-five billion dollars3 from German workers, money which has been collected at the points of bayonets; not Jewish bayonets, but the bayonets of the American Army, which has been maintained as an occupying force in West Germany for nearly four decades4, solely to provide military power behind the puppet German government - which has as its primary function the furnishing of money for the parasitic state of Israel.
In December 2009, the Israelis demanded another billion euros from Germany ($1.4 billion)5. The survivors of the Holocaust, surprisingly, seem to increase in number with time.
This prompted Norman Finkelstein’s mother to ask somewhat cynically, after she had been cheated out of her reparations money by the rabbis who administered the Holocaust Fund: “If everyone who claims to be a survivor actually is one, who did Hitler kill?”
Mullins is not exaggerating when he says that the American troops foisted on Germany after World War II were in fact an “occupying force”; an army moreover acting on behalf, and at the behest, of organized Jewry.
It was the Morgenthau Plan6, specifically designed by the vengeful Henry Morgenthau as a collective punishment against the German people for the crimes of Hitler, that was to turn post-war Germany into “the largest concentration camp on earth.”
As late as 1991, German chancellors were still being forced, like enslaved vassals under the Roman Empire, to sign an “act of submission” to their Allied conquerors. “The Jew Morgenthau wants to turn Germany into a giant potato patch,” Goebbels complained bitterly. He was right. Anti-Semites sometimes are.
Russia too, like Germany, was to fall under Jewish domination.
According to Solzhenitsyn in The Gulag Archipelago7, 66 million Russian Christians were put to death on the orders of the Cheka or Russian secret police. Those devising the tortures, and giving the orders to rape and kill ethnic Russians, were mostly Jews8.
Yuri Slezkine’s candid quote from historian Leonard Shapiro is too well known to be casually dismissed:
Anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with, and possibly shot, by a Jewish investigator.
Out of 388 members of the new revolutionary government in Russia, only sixteen were real Russians. “Apart from one negro,” we are told, “the rest were Jews.”
These revolutionaries did their best to hide their Jewish identities by taking new names. Lenin was originally Ulyanov; Trotsky was Bronstein; Zinoviev was Apfelbaum; Sverdlov was Solomon; Zinoviev was Radomyslsky; Radek was Sobelsohn; Litvonov was Wallach; Kamenev was Rosenfeld; Parvus was Helphand; Martov was Zederbaum; Bohrin was Nathanson9.
Not one of these Jewish revolutionaries was prepared to go under his own name or be identified as a Jew. Under Stalin, merely to draw attention to the fact that unpopular officials were Jewish was to incur the death penalty.
Another interesting tidbit of information that court historians prefer not to mention is this: many of the Jews propping up the new Bolshevik government, happy to issue instructions for the torture and execution of Russian Christians, were actually Jews who had been shipped in from the East Side of New York10.
No surprise here. After all, the man who helped to finance the Russian Revolution from his base in Wall Street—to the tune of $20 million11—was Jewish-American banker Jacob Schiff.
A well-known French journal, L’Illustration, had this to say in its edition of September 14, 1918:
When one comes in contact with the functionaries serving in the Bolshevik Government, one feature strikes the attention: almost all of them are Jews. I am not at all anti-Semitic, but I must state what strikes the eye. Everywhere—in Petrograd, in Moscow, in provincial districts, in commissariats, in district offices, in Smolny, in the Soviets—I have met nothing but Jews and again Jews.
Germany…Russia…America. They all fell under Jewish hegemony. They had their hour in the sun, and then they had their eclipse.
It’s now America’s turn.
(This was Part 1 of the Goodbye, America series. Part 2 will be published on July 5, 2025. Subscribe to be notified!)
This quote was the final line in Joel Stein’s article “Who Runs Hollywood? C’mon” published Dec. 19, 2008, in which Stein details at length the extent to which Jews control Hollywood – nearly completely – and he does so in a very boastful tone. The original article is linked here for you to read yourself.
2 Eustace Mullins is one of the oldest and most influential writers on the topic of the Jewish conspiracy to control America, and the author of several famous books; his first major work was The Federal Reserve Conspiracy published in 1954, which was a major influence for G. Edward Griffin’s much more famous The Creature from Jekyll Island, published forty years later, in 1994. I was unable to find the original source of the quote used in this article, however.
Though the $35 billion figure sent from Germany to Israel is presented as a shocking figure, the total in aid sent from the U.S. to Israel dwarfs that by nearly ten times; including Trump’s most recent aid packaged, the total now sits just shy of $350 billion. This is direct aid, and does not include trade deals (or the trillions of dollars the U.S. spent on post-9/11 wars in the Middle East which ultimately all served Zionist interests.)
This article was published in 2011, but to this day there are over 40 American military bases in Germany, and 220 others have been closed since the end of the Cold War. Since the end of World War 2, Germany has hosted the highest number of American troops on its soil in all of Europe.
4 According to a 2022 AP article entitled “Germany Marks 70 Years of Compensating Holocaust Survivors”, Germany has paid out over 80 billion Euros to Jews as reparations for Holocaust-related damages - and it continues to pay out more to this day. That article is linked here.
Henry Morgenthau was the Jewish U.S. Treasury Secretary during the Roosevelt administration, and he published an infamous plan for the U.S. to subjugate Germany completely after its victory in World War Two by rolling back its economic and industrial capacity to a developing-nation level, in order to plunge the nation into poverty and make it dependent on financial and food aid. The plan even called for forced sterilization of many German women, among other diabolical and vengeful propositions that have been erased from mainstream history.
The Gulag Archipelago was Russian author Alexksandr Solzhenitsyn’s landmark work, a three-volume set written between 1958 and 1968 documenting life in the brutal gulag labor camp system under the totalitarian Soviet regime. Not mentioned here – likely because it has never been translated into English – is his other major work 200 Years Together, in which he documents the very old and hostile relationship between ethnic Russians and its Jewish outsider residents, who were almost entirely responsible for engineering the Bolshevik Revolution and the Soviet regime.
According to various estimates by different researchers and organizations, including the U.S. State Department in its detailed multi-volume assessment of the revolutionary situation in Russia in 1919, the Bolshevik revolutionaries were between 80-90% Jewish, mostly Ashkenazi Jews from the “Pale of Settlement” region in Western Russia.
For brevity, Darkmoon stops here, but additional research will show hundreds of others. Jews were not only the majority of Bolshevik revolutionaries in general, but occupied nearly all the highest-ranking positions, especially those in domestic intelligence and command ranks of the gulag prison system.
These Jewish revolutionaries were trained in New York to be revolutionary agitators, and were led by Leon Trotsky (actually Lev Bronstein) who later left with 200 fellow operatives and a massive fortune in gold provided by U.S.-based Jewish bankers to infiltrate Russia and organize the overthrow of the Czar’s government.
Adjusted for inflation, this is nearly $500 million today; far more than enough to agitate a revolution and destabilize a nation.