Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 31 (Genesis 20)
In this chapter Abraham runs his last successful con on a new king, Abimelek, once again supported by LORD; and he comes out of this extortion scheme…
Jun 14
•
Cato Dezorra
Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 30 (Genesis 19)
Gay gang rapes, incest, genocide, and one of the patriarchs offering his own daughters to an angry mob to be raped in place of his angel visitors; no…
Jun 14
•
Cato Dezorra
1
Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 29 (Genesis 18, cont.)
Two bizarre stories of LORD, appearing to Abraham in the form of three mystery men, and haggling with Abraham over whether or not to destroy the city of…
Jun 10
•
Cato Dezorra
1
Rome: The Eternal Nemesis of the Jews
For Jews, “Rome” is not an ancient empire, but rather an idea, that represents the antithesis to what the Jews envision as a world order. Judaism's…
Jun 10
•
Cato Dezorra
92
Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 28 (Context Discussion)
In this lesson we pause from the Biblical narrative and make some important connections between the ancient Hebrew texts and belief system today's…
Jun 9
•
Cato Dezorra
1
Judaism is really Babylonian Talmudic Pharisaism - and it runs today's world.
The powerful effect the Jewish religion has on the rest of the world, often a destructive one, has ancient, malevolent, and even demonic roots - ones…
Jun 7
•
Cato Dezorra
427
Palantir’s Killing Technology and AI “Pre-Crime” is Jewish Morality at Work
Being convicted for crimes you commit in the future seems like sci-fi; but people are sentenced to death this way daily based on Jewish morality, and…
Jun 3
•
Cato Dezorra
51
Dead Man Walking: Israel's "Low-signature" Assassination Program
In the 1970s the Israelis came up with a diabolical tactic they call “low-signature” assassination, where they kill a target so slowly, it will simply…
Jun 3
•
Cato Dezorra
8
May 2025
"Summer Breeze" Won't Blow for America Anymore
Decades of destructive social engineering campaigns and banking & monetary policy that decimated the dollar means the "simple life" in classic American…
May 2
•
Cato Dezorra
12
April 2025
Social Engineering in Relationships, Pt.1: Commodify & Degrade
The world of dating and relationships has become so awful, so fast, strange new social phenomena are emerging in response - and they are catastrophic…
Apr 21
•
Cato Dezorra
10
2
Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 27 (Genesis 18)
Two bizarre stories of LORD appearing to Abraham in the form of 3 mystery men, and haggling with Abraham over destroying the city of Sodom, give the…
Apr 20
•
Cato Dezorra
Cato's Hebrew Bible Deconstruction, Day 26 (Genesis 12-16)
A contextual discussion, connecting the modern world to ancient Hebrew beliefs.
Apr 20
•
Cato Dezorra
