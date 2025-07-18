(The 3-part “Goodbye, America” series is not my own words, but they are so impactful they had to be reproduced. The original was written under the alias “Dr. Lasha Darkmoon” in 2011, and was later deleted. I discovered it in 2022, and was able to piece it together using scattered forum posts, doing my best to restore its original integrity. Because important context is needed for the reader, I have added my own explanatory footnotes and supporting images.)

“When the world looks at America, what it sees is an Israeli colony.” - Paul Craig Roberts

America has been taken over.

Slowly and imperceptibly, duped by lies and lulled into complacency, Americans have let their country slip into the hands of a fifth column: of a hostile ethnic elite whose primary allegiance is to Israel, a country built on stolen land and engaged in systematic genocide.

This is the rogue state that is arguably responsible for the greatest mass murder in history: the catastrophe of 9/11.

If scientific evidence and forensic logic are anything to go on, Israel has to be suspect number one here, given its unbroken record of terrorism and its endless breaches of international law. Any country that can orchestrate such a spectacular crime and get away with it—while somehow managing to pin the blame on nineteen Arabs with box cutters—is clearly a force to be reckoned with.

More than 200 senior military, intelligence, and law enforcement officials, including two generals, have now questioned the 9/11 Commission’s report. They have been joined by over 1500 top architects and engineers, 250 pilots and aviation experts, 400 university professors, and 250 survivors and their families.

Pointed out in the photo is Building 7 of the World Trade Center (which is actually a multi-building compound encompassing several blocks) which collapsed suddenly and at freefall speed later in the afternoon of 9/11. The cause of the collapse was officially recorded as “fire” though that is impossible, and many experts have gone on record stating it was clearly a controlled demolition, with charges planted beforehand.

David Ray Griffin, author of eleven books on 9/11 and a distinguished professor emeritus, has concluded definitively: “All the proffered evidence that America was attacked by Muslims on 9/11 appears to have been fabricated.”

Dr. Alan Sabrosky, former director of the Army War College, has upped the ante and unequivocally identified Israel as the guilty party. “What we need to do is stand up and say is not only did they [the Israelis] attack the USS Liberty, but that it is 100 percent certain 9/11 was a Mossad operation.”

Personally, I am not altogether sure about this. That Israel has to be Suspect Number One, given the plethora of suppressed evidence pointing in its direction, is undeniable. But unless there is an impartial investigation led by a panel of experts with no ties to Israel, we can never be sure who committed this monstrous crime.

If any further proof were needed of America’s abject enslavement to Zionist interests, however, it would be Obama’s humiliation at the hands of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year. This humiliation has occurred on three separate occasions: in September 2009, in July 2010, and again only last May.

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank writes almost gloatingly of Obama flying “the white flag of surrender” in the White House—where he sat “routed and humiliated.”

Obama’s offense? He had asked the Israelis to observe international law by stopping settlement construction on Palestinian land. He had pleaded with them to withdraw to the 1967 borders, in accordance with UN Resolution 242—a reasonable enough request, which every American President before him has asked the Israelis to consider in the interests of peace. The Israeli Prime Minister’s response? “Israel will NOT return to the indefensible boundaries of 1967!”

So how is it that this rude and recalcitrant “ally” of America still continues to receive its $3 billion a year subsidy? Is America so besotted with love for the Jewish state that it cannot say “No”? Silly question, since it rests on the Chomskyite assumption that America is still the lord and master, and little Israel the dependent colony.

The riddle is easily solved if one turns Chomsky’s assumption on its head: organized Jewry, having taken over America, has transformed it into an Israeli colony. The $8.2 million per day that the American taxpayer pays his Jewish master is not a subsidy. It is tribute money. It is a tax or levy imposed on a vanquished people by their conquerors.

Hear the note of contempt for one’s own President in this extraordinary account of Obama’s humiliation at the hands of Netanyahu, his Jewish victor:

Netanyahu beat Obama like a red-headed stepchild; he played him like a fiddle; he pounded him like a big brass drum. The Prime Minister of Israel danced rings around his arrogant, professorial opponent. The Prime Minister mopped the floor with ourguy….Bibi ripped him to shreds…demonstrating to the whole world that the Prime Minister of Israel has substantially more support in both the House and the Senate than the President of the United States. -Yale University professor Walter Russell Mead, in his 2011 article The Dreamer Goes Down For The Count.

I guess that says it all. Poor Obama. He has been symbolically castrated and buried in excrement up to the neck. Those 29 standing ovations Netanyahu received in Congress were equivalent to a lump of spit in the President’s face.

According to political pundit Philip Giraldi, this was “the first time in recorded history that a small nation with less than eight million citizens has subjugated a much larger country with a population of more than 310 million.”

The Zionization of America is complete, with AIPAC appointing the government, and 60 million Christian Zionists ready to die for their new masters in Jerusalem. America is now Israel’s slave.

