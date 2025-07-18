Cato’s Substack

Martin Cosentino
2d

For several days now, I have been reading the comments and posts on this blog - "Goodbye, America," by Cato Dezorra. Many years ago, I read the "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," and all of this from a Judaeo-Christian upbringing in the 40's and 50'.s.

There are numerous things to consider here - culturally, historically, politically, economically. They are all intricately intertwined to create the complex tapestry of current world affairs. But I would need to specifically clarify my OWN position on the controversy of the State of Israel, and Judaism, before I make comments concerning the present state of affairs :

1) The State of Israel is in debt to (owes reparations to) the Palestinian people for the lands confiscated in 1948, and all properties that have been confiscated since that time.

2) The hostility between Judaism and Islam, today, is mainly from the formation of the State of Israel - not any spiritual or theological differences between these religions.

3) The United States of America is NOT an Israeli colony, contrary to any and all conspiracy theories that say otherwise. Few, if any, non-Christian nations or peoples can understand the intimate relationship between Judaism and Christianity, now approaching 3.000 years.

4) The prime minister Netanyahu must be held accountable for the systematic killing of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere.

5) The recent bombings of the Islamic Republic of Iran were inevitable in view of the Iranian's stated goal of acquiring nuclear weapons, and supporting the terrorist Hezbollah and Hamas groups.

6) The Israeli intelligence service Mossad had nothing to do with 9/11, yet there is strong reason to believe the destruction of the Twin Towers was planned with CIA involvement.

Cato Dezorra is a misguided and deluded conspiracy theorist and, by definition, an ANTI-JEWISH

conspirator, feeding on the countless theories born since the State of Israel was formed in 1948.

There is NO Israeli/Jewish conspiracy to dominate the world - economically, culturally, and certainly not militarily - even considering the American military force its complicit enforcement arm.

When the issues of Palestinian reparations and statehood are finally resolved, Cato Dezorra's theories of conspiracy, along with all other extant theories, will disappear.

