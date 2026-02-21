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How Israeli Intelligence Violated an Entire Generation of Young Women

The grand thinking and diabolical brilliance at play here will blow your mind - but this needs to be understood and processed to make sure it never happens again.
Cato Dezorra's avatar
Cato Dezorra
Feb 21, 2026

The shocking story of how Epstein, Zionist billionaires, and a shadowy international network of Israeli intelligence operatives not only infiltrated Western governments - they poisoned Western culture with oversexualization of young girls and other forms of degeneracy, so they could more easily exploit an entire civilization.

The grand thinking and diabolical brilliance at play here will absolutely blow your mind - but this needs to be understood and processed to make sure it NEVER happens again.

To join my private Info-Warfare Armory group, check out my ebooks, or to get 1-on-1 Counseling on these mind-bending topics you’ll never learn in school, check out my website by clicking here.


And don’t forget to give me a follow at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cato.dezorra
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CatoDezorra

Cato’s Substack
I study the mass control techniques, information warfare tactics, and "grand lies" that control the thoughts of the masses in today's world - and provide counter-narrative information and techniques to push back on them.
By Cato Dezorra

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