“I’ve never seen a President stand up to them. They always get what they want. If the American people understood what a grip those people have got on our government, they would rise up in arms.” - Admiral Thomas Moorer, former Chairman, US Joint Chiefs of Staff, 1983

At this point I feel the need to apologize for the picture of the finger-wagging rabbi at the end of Part 1 of this essay, together with the inflammatory words he is purported to have uttered about the Jewish desire for world domination. I can hear my critics cry: “Silly airhead, why do you spout all this Protocolian poppycock? Don’t you know the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is an anti-Semitic forgery?”

Yes, I confess with a sigh that I have heard the word “forgery” often advanced as a reason not to read this brilliant political treatise, second only to Plato’s Republic in its profundity. What I am saying, however, has nothing to do with the Protocols.

I am not a conspiracy theorist. I am a historian who is interested only in facts. Truth alone stirs my heart. Let’s take another quick look at Zionism.

In a recent essay called Why Palestine is Important, Israel Shamir presents a picture that puts this entire Protocolian nonsense into perspective:

“Palestine is important because it is believed to be a linchpin of Empire, one of the key points necessary to control the world. Such was the conviction of the 19th century British Empire-builders of the Rhodes variety…Once an arcane theory developed by H.J. Mackinder, it has grown up to become a driving force behind globalism…Mackinder planned the subjugation of the whole planet to the Empire…Napoleon [had earlier] toyed with the idea of planting Jews in Palestine as France’s foot soldiers, but there were no takers among Jews. The Brits achieved what the French could not.”

Zionism, in other words, according to Shamir’s recent take on the subject, was a British inspiration and a tool in the armory of Pax Britannica. It was the way the Brits intended to conquer the world.

They would plonk the unwanted Jews in Palestine as their proxies. Israel, in effect, was to be a British colony. And Lord Balfour, when he drew up the famous Balfour Declaration in 1917, had a glint in his beady little eye. He was more interested in advancing the designs of the British Empire than in being nice to the Jews.

If all this is true—and I think it possibly is—we can see what happened next. By 1948, the British Empire had collapsed in ruins. It was no longer in a position to use Israel as its cat’s paw.

Another emerging nation however, the chief beneficiary of World War II, certainly was. This was America. Yet even as far back as 1948, America was largely controlled by its Jews. Their influence, though it was to grow by leaps and bounds after 1967, was enormous even in 1948.

It was the Jews who twisted President Truman’s arm and got him to give his full backing to their fledgling state. It was the Jews again, through the vengeful Morgenthau, as I indicated in Part 1 of this essay, who were to make life a living hell for the conquered Germans in the aftermath of World War II. The Jews were always in the background, it seems; the shadowy lurkers in the cabbage patch of history.

The colony that the Brits had failed to acquire in the Middle East – Israel – was inherited by America. So Chomsky was right after all - to start with, anyway. Israel was to be America’s aircraft carrier in the Middle East. The Americans would use it as a gigantic military base from which to plunder Arab oil.

Nor would they have any problems with Ben Gurion’s dreams of a Greater Israel, stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates. After all, why not give the Jews what they wanted? Greater Israel was simply to be an extension of America: its fifty-first state.

But things didn’t work out as planned. The best-laid schemes of mice and men, we are told, often go askew. The tables were turned on the simple-minded Americans. The Jews were much smarter than their WASP masters could ever be. They had acquired, through three thousand years of bitter experience, the arts of duplicity and cunning.

Guile was their genetic patrimony. They were the Ultimate Survivors™.

One has to hand it to the Jews. The hitherto oppressed decided to become the oppressors. The former victims decided to take on the role of predators. The cat’s paw decided it would rather be the Cat from now on—and it became the Cat’s Pajamas.

In short, the Jews took over America and turned it into a Jewish colony. As simple as that. Their American hosts were hoisted with their own petard.

But why worry? American Jews are Americans, are they not? If they’re smart enough to take over America, as they have demonstrably done, why shouldn’t they proceed to the next logical step and take over the world—yes, dominate the world through America?

No one denies this is America’s aim: full spectrum dominance. So if the Jews control America, and if America controls the world, doesn’t it follow logically that the Jews control the world?

The logic is irrefutable. Jewish world domination takes on a different perspective when viewed through this historical prism.

No “conspiracy theories” here. No hook-nosed Jews grasping the globe in their cruel talons. No Illuminati trying to sodomize your children and drink their blood. Just logic. Just history.

Just America striving for full-spectrum dominance - with Jews leading the pack.

You could say the wild-eyed dreams of the Protocols have at last been realized – if not in the way their original masterminds intended. And the shape of things to come?

To answer that, allow me now to present the testimony of Eustace Mullins, for the vivid pictures he presents to the mind of the terrors endured by millions of Russian Christians in Bolshevik Russia when it was under Jewish hegemony. Could this be the fate of American Christians in the not-too-distant future?

There are too many well documented massacres in history in which the Jews tortured and murdered their victims with the greatest glee, gloating in such barbaric practices as tearing out the hearts of women and children and smearing the blood on their faces.

The orgy of murder, torture and pillage which followed the Jewish triumph in Russia [after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917] has never been equaled in the history of the world. The Jews were free to indulge their most fervent fantasies of mass murder of helpless victims. Mullins writes:

“Christians were dragged from their beds, tortured and killed. Some were actually sliced to pieces, bit by bit, while others were branded with hot irons, their eyes poked out to induce unbearable pain. Others were placed in boxes…then hungry rats placed in the boxes to gnaw upon their bodies. Some were nailed to the ceiling by their fingers or by their feet, and left hanging until they died of exhaustion. Others were chained to the floor and hot lead poured into their mouths. Many were tied to horses and dragged through the streets of the city, while the mob attacked them with rocks and kicked them to death. Mothers were taken to the public square and their babies snatched from their arms...the baby [was] tossed into the air while another member of the mob rushed to catch it on the tip of his bayonet. Pregnant Christian women were chained to trees and their babies cut out of their bodies.”

“We should never forget what happened when Jews were a hostile elite in the USSR,” Prof. Kevin MacDonald notes bleakly. “The loathing and contempt for the traditional people and culture of Russia was a major factor in the avid Jewish participation in the greatest crimes of the 20th century.”

MacDonald is referring to the systematic murder of over 50 million Russians under Lenin and Stalin: a period of mass murder spanning 36 years (1917-1953). The new American elite—as I pointed out in Part 1 of this article, “America as an Israeli Colony”—is a Jewish elite. Exactly like the elite in Bolshevik Russia and Stalin’s USSR. And it is essentially a hostile elite that “loathes the nation it rules.”

So, we need to watch out. Because what happened to millions of Russians in the first half of the 20th century—systematic genocide—could well happen to millions of Americans in the foreseeable future.

“It is quite possible,” Kevin MacDonald muses, “that we are entering into a racial dystopia of unimaginable cruelty.”

The extraordinary success of the Jews, who make up only 2.5 percent of America’s population, can be attributed to meticulous organization, coordination and networking. This advantageous cohesiveness derives from an evolutionary characteristic of the Jews: an exceptionally strong ethnocentrism which has enabled them to infiltrate almost every single organization that could possibly threaten them as a group.

In America, highly gifted Jews whose primary loyalty is to Israel have managed to insinuate their way into key policy positions, including the Departments of Treasury and State, the Pentagon, the National Security Council and the White House.

Over the past 24 months, not a single policy maker [as James Petras tells us] has voiced any criticism of Israel’s most heinous crimes, ranging from the savaging of Gaza to the massacre of the humanitarian flotilla and the expansion of new settlements in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Many of the leading Zionist policy makers rose to power through a deliberate strategy of infiltrating the government to shape policy, promoting Israel’s interest over and above the interests of the US populace.

If the goyim have lost the game of life and their hard-won freedoms to the Jews, it was because they didn’t know they were playing a game in the first place. A game for the highest possible stakes. A game called Survival.

The world that awaits us, if our New Masters prevail, will be a grim dystopia. It will be a spiritual wasteland in which an unprincipled elite rides roughshod over the teeming masses. It will be a cruel world of exploitation, moral darkness, and unspeakable brutality.

“Death solves all problems,” Stalin quipped cynically. “No man, no problem.”

When mass extermination becomes the miracle cure, exciting times can be expected. In Otto Friedrich’s widely acclaimed Holocaust study, The Kingdom of Auschwitz, a concentration camp survivor is quoted as saying:

“Concentration camp existence taught us that the whole world is really like a concentration camp. The world is ruled by neither justice nor morality. Crime is not punished, nor virtue rewarded. The world is ruled by power.”

We are laying the foundation for some new, monstrous civilization. So this is where we are now: in the eye of the storm.

America, once a democracy, is now a crypto-fascist country ruled by a corporate and cosmopolitan elite. “There is no freedom, no democracy, and no government accountability in ‘Amerika’, a fascist state,” Paul Craig Roberts concludes ruefully in one of his recent essays.

The Jews, fulfilling the wildest dreams conjured up in the Protocols, stand surveying the killing fields of the world they have conquered. Iraq and Afghanistan lie in ruins thanks to their machinations. Iran lies in the cross-hairs, awaiting its expected doom.

And meanwhile in America, as the body bags are flown in from foreign parts and the lurid circus of bread and games grinds on relentlessly, there is nothing much to live for except sex and death.

Stalin’s willing executioners, the Jews, are now the ruling elite in America. As in Weimar Germany, the Jews make most of the money and help to create a culture of neo-paganism and nihilism, decadence and despair. Nothing has changed but the country.

Russia, Germany, America – they all went down like skittles in a row